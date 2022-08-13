Read full article on original website
‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White Reacts to Timothée Chalamet Comparisons (Exclusive)
Jeremy Allen White’s new restaurant drama “The Bear” is being called the hottest show of the summer! In a new interview with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, Jeremy opens up about his character Carmy and reacts to the Internet dubbing him “the working woman’s Timothée Chalamet.” He also reveals when to expect Season 2! “The Bear” is streaming now on FX and Hulu.
Sounds Like Shameless Vet Jeremy Allen White Would Have Been A Happier Camper If The Drama Hadn't Lasted 11 Seasons
There are plenty of TV series that have been fortunate enough to have had lengthy runs, and Shameless is certainly one of them. The dramedy, which is one of the best Showtime shows you can stream right now, capped off its acclaimed run with 11 seasons. At this time, this led to emotional posts from stars like Emma Kenney. One would think that the cast would relish having such a lengthy run. However, it would seem that Jeremy Allen White would've been a happier camper if it hadn't have aired so long.
Watch Anne Heche as Twins on Soap That Earned Her an Emmy: I Wear the Work I Did on ‘Another World’ as a ‘Badge of Honor’ (Video)
Anne Heche was truly respected within the daytime soap opera world going back decades to her landmark — and Emmy-winning — performance as good-and-evil twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on NBC’s defunct “Another World.” Above is a step back in time for a look at the late actress’ star-making performances.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Pens Heartfelt Tribute: ‘Rest In Peace Mom, I Love You’
Thus reads the heartbreaking sign-off of a written tribute penned Friday by Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of Anne Heche. Reps for Heche said her heart was still beating Friday, but she had been declared brain-dead, which meets the legal definition of death in California. Heche succumbed to her injuries sustained last week in a horrifying single-car wreck.
purewow.com
Annette O’Toole Explains Why Hope Was Absent from ‘Virgin River’ Season 3
If you’re still wondering why Hope McCrea was absent for most of Virgin River season 3, you’ve come to the right place. Annette O’Toole (who plays Hope) recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow to discuss Virgin River season 4. After confirming that her character is returning for the new installment, the 70-year-old actress explained why her appearances were limited in the third season.
TODAY.com
Chrissy Metz weighs in on whether Kate and Toby would get back together in a 'This Is Us' revival
It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back. Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
‘The Way Home’: Chyler Leigh Joins Cast of Andie MacDowell’s New Hallmark Series
Chyler Leigh will play the estranged daughter of Andie MacDowell's Del Landry character in the upcoming Hallmark Channel series 'The Way Home.'
Diane Keaton Definitely Enjoyed Kissing Dustin Milligan in ‘Mack & Rita': ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’ (Video)
Keaton tells TheWrap she also enjoyed getting to act like she was high on shrooms. When it comes to body-swap stories, there’s always the typical hurdles — figuring out what to do at work, how to avoid friends and family, etc. — but the biggest one tends to be the matter of the love interest, who often falls for the younger person in the older person’s body. This holds true in “Mack & Rita,” but you know what? Diane Keaton loved getting to kiss that love interest.
‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look
EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
Abbi Jacobson Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour, 'A League of Their Own' Costars Are 'So Happy' for Her
The Emmy Award nominee, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that she's engaged to Jodi Balfour as she celebrated the news Saturday with her costars from Amazon Prime Video's upcoming A League of Their Own series at a Cinespia screening for the original film's 30th anniversary. Her costar and friend of 15...
Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Recap: Did the Spinoff's First Serving Leave You Hungry for More?
Once the first of the Tales of the Walking Dead was told in Sunday’s “Evie/Joe,” a single question loomed large: Did the premiere of the anthology series — the third spinoff of the AMC drama that wraps its 11-season run this fall — leave you eager to return for a second story… and a third… ? Before you answer in the comments section, let’s go over the plot that made a tag team of Terry Crews and Olivia Munn, shall we? As the episode got underway, we met Joe (Crews), an amiable survivalist who was doing just fine in his bunker a year after...
Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup vs. ‘Succession’ Round 2
Last Year’s Winner: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: “The Morning Show” star Billy Crudup is the most recent Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series winner eligible this year, after taking the same off year many of his past fellow nominees took due to pandemic delays. Notable Ineligible Series: O-T Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, and Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 6 is not eligible); Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (Season 4 is not eligible); Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” (Season 3 was not eligible); John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” (Season 2 is not eligible) This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all...
Bob Odenkirk Says 'Better Call Saul' Cast Will Watch Series Finale Together and 'Cry'
Bob Odenkirk shared some personal insight about the forthcoming end to his immensely popular AMC series, Better Call Saul, at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards on Saturday. The event, which took place in Beverly Hills, California, highlighted achievements on television from the past year. Better Call Saul, now the...
Jessica Klein, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Writer and Producer, Dies at 66
Jessica Klein, an Emmy-nominated television writer and producer who was best known for her work on the original “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died of pancreatic cancer on July 13. She was 66. Her daughter Shira Rose confirmed her passing in a Facebook post. “My mom passed at 8:21am this...
‘Virgin River’: Mel and Jack’s Relationship Is Finally on Solid Ground
Netflix's 'Virgin River' is one of the most riveting series on the service. Now Mel and Jack's relationship is on solid ground.
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt for ‘Jurassic’ Franchise
Actress and filmmaker Bryce Dallas Howard may be the co-lead of the “Jurassic World” franchise, but Howard was paid less than her co-star Chris Pratt for the same trilogy of films. Much less, according to Howard. In response to a report that she was paid $2 million less...
‘A League of Their Own’: Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams on Their Characters’ Parallel Storylines (Video)
The actresses tell TheWrap about their characters ”owning their queerness“ in two very different stories. Note: The following contains spoilers for “A League of Their Own.”. Honoring Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, Prime Video’s new “A League of Their Own” series replicates the movie’s dual narrative in a...
