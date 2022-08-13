ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

OG&E Hosts Free Pop-Up Shop For Sapulpa Educators

Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) is helping Sapulpa teachers get the supplies they need for their classroom. Volunteers helped pass out paper, binders, scissors and glue to teachers earlier on Monday. Teachers say this will help students who can't afford to buy their own supplies. "We walked around and got...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage

Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic. Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded. The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
Oklahoma Lifestyle
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK
#Dream Center#Back To School#Tween#Clothing Shop
News On 6

Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail

The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire destroys mobile home in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A fire leveled a mobile home in north Tulsa Monday morning. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Claremore Chamber Welcomes Sugar Sugar bake shop

Sugar Sugar bake shop is the newest member of the Claremore Area Chamber of Commerce. Haley serves up cookies, cupcakes, and other yummy baked treats…go see her! She’s in the Surrey Center directly across from Hillcrest. #eatlocal.
CLAREMORE, OK
okcfox.com

Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

QuikTrip opens new checkout free location in BOK Tower

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip has opened a new checkout-free location in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center. The downtown Tulsa location is the first QuikTrip to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which offers a checkout-free experience for shoppers. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is designed to...
TULSA, OK
anadisgoi.com

Alice Cooper ignites Hard Rock Tulsa Oct. 28

TULSA, Okla. – The iconic Alice Cooper, known for pioneering a theatrical brand of hard rock designed to shock, is making his way to Tulsa and performing at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets start at $89.50 and go on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
TULSA, OK

