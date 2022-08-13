Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Aztecs Receive Votes in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
It's not where you'd hope a team coming off a 12-win season and a dominant bowl game victory would be. But, it's better than the Aztecs usually get. San Diego State's football program was left out of the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll, but did receive votes. Two votes. Just two votes, which seems paltry but it does tie them for what amounts to 43rd in the country with UCLA, South Carolina, and defending Mountain West Conference champion Utah State.
SBLive’s San Diego Section Top 10 Football Rankings: Carlsbad begins the season at No. 1
The fall 2022 high school football season kicks off this week in the CIF San Diego Section with games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. Ahead of the first games, here are SBLive’s preseason San Diego Section football rankings. The rankings cover all CIFSDS divisions and are ...
kusi.com
Ticket sales already doubled for SDSU’s newly constructed Snapdragon Stadium
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Before the finishing touches are applied to the recently-constructed Snapdragon Football Stadium, tickets for the debut football game are already selling fast. The premier game versus the Arizona Wildcats will take place Sept. 3, and 90% of premier seats have already been sold according to...
eastvillagetimes.com
Birmingham Legion ends San Diego Loyal 5-game win streak
Birmingham Legion held on to a 1-0 lead to prevent San Diego from reaching a franchise record six-game win streak. The San Diego Loyal were narrowly defeated by Birmingham Legion 1-0 on Saturday, August 13. The loss puts an end to San Diego’s very impressive run of form lately. Before...
Former SDSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty in Shooting Death of LA Resident
A former San Diego State football player pleaded not guilty this week in the March shooting death of a man out walking his dog in Los Angeles. Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, is charged with murder in the slaying of Marcos Sandoval, 52. He was transferred to California on Aug. 3...
upr.org
The Southwest is running out of fresh water. Could the ocean provide a cure?
It's a picture-perfect day in Southern California. The sun is beating down on this Carlsbad beach, where volleyballs hit the sand and surfers paddle out into the waves. Just steps from here, the salty water lapping the shore is being transformed. This beach neighbors the largest desalination facility in the...
sandiegoville.com
The Remy To Replace Half-Century-Old Hunter Steakhouse In San Diego's Mission Valley
Hunter Steakhouse has shuttered in San Diego's Mission Valley after more than 50 years in business and will soon be replaced by a new concept dubbed The Remy. Founded in Mission Valley in 1970 and operating for years as a Hungry Hunter, Hunter Steakhouse's San Diego locations in Mission Valley and Oceanside were sold in October 2008 to Mike Schneider after Hunter's parent Steakhouse Partners Inc. went bankrupt. Although the Oceanside branch remains under Schneider's ownership, the Mission Valley restaurant was sold in 2022 and permanently shuttered as of last week.
Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego
Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
Voiceof San Diego
Why Your Energy Bill Is High and Explaining the New CCA Charge
David Kline didn’t pay much attention to his energy bill until a June spike caused him to take a closer look. He noticed two things: He’d have to pay almost twice as much as he did in May, and there was a new and unfamiliar line item that looked to be the culprit: CCA Electric Generation.
NBC News
More than two years later, the California disappearance of Dia Abrams in June 2020 remains a mystery
65-year-old Lydia Abrams, also known as Dia, was last seen June 6, 2020, at her home in Mountain Center, California. Her son, Clinton Abrams, told Dateline that his mother is “a kind, sweet, caring person,” who loves animals and has “a lot of heart.”. Dia was born...
Two USD professors escape violent night in Tijuana
Craig and Linda Barkacs share their account of escaping the violence that erupted in Tijuana on Friday night.
abc10.com
Ricochet the Surf Dog takes final wave amid health challenges
SAN DIEGO — Paddling out to catch some waves at La Jolla Shores, "Ricochet the Surf Dog" is living up to her name. Riding the wave with her is U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jose Martinez, who lost both his legs and one arm after stepping on a bomb in Afghanistan in 2012.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado’s “Avenue Of The Heroes” ... Rear Adm. George R. Worthington, US Navy
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1937, Rear Adm. George Rhodes Worthington grew up in Tucson, Arizona, attended South Kent School in Connecticut, and spent one year at Brown University before matriculating to the U.S. Naval Academy. A member of 2nd Company, he graduated and was commissioned an ensign in 1961. His first tour was aboard USS Halsey Powell (DD-686), which participated in the 1962 Christmas Island bomb tests.
fabulousarizona.com
JSX Announces Non-Stop Flights Between Phoenix and San Diego
JSX has announced non-stop flights between Phoenix and San Diego twice daily, kicking off August 18. Introductory fares for the world’s only five-star hop-on jet service start from $179 one-way. In addition to the nonflight flights between Phoenix and San Diego, one additional flight per day will also be...
News Now: Overnight downpour is latest sign of monsoon
Parts of San Diego got a random downpour overnight -- the latest sign of monsoonal conditions. What's it like in your area?
Community Power Leaders Steaming About SDG&E Price Cut Right Before Consumers Compare Rates
When San Diego and other cities created public power companies to compete with San Diego Gas & Electric, they promised the competition would create lower prices. But now as the comparison between the new groups and SDG&E is about to arrive in every customer’s mailbox, SDG&E is lowering its prices in a way the new competitors say is deceptive.
sandiegomagazine.com
First-Timer's Guide to Hikes in San Diego
Maybe you just moved to San Diego, are just getting into hiking for the first time, or feel like it may be too difficult on your body—whatever the reason, being a new hiker in the city can feel intimidating if you’re not fully prepared. Thankfully, the city is...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
On the Menu: A hungry diner walked into a GoodBar — Point Loma’s neighborhood hot spot
Attention, gastropub fans and folks who love the hoopla of karaoke, live music, big-screen sporting events and stand-up comedy with a warm and welcoming Point Loma vibe. GoodBar’s sure to be your new stomping ground. And that’s no joke. Kenny Casciato, owner-operator of the hopping eatery, has been...
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from July 26 to Aug. 9 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. J. Caro, 39, was cited and released on suspicion of misdemeanor on an active...
Over 100 Southwest Airlines flights delayed at San Diego International airport
SAN DIEGO — An already busy travel day created even more headaches for travelers after more than 100 flights were delayed at San Diego International Airport on Sunday. According to Flight Aware, on Sunday evening 109 Southwest Airlines flights into and out of San Diego International Airport were delayed.
