San Angelo Lilly Fest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The International Waterlily Collection (IWC) will be hosting the Lilly Fest to celebrate and admire San Angelo’s hidden Gem.

This collection is the largest collection of waterlilies in the world and this event is hosted in honor of Kenneth Landon, “who brought so much beauty and love to the community of San Angelo,” said the IWC.

The event will feature complimentary donuts and coffee with live music and guided tours and will be on September 17, 2022, from 9 AM to 12 PM.

CC IWC

