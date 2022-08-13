ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, WI

Bloomington Meats II issues Class I recall for rendered lard

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Bloomington Meats II issued a voluntary Class I recall Friday for some of its lard products.

Rendered lard, sold in 4 lb. quart pails, produced before August 9, 2022, should immediately be thrown away. A Class I recall is issued when there is a reasonable probability that using the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences and even death.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said the recall was issued after a routine inspection showed that production did not follow a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point food safety plan.

No illnesses stemming from the product have been reported, but DATCP said that anyone who experiences signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

