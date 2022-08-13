ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 293

Brian Kostic
2d ago

I'm not one to sue someone, but what if the victims / loved ones, if true for drugs or alcohol, they should be able to sue her estate or assets if she was at fault, n police investigation n findings are the evidence they'll need, now they'll have an uphill battle doing an investigation on their own time n money, fair is fair the hold those accountable for their actions, rich or poor

Reply(38)
86
Reva
2d ago

this is the result of drug use. and we need to teach our kids and grandkids that the outcome of illegal drug use can result in death.

Reply(15)
37
Blue lies mostly
2d ago

It’s odd how people always think someone needs to be held accountable for everything. She’s dead. There’s no one to hold accountable because SHE’S DEAD.

Reply(54)
44
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death

The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
ACCIDENTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Anne Heche
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Police#Drugs#Crime#Dui#Laffo
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’

The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

NBC News

435K+
Followers
52K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy