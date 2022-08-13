Read full article on original website
Manchester United Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Send 'SOS' To Club Hierarchy Regarding New Signings
A group of Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, have sent an "SOS" to the club's hierarchy regarding making new signings, according to a report.
Manchester United Players Punished by Erik Ten Hag After Brentford Defeat
During an unplanned training session this morning, the Manchester United manager issued a symbolic punishment upon the first team squad.
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
What Cristiano Ronaldo told Erik ten Hag about staying at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United has been a massive talking point this summer. It was revealed back in early July that he wanted out of the club due to the lack of transfer activity and Champions League football. He made very public efforts to leave Manchester United, with...
CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis
Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
Report: Manchester United to Finalise Three Signings Next Week
According to Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic, Erik ten Hag is expected to introduce two or three new faces into his Manchester United squad.
Man Utd transfer boost as giant Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic ‘wants Old Trafford move’
STUTTGART striker Sasa Kalajdzic reportedly wants to join Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are currently on the hunt for a new attacker following the departure of Edinson Cavani. After missing out on signing Darwin Nunez, who joined Liverpool from Benfica when the transfer window opened, new boss Erik...
RUMOR: Cristiano Ronaldo a loner at Manchester United amid exit talks
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The Portuguese superstar is actively seeking a move away from the club, and it seems that Manchester United players are beginning to grow tired of his antics. According to a recent report from MEN, Ronaldo doesn’t appear to be in close standing with many of his teammates. The report indicates that Ronaldo has been spotted eating meals alone on multiple occasions in the Manchester United canteen, leading to the belief that his relationship with his teammates has soured.
Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha on Manchester United transfer shortlist - sources
Brazil and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Cunha, 23, is at the top of a shortlist of forwards drawn up by the club to strengthen the squad as United have stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League, losing their first two matches and sitting dead last in the table.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Atletico Madrid to offer Cristiano Ronaldo an escape from Manchester United
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Atleti to offer Ronaldo an exit?. Atletico Madrid are looking to offer Cristiano Ronaldo an...
Man Utd could sell James Garner for just £14 million, four teams have shown interest
Manchester United have decided to sell midfielder James Garner and he could leave the club for a sum as low as £14 million. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. Many United fans hoped...
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
Fuming Man Utd Supporters’ Trust make rare statement as Old Trafford boycott ramps up ahead of crunch Liverpool clash
MANCHESTER UNITED Supporters' Trust have blasted the running of the club in a rare public statement - as pressure for a boycott builds. The trust slammed a "humiliating" 4-0 loss at Brentford, amid an #EmptyOldTrafford campaign for the Liverpool clash on August 22. Fans' group MUST demanded "urgent and radical...
Report: Manchester United Duo Targeted By Barcelona As Right Back Options
Barcelona are now turning their attention to right back as an area to strengthen in their crazy summer transfer window and have set their sights on a Manchester United duo as possible options.
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Causing Dressing Room Unrest
According to reports from The Athletic and the Manchester Evening News, Cristiano Ronaldo has started to air out his frustrations at Carrington.
Gary Neville On The Glazer Banners "The Only Decent Thing About United Is The Fans"
Speaking to the media after the embarrassing defeat against Brentford this afternoon the former Manchester United Full back spoke about the Glazer banners from the away fans.
Juventus Star Adrien Rabiot Appears To Confirm Manchester United Transfer
Juventus star Adrien Rabiot appears to have confirmed that he will be moving to Manchester United.
'Some Things Are Not Allowed' - Manchester United And England Winger Jadon Sancho On Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has spoken about new manager Erik Ten Hag, saying that under him certain things are "Not allowed".
