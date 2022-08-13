ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis

Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cristiano Ronaldo a loner at Manchester United amid exit talks

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Portuguese superstar is actively seeking a move away from the club, and it seems that Manchester United players are beginning to grow tired of his antics. According to a recent report from MEN, Ronaldo doesn’t appear to be in close standing with many of his teammates. The report indicates that Ronaldo has been spotted eating meals alone on multiple occasions in the Manchester United canteen, leading to the belief that his relationship with his teammates has soured.
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
FanSided

FanSided

