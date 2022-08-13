Suspect who triggered Amber Alert in custody; 29-year-old arrested while receiving treatment for gunshot wound

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UCSO requests community help locating domestic violence suspect
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has reached out to the community to request assistance in locating the suspect of a domestic violence dispute that took place on August 14 in the Eagle Mountain area. Madeline Bernadette Lopez, 21, of Herriman has been charged with one count of Burglary of […]
ksl.com
Roy parents, girlfriend of wanted murder suspects charged with helping them on the run
SALT LAKE CITY — Three people who police say have have helped three wanted murder suspects avoid arrest are now facing criminal charges themselves. Damian Stafon Coleman Sr., 49, Liana Deleon Guerrero Blas, 20, and Kenya Susette Coleman, 47, all of Roy, were charged Monday in 3rd District Court with obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.
Men arrested for staging YouTube kidnapping in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly staging a kidnapping video for YouTube in West Jordan on Saturday. West Jordan Police say three men are facing charges of disorderly conduct for the staged incident. Police first received calls from an eyewitness expressing concern for the victim’s well-being after observing what […]
HATE CRIME: Man involved in assault of gay Utah teen faces felony charge
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A young man was charged Monday with hate crimes for allegedly intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home in Sandy. Hayden Perry Stowell, 18, was charged with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Hate Crime), a Third Degree […]
kslnewsradio.com
Three people charged after staged kidnapping for YouTube video, police say
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police were dispatched after three individuals reportedly conducted a staged kidnapping Saturday. Police say it was for a YouTube video. According to The West Jordan Police Department, the three individuals had one person with their hands bound and a cloth over their head. They were being carried away by another individual. The scene caused concern from many bystanders.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening couple with fake gun at Liberty Park
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Salt Lake City police were dispatch to Liberty Park on a call of a man with a weapon. “Information in the dispatch notes indicated that AP (arrested person) brandished a gun at...
KSLTV
Police: Suspect calls police but refused to answer door, floods hotel room
MIDVALE, Utah — A man flooded his hotel room after calling 9-1-1 and refusing to answer his door Saturday morning. In the arresting documents, 54-year-old Donald James Lake Pelton called 9-1-1 twice and requested help at the Days Inn at 7251 S., Cottonwood Street at 10:52 a.m. When police...
Gephardt Daily
Missing Murray man found safe, back with family
MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Murray man who had not been seen since Aug. 3 has been located and is safe, police said Monday. Victor Acosta Duran had been reported missing, and the Murray Police Department was asking for the public’s help in finding him.
ksl.com
Man injured in West Valley City drive-by shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Valley City on Sunday, and police are still looking for the shooter, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. near 3100 South and 4400 West, according to West Valley Police Lt. Jason Vincent. The man was shot in his back and is expected to survive.
Missing Utahn found dead, family speaks out
MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A Utahn was pronounced dead yesterday morning after having been missing in the Mount Olympus Trailhead area since August 11. The Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) initially requested community assistance in locating Stanton Porter, 43, on August 12, roughly 24 hours after he was last seen. On August […]
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested in American Fork AMBER Alert, officer-involved critical incident
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect at the center of an AMBER Alert issued out of American Fork has been located and booked into jail. Officials said detectives with the American Fork Police Department located 29-year-old Danny Sihalath Thursday. He was taken to the hospital to be treated...
kjzz.com
Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
Bountiful Police seeking public assistance on felony retail theft case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking for public assistance on a felony retail theft case. If you know who the individual below is, please call dispatch at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002386. No further information is currently available.
KSLTV
West Jordan woman killed in crash with truck in Big Cottonwood Canyon
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — One person was killed and others injured in a crash with a runaway dump truck in Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday morning. Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler said the crash happened near Storm Mountain, where the dump truck hit a passenger car and killed 36-year-old Jessica Keetch Minnesota, of West Jordan.
kjzz.com
Missing endangered 18-month-old son believed to be traveling with SSL homicide suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for an 18-month-old boy who they say is in danger and is thought to be traveling with his father, who is believed to be involved with a May homicide in South Salt Lake. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is about 18...
ksl.com
'I don't want to die': Salt Lake police release footage of arrest that led to woman's death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly-released body camera footage from an officer-involved death in January shows a woman screaming she's afraid she will die minutes before she struggles with Salt Lake police officers and becomes unresponsive as they hold her down on her stomach. The incident began about 3 a.m....
Gephardt Daily
Free food, face painting, police K-9 demonstrations featured at Ogden’s ‘Night Out Against Crime’
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department wants everyone to know that this Tuesday is the big day, when their Night Out Against Crime brings fun, food and other freebies to the Ogden Amphitheater. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
ksl.com
Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
Gephardt Daily
UPD: 1 dead, 4 injured after dump truck collides with SUV in Big Cottonwood Canyon
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Aug. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of an SUV is dead, and three of her passengers severely injured after a dump truck collided with their vehicle near mile marker 5 in Big Cottonwood Canyon Monday morning. The woman, believed to be in her late...
kjzz.com
33-year-old victim identified in Draper apartment shooting
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — The man who was killed in an overnight shooting in Draper has been identified as police continue to seek the involved suspect. They said 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City was the victim in the homicide. Draper City Police Lt. Pat Evans said officers...
