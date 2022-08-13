ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

Aztecs Receive Votes in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

It's not where you'd hope a team coming off a 12-win season and a dominant bowl game victory would be. But, it's better than the Aztecs usually get. San Diego State's football program was left out of the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll, but did receive votes. Two votes. Just two votes, which seems paltry but it does tie them for what amounts to 43rd in the country with UCLA, South Carolina, and defending Mountain West Conference champion Utah State.
eastvillagetimes.com

Birmingham Legion ends San Diego Loyal 5-game win streak

Birmingham Legion held on to a 1-0 lead to prevent San Diego from reaching a franchise record six-game win streak. The San Diego Loyal were narrowly defeated by Birmingham Legion 1-0 on Saturday, August 13. The loss puts an end to San Diego’s very impressive run of form lately. Before...
sandiegoville.com

The Remy To Replace Half-Century-Old Hunter Steakhouse In San Diego's Mission Valley

Hunter Steakhouse has shuttered in San Diego's Mission Valley after more than 50 years in business and will soon be replaced by a new concept dubbed The Remy. Founded in Mission Valley in 1970 and operating for years as a Hungry Hunter, Hunter Steakhouse's San Diego locations in Mission Valley and Oceanside were sold in October 2008 to Mike Schneider after Hunter's parent Steakhouse Partners Inc. went bankrupt. Although the Oceanside branch remains under Schneider's ownership, the Mission Valley restaurant was sold in 2022 and permanently shuttered as of last week.
Red Tricycle San Diego

Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego

Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
Voiceof San Diego

Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge

David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
abc10.com

Ricochet the Surf Dog takes final wave amid health challenges

SAN DIEGO — Paddling out to catch some waves at La Jolla Shores, "Ricochet the Surf Dog" is living up to her name. Riding the wave with her is U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jose Martinez, who lost both his legs and one arm after stepping on a bomb in Afghanistan in 2012.
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado’s “Avenue Of The Heroes” ... Rear Adm. George R. Worthington, US Navy

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1937, Rear Adm. George Rhodes Worthington grew up in Tucson, Arizona, attended South Kent School in Connecticut, and spent one year at Brown University before matriculating to the U.S. Naval Academy. A member of 2nd Company, he graduated and was commissioned an ensign in 1961. His first tour was aboard USS Halsey Powell (DD-686), which participated in the 1962 Christmas Island bomb tests.
fabulousarizona.com

JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego

JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
sandiegomagazine.com

First-Timer's Guide to Hikes in San Diego

Maybe you just moved to San Diego, are just getting into hiking for the first time, or feel like it may be too difficult on your body—whatever the reason, being a new hiker in the city can feel intimidating if you’re not fully prepared. Thankfully, the city is...
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from July 26 to Aug. 9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. J. Caro, 39, was cited and released on suspicion of misdemeanor on an active...
