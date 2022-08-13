Noem Rides Billionaire Jet to Alabama After Pizza and Party with Lewandowski’s Candidate in Massachusetts

Read full article on original website
Related
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Away Again, Hanging out with Trumpist Liars in Alabama
Governor Kristi Noem is away from the office again, this time spending her Friday promoting kakistocracy with her pal Herschel Walker in Alabama:. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the state this afternoon at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Noem is one of the keynote speakers...
dakotafreepress.com
State Publishes Proposed K-12 Social Studies Standards, Taking Public Comment
South Dakota’s Social Studies Content Standards Commission has posted its proposed revision of the state’s K-12 social studies standards. The 127-page document purports to be “free from political agendas and activism.” The document bears the names of the 15 mostly Republican commission members whom Governor Kristi Noem picked to replace the work of the much larger panel of practicing educators who drafted the proposed standards that Noem ashcanned last year to get credit from national pundits for fighting radical leftist scheming. It also bears the name of “facilitator” William Morrisey, professor emeritus at Michigan’s Hillsdale College, which appears to be using this social studies standards process to expand to South Dakota its effort to erode public education and infiltrate classrooms around the nation with right-wing Trumpist propaganda.
dakotafreepress.com
Sneve, Ellis Leave Argus to Launch Dakota Scout
How wonderful—another local news outlet for Kristi Noem to ignore!. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. The Argus Leader death watch continues. Well, not holding any big expectations from the scribes. I agree with Mr. Nemec. The Argus continues to circle the drain. After one mistake after the other, someone needs to put on their big kid pants and put it out of its misery. It’s getting painful to watch.
Comments / 0