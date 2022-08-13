ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Hochul announces effort to prevent speeding

By Jordan Michael
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — This coming week is speed awareness week for New York State and Governor Kathy Hochul says that patrols will be escalated. During the same week last year, state law enforcement issued 23,087 speeding tickets.

Initial data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College states that hazardous speed was a contributing factor in 353 fatal crashes in 2021, compared to 317 fatal crashes in 2020 — an 11% increase. The 353 fatal crashes in 2021 produced 389 deaths of drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.

“There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and I want all New Yorkers to be mindful of the speed limits in their area,” said Governor Hochul. “This enforcement campaign will be crucial not only to catch speeders but also to encourage all drivers to maintain safe speeds on our roadways, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take their time and get to your destination safely.”

During the high-visibility enforcement campaign, a “Speed Catches Up With You” public service announcement will be running on broadcast and cable networks statewide, highlighting the cost of speeding. Further, the State Department of Transportation will have variable message signs which alert motorists to the dangers of speeding.

“When it comes to speeding, the risk is not worth the reward,” said New York State Sheriffs’ Association President Thomas Dougherty. “You may get to your destination a few seconds sooner, but you are far more likely to be involved in a crash when speeding. Speed-related crashes often result in injuries and worse.”

New Yorkers talk speed cameras along Thruway work zones

Studies show that fatal crashes in New York caused by unsafe speed increases during the summer months with the highest totals being from June to October. Speed was a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic deaths across the nation in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

