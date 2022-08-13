Poll: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Buds 2 Pro — what are you most interested in buying?

Samsung's latest Galaxy devices were just announced, and they're already making waves. The company's latest foldables offer plenty of refinements on last year's models, the smartwatches bring bigger batteries for a new target audience, and the earbuds promise to take active noise cancellation to another level.



Now that Samsung's devices are finally out there, we want to know which device you're most looking forward to getting your hands on.

If you've been holding out on Samsung's foldable smartphones, now might be the time to consider them. For instance, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is thinner (and wider) than ever, packs a fast new processor, and gets an upgraded camera array.



Be sure to check out Nick Sutrich's Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera review to find out how it stacks up to the best foldable phone of 2021.



Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has the same new processor, a bigger battery, and many color combinations to choose from, letting buyers design their phones to match their style.



For anyone looking for a smartwatch, the new Galaxy Watch 5 series gets a boost in battery life, with Samsung claiming up to 50 hours for its standard watches and a whipping 80 hours for the new Pro. In fact, Samsung says the new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is ideal for anyone with a love for the outdoors, thanks to its tough titanium chassis and Sapphire Crystal display.

Read up on why our Andrew Myrick decided to trade his Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for the new Watch 5 Pro.



Lastly, Samsung announced the latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a new design and improved ANC, enough to block out most outside noise.



All Samsungs devices are currently available for preorder and will hit store shelves later this month on August 26. Please drop a comment on our Twitter account and let us know which device you're most interested in buying and why.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung's new foldable is better than ever, with an improved hinge design, much better cameras, and wider displays to better handle your media. Preorder this folding beast today for some awesome deals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here, and you can make it your own with more than 70 color combinations to choose from. Plus, get more out of your phone with improved battery life and a much faster chip.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5/Pro

The new Watch 5 Pro series is here, with bigger batteries to help you get through your day. And the new Watch 5 Pro takes it to another level with its rugged build to help it withstand the elements.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung's new earbuds offer a sleek design that lets you block out most noise so you can focus on the task at hand or just immerse yourself into your movies or music.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.