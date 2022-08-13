ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

Lockhart Chemical Co. issued another violation notice after Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. - The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued a second violation notice to Lockhart Chemical Company following a spill of oil and other substances into the Flint River that was ordinally identified in June. According to EGLE, since the June 15, 2022, when the...
WLNS

Southeast MI water main break may last 2 weeks

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break. The Great Lakes Water Authority says a week is needed for repairs and a second week for water quality testing. The break was discovered Saturday on […]
nbc25news.com

Blood donation in Oakland County found to have West Nile Virus

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in a blood donation from a resident of Oakland County, according to MDHHS. The donor has experienced no symptoms of illness. Michigan residents are reminded that the best way to protect against WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses such Eastern...
parentherald.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships

Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
fox2detroit.com

Gas leak in Bloomfield Township closes intersection Wednesday

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (FOX 2) - A gas leak has closed an intersection in Bloomfield Township, Consumers Energy said late Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Road Commission shut down Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road while Consumers Energy investigated the leak. There was no known time when access would resume.
abc12.com

City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
