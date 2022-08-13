Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Steelers rumors: QB could be traded to NFC North in surprise move
The Pittsburgh Steelers may be so content with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett as their top two QBs that they could let Mason Rudolph go. The Steelers entered training camp with a three-man quarterback battle. It could be down to two within a few short days. While Mitchell Trubisky and...
2 Jaguars first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The 2021 season is one that Jacksonville Jaguars fans want to forget. In addition to a league-worst 3-14 record, the team had significant off-field drama involving head coach Urban Meyer. He ended up lasting just 13 games in Jacksonville, despite signing a multi-year and highly lucrative contract, and the franchise is ready for a new beginning.
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants
New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL・
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, safety Jaquiski Tartt return to practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buccaneers lose important competition piece ahead of cuts
The lose of Kenjon Barner doesn’t seem like it would be much for the Buccaneers when you see him as the fifth running back, but what about his kick returns?. Kenyon Barner wasn’t going to make the Buccaneers roster on his running back abilities. Despite a long career...
Why ex-LSU coach Ed Orgeron was at La.-Lafayette's first preseason football scrimmage
Ed Orgeron and LSU parted ways in October amid a string of lopsided losses and a federal lawsuit over how the team handled sexual assault complaints.
Clemson lands commitment from one of nation's top athletes
Clemson has landed the verbal commitment of a top wide receiver prospect and Massaschutttes native. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, MA.) four-star Ronan Hanafin announced his (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sam Howell’s Washington Commanders debut has put some pressure on Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders rookie Sam Howell and his hopes of becoming a first-round draft pick did not materialize. Though he fell
New England Patriots’ offense generating more alarming reports this summer
The New England Patriots went into training camp hoping to erase concerns about the offense and play-calling after significant changes
Two Patriots make NFL Top 100 list so far
The NFL top 100 list began its countdown on Sunday night, with Patriots’ Mac Jones debuting on the list after just his rookie season. Since 2011, NFL players have been asked to vote on who they believe the top 100 players are entering the following season. The show began...
NFL・
FOX Sports
College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says
The powers that be in college football are not widely dispersed. Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State currently account for most of the national powerhouses in the sport, and each program is located in either the Southern or Eastern regions of the United States. That's an incredibly bad thing for college football's progress in Colin Cowherd's eyes.
FanSided
274K+
Followers
520K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0