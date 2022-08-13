Read full article on original website
KVIA
One person dead, multiple injured after cars crashes into ditch in El Paso’s upper valley
EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead and seven others are injured after an SUV fell into an irrigation ditch in the upper valley early Monday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m at the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley. El Paso fire crews arrived on the scene first. Water rescue teams were called out to pull eight victims out of the ditch.
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
The El Paso Fire Department and the El Paso Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident that left 1 person injured in west El Paso on Sunday. The incident involved a motorcycle and a car. An officer on [..]
cbs4local.com
Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
KFOX 14
1 person dies after crash in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
borderreport.com
Vehicle crashes into Upper Valley canal; 1 dead, multiple injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead Monday morning following a crash in the Upper Valley. El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators are at the scene where we are told a vehicle drove into a canal close to the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley Rd. just before 6 a.m.
KVIA
Shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas– A shooting in East El Paso sends one person to the hospital. It happened at the 3700 block of Breckenridge, less than one mile from Pebble Hills Elementary School. The call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Pebble Hills Patrol is on scene and...
TxDOT project, lane closures impacting motorists during week of Aug. 14
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced the following projects and lane closures that may impact El Paso motorists during the week of Aug. 14. WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS I-10 Widening West Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be […]
El Paso Firefighter Rescues Dog, Adopts Her After No One Claims Her
Firefighters are at times tasked with rescuing animals while on duty, but one El Paso Firefighter went beyond his call of duty after rescuing a dog from a canal in Socorro, Texas. Eric Gonzalez is an El Paso fireman for Station 12 and he also serves as a volunteer firefighter...
One man died in shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man has died after being shot Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13, along the 100 block of Brown St., El Paso police reported. Police said a 44-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Crimes Against Persons unit is now investigating […]
cbs4local.com
Person suffers minor burns after vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A person suffered minor burns after a vehicle fire on Liberty Expressway Friday morning. Fire officials said the incident happened on Liberty expressway at exit 22 on the Sgt Mayor ramp. The person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This is a...
Man who threatened to start fire at NMSU detained
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a man threatened to burn a building at New Mexico State University. The US Attorney’s Office says 54-year-old John Hamilton called the schools office of institutional equality several times on July 27, telling staff he would start a fire there. A motive has not been revealed. Hamilton has a […]
cbs4local.com
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at The post Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Run proves to be a home run for homeless center in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – About 400 runners from El Paso, New Mexico and the Mexican state of Chihuahua came together to help raise money for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless. The 9th annual HomeRun for the Homeless was held Saturday at Southwest University Park to raise money...
Scheduled road closures for I-10 Connect project for Aug. 14-20
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here are the I-10 connect closures for next week, which include an overnight closures of I-110 northbound Tuesday night at 9, detouring you over to US-54 via Paisano, and the same sound wall closures we saw last week. I-10 Connect Project Monday, August 15, through Saturday, August 20, 2022 From […]
Dutch Bros Continues El Paso Expansion with Planned Chelmont Location
If you're a coffee connoisseur and you live or work around the Chelmont area in central El Paso, you’ll be happy to know Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding to your side of town, too. State documents posted online show the Oregon-based coffee chain -- already in the process of...
El Paso streetcars expand service hours, starting Aug. 31
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso streetcars will be increasing their hours of operation and days, beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. “Downtown plays a significant role in our […]
Driver arrested in West El Paso crash, multiple migrants injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Police Department is investigating a crash that left multiple migrants injured in West El Paso. A white SUV crashed into Como’s Italian restaurant on 4030 N. Mesa Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. A police spokesman said the crash happened after authorities tried pulling a vehicle over near […]
Lantern Lit Haunted Bar Crawl Will Uncover Buried History of Downtown El Paso
Did you know grave yards used to dot the downtown area?. Lost El Paso Paranormal wants to spirit you away this Friday, August 19, on a cemetery-themed ghost walk that will uncover the buried history of Downtown El Paso. Downtown Burial Grounds: Haunted Bar Crawl. Over the many years of...
