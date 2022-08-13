Read full article on original website
WNEM
GLWA: 23 communities affected by water main break to limit water usage
DETROIT (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking the 23 original communities affected by a large water main break to limit outdoor water usage while repairs are being made. Crews are working to repair a 120-inch water main break in the northeast portion of the regional transmission system.
Stop watering the lawn: officials ask residents in nearly 2 dozen cities to conserve water until main break is repaired
Homeowners in nearly two dozen communities will have to wait for lush lawns amidst the latest plea from officials to limit outdoor water usage as repairs to a massive water main break continue.
nbc25news.com
Lockhart Chemical Co. issued another violation notice after Flint River spill
FLINT, Mich. - The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has issued a second violation notice to Lockhart Chemical Company following a spill of oil and other substances into the Flint River that was ordinally identified in June. According to EGLE, since the June 15, 2022, when the...
23 communities asked to stop watering lawns as water main repairs continue
The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking residents in cities impacted by the water main break to refrain from watering their lawns until the repair is completed. Suspending outdoor irrigation will allow the limited water supply to adequately provide for residents, businesses and emergency services. "As GLWA continues to work...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Schools reveal plans to deal with boil water advisory in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s a water problem in several Metro Detroit communities that will take a little longer to fix. The Great Lakes Water Authority says it will take three weeks to fix the major water main break where over 100,000 people remain affected for a fourth straight day.
Michigan Declares State of Emergency: Over 130K to Go a Month Without Fresh Water From Lake Huron
On Sunday, August 14, a water main broke that carries water from Lake Huron to many Michigan communities. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that four counties are under a state of emergency. Residents in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties–nearly 130,000 people–could go without fresh water for nearly a month.
Southeast MI water main break may last 2 weeks
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break. The Great Lakes Water Authority says a week is needed for repairs and a second week for water quality testing. The break was discovered Saturday on […]
nbc25news.com
Blood donation in Oakland County found to have West Nile Virus
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - West Nile virus (WNV) has been detected in a blood donation from a resident of Oakland County, according to MDHHS. The donor has experienced no symptoms of illness. Michigan residents are reminded that the best way to protect against WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses such Eastern...
parentherald.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
Consumers Energy rushes to address gas leak in Bloomfield Township
Officials are working to address a reported gas leak in Oakland County Wednesday morning and repairs could cause traffic headaches for drivers
Boil-Water Alert Could Last 2 Weeks for Some in SE Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water...
WNEM
New thrift store coming to Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
fox2detroit.com
Gas leak in Bloomfield Township closes intersection Wednesday
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (FOX 2) - A gas leak has closed an intersection in Bloomfield Township, Consumers Energy said late Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Road Commission shut down Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road while Consumers Energy investigated the leak. There was no known time when access would resume.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Whitmer declares emergency for 4 Metro Detroit counties as water main break affects thousands
LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday’s water main break. This state of emergency follows the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center that was activated Saturday at 4 p.m. Officials say that crews...
Fire breaks out at empty church in south Lansing
The fire was at an empty church on the 4000 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave.
nbc25news.com
Police clear scene after investigating suspicious package in Downtown Flint
FLINT, Mich. - UPDATE: according to an email from U of M - Flint, which was sent to Mid-Michigan NOW by a viewer, Police cleared the scene around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday. Police have blocked off a section of downtown Flint for a situation. The area is near Second Ave....
abc12.com
City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
Bottled water disappearing from store shelves in Macomb County communities affected by water main break
Bottled water is in high demand in Shelby Township and neighboring communities, with a boil water advisory in effect for more than 133,000 people.
