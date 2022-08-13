ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

One person dead, multiple injured after cars crashes into ditch in El Paso’s upper valley

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead and seven others are injured after an SUV fell into an irrigation ditch in the upper valley early Monday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m at the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley. El Paso fire crews arrived on the scene first. Water rescue teams were called out to pull eight victims out of the ditch.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person dies after crash in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
SOCORRO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
borderreport.com

Vehicle crashes into Upper Valley canal; 1 dead, multiple injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead Monday morning following a crash in the Upper Valley. El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene where we are told a vehicle drove into a canal close to the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley Rd. just before 6 a.m.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

TxDOT project, lane closures impacting motorists during week of Aug. 14

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced the following projects and lane closures that may impact El Paso motorists during the week of Aug. 14. WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS I-10 Widening West Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Department#East Side#Accident
KTSM

One man died in shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man has died after being shot Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, along the 100 block of Brown St., El Paso police reported. Police said a 44-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Crimes Against Persons unit is now investigating […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person suffers minor burns after vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A person suffered minor burns after a vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway Friday morning. Fire officials said the incident happened on Liberty expressway at exit 22 on the Sgt Mayor ramp. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there. A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Scheduled road closures for I-10 Connect project for Aug. 14-20

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are the I-10 connect closures for next week, which include an overnight closures of I-110 northbound Tuesday night at 9, detouring you over to US-54 via Paisano, and the same sound wall closures we saw last week. I-10 Connect Project Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022 From […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso streetcars expand service hours, starting Aug. 31

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso streetcars will be increasing their hours of operation and days, beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. “Downtown plays a significant role in our […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy