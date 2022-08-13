Noem Rides Billionaire Jet to Alabama After Pizza and Party with Lewandowski’s Candidate in Massachusetts

South Dakota’s Social Studies Content Standards Commission has posted its proposed revision of the state’s K-12 social studies standards. The 127-page document purports to be “free from political agendas and activism.” The document bears the names of the 15 mostly Republican commission members whom Governor Kristi Noem picked to replace the work of the much larger panel of practicing educators who drafted the proposed standards that Noem ashcanned last year to get credit from national pundits for fighting radical leftist scheming. It also bears the name of “facilitator” William Morrisey, professor emeritus at Michigan’s Hillsdale College, which appears to be using this social studies standards process to expand to South Dakota its effort to erode public education and infiltrate classrooms around the nation with right-wing Trumpist propaganda.

EDUCATION ・ 17 HOURS AGO