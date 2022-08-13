Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjrh.com
Gift for a crow: An unexpected gift of friendship at Tulsa Botanic Garden
TULSA, Okla. — Registration is now open for the Tulsa Botanic Garden's Scarecrow Contest. Every year creative scarecrow entries are voted upon during "Autumn in the Garden," and it seems there may be a special judge this fall — a crow who has taken a garden employee under his wing.
News On 6
OG&E Hosts Free Pop-Up Shop For Sapulpa Educators
Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) is helping Sapulpa teachers get the supplies they need for their classroom. Volunteers helped pass out paper, binders, scissors and glue to teachers earlier on Monday. Teachers say this will help students who can't afford to buy their own supplies. "We walked around and got...
news9.com
Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage
Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic. Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded. The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since...
News On 6
Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Tulsa Health Department Hosts Event To Help Tulsa Families Prepare for Upcoming School Year
The Tulsa Health Department and the "Be Well Committee" helped families get ready for school with a "Back-to-School Bucket List Event." The free event at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center, included free childhood immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines, sports physicals, food, giveaways and more. "We know that parents and...
Family, friends gathered for a balloon release for man shot to death in north Tulsa last week
TULSA, Okla. — Family and friends gathered near 46th N and MLK Jr. Blvd for a balloon release in honor of Farron Cooper. Cooper was shot to death by Quentin Caldwell last Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to police. Court records indicate that Cooper was at the mother of his...
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
Tulsa man arrested for shooting into a home, burglary while wearing body armor
Police said a Tulsa man was arrested Monday after going to a south Tulsa home with a semi-automatic rifle and body armor and shooting through the door several times around 9:11 a.m. After shooting through the door, police told FOX23 that Leo John Noel went to the back of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
News On 6
Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail
The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
Fire destroys mobile home in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A fire leveled a mobile home in north Tulsa Monday morning. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
moreclaremore.com
Claremore Chamber Welcomes Sugar Sugar bake shop
Sugar Sugar bake shop is the newest member of the Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce. Haley serves up cookies, cupcakes, and other yummy baked treats…go see her! She’s in the Surrey Center directly across from Hillcrest. #eatlocal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
Formerly incarcerated minister gives back to community with school supply drive
TULSA, Okla. — A woman who started her ministry after a prison stint is giving back to her community with a school supply drive. North Tulsa families picked up some last minute school supplies at a back-to-school drive put together by local evangelist Raittia Rogers on August 14 near the corner of E. 36th St. North and N. Peoria.
Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers
TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
QuikTrip opens new checkout free location in BOK Tower
TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip has opened a new checkout-free location in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center. The downtown Tulsa location is the first QuikTrip to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which offers a checkout-free experience for shoppers. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is designed to...
sapulpatimes.com
This Week in Sapulpa History: The Dreaded Polio Reaches Creek County
This week in history, in 1946, the fear and effects of Polio reached Creek County. Pools closed for the summer, A Boy Scout trip was canceled, the School Board pushed the opening of the new school year back, and a child died all in the same month. The shortened name...
anadisgoi.com
Alice Cooper ignites Hard Rock Tulsa Oct. 28
TULSA, Okla. – The iconic Alice Cooper, known for pioneering a theatrical brand of hard rock designed to shock, is making his way to Tulsa and performing at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets start at $89.50 and go on...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
Comments / 0