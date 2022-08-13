ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook Messenger is testing secure storage for end-to-end encrypted chats

By Jay Bonggolto
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • Meta is testing secure backups for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats.
  • Messenger will also make chats E2E encrypted by default for some people.
  • The company is also rolling out more tests on its E2E encrypted messages.

Meta is rolling out a number of tests to make end-to-end encryption a dominant security feature in Facebook Messenger, including secure storage to back up your end-to-end encrypted chat history.

This week, Facebook began testing a secure storage feature that makes it easier to access your Messenger conversation history if you lose your device or want to restore chat history on a new phone.

Currently, end-to-end encrypted chats are stored on your device. With secure storage, you can choose to restore your messages with two end-to-end encrypted options. One method is to create a PIN or generate a code. You can also choose to use third-party cloud services such as Google Drive to restore your chat history.

Sara Su, Meta's product management director for Messenger Trust, wrote in a blog post that this feature "will be the default way to protect the history of your end-to-end encrypted conversations on Messenger."

This experimental secure storage is rolling out on Android phones and iOS devices. However, the feature is not available yet on Messenger's desktop site or application, nor is it available in chats that are not end-to-end encrypted. There is no need for you to take any action if you are a member of the test group. This will also be true when the feature is made available to everyone in 2023 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUN77_0hG4MORn00

(Image credit: Meta)

In addition to secure storage, Meta is rolling out updates to Messenger's end-to-end encrypted features.

Currently, Messenger's end-to-end encryption is opt-in, which means you'll need to choose to enable it. The service is now testing default end-to-end encrypted chats with some users.

Messenger is also experimenting with syncing deleted messages across your devices and verifying the authenticity of your web code when accessing the platform's desktop site. It's also testing the ability to unsend messages and bringing end-to-end encrypted chat features to group chats and other countries.

Meta also intends to discontinue vanish mode while retaining the disappearing messages feature for end-to-end encrypted chats.

The company will also launch its end-to-end encryption test on Instagram DMs. It started last year, though it was only available as an opt-in setting. Meta introduced the feature in Ukraine and Russia last February. The new test will be made available to everyone in more countries.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 3

Related
Engadget

Facebook and Instagram apps can track users via their in-app browsers

If you visit a website you see on Facebook and Instagram, you've likely noticed that you're not redirected to your browser of choice but rather a custom in-app browser. It turns out that those browsers inject javascript code into each website visited, allowing parent Meta to potentially track you across websites, researcher Felix Krause has discovered.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chats#End To End Encryption#Cloud Services#Google Drive#Messenger Trust
Android Central

Data Mobile Ignore

Welcome to Android Central. Did you mean your home wifi provider or your sim Carrier / Network has a maximum data limit, though tethering / full Hotspot allowance is included. Even if you uninstall the carrier's app, it will still know how much data you use. Please expand further by...
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next

Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheConversationAU

Instagram and Facebook are stalking you on websites accessed through their apps. What can you do about it?

Social media platforms have had some bad press in recent times, largely prompted by the vast extent of their data collection. Now Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has upped the ante. Not content with following every move you make on its apps, Meta has reportedly devised a way to also know everything you do in external websites accessed through its apps. Why is it going to such lengths? And is there a way to avoid this surveillance? ‘Injecting’ code to follow you Meta has a custom in-app browser that operates on Facebook, Instagram and any website you might click...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
The US Sun

How to hide your online status on WhatsApp

WHATSAPP has finally added the ability to hide your online status – and it's easy to activate. Previously it was impossible to hide your WhatsApp activity from pals. All you could do was hide your Last Seen status – but not the fact that you were online. But...
CELL PHONES
Tech Times

How to Change GPS Location on Android and iPhone 2022

GPS has significantly changed how we interact with technology due to its precise navigational abilities and efficiency. But, there are times when you don't want GPS to interfere with your smartphone or online experience. Spoofing or changing the location on an iPhone or Android device requires tricking the apps into not knowing your true location, mostly with the help of third-party location spoofing software like Tenorshare iAnyGo.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Understanding WhatsApp Architecture

Understanding the Architecture of an Instant Messaging Service like WhatsApp. WhatsApp is one of the most widely used cross-platform messaging applications. On it, information is sent immediately, which is why more and more websites include it as another service to facilitate communication with users. What will you read in this...
INTERNET
Android Central

Device care

Press the hamburger button at the top right of the Device Care window and choose Automation and choose to optimize daily. You could also choose to Auto restart your phone on schedule if you want but I feel that's overkill. Originally Posted by gtt1. I use it at least daily...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

These YouTube and WhatsApp copycat apps are hiding malware

Your smartphone has many handy tools already built in when you open the box. But adding apps makes these pocket-sized computers even more impressive. You can find apps to help with almost anything you can think of, from banking to translating languages to ways to stay organized. Tap or click here for nine apps everyone over 50 should download.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to stop iPhone location tracking

Many of the apps on your iPhone may use location tracking, this article will show you how you can turn off location tracking on your device. Apple’s iPhone comes with some great privacy feature that gives you more control over your information and your privacy. You can change these and select which features you want to use and which you do not.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy