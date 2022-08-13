Bizarre Disease Killing Pacific Coast Starfish

Related
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
Woman Who Lost Home In Anne Heche Crash Shares Statement On 'Devastating' Death
"This entire situation is tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everybody involved.”
HuffPost
117K+
Followers
7K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0