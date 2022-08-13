COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The application for those seeking assistance with back-to-school clothing for kids is now open. Charity Newsies will provide all children needing assistance who are enrolled in grades K through 12 in any Franklin County school with a full clothing package. The package includes a coat, knit hat, gloves, three pairs of pants and shirts that are dress code compliant, and six sets of underwear and socks. For school children enrolled in schools with uniform requirements, each child will receive a voucher of $75 toward the purchase of school uniforms.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO