ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

OSU researchers propose using federal land to boost wolf, beaver populations

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new proposal by a team of researchers could mean a population boom for wolves and beavers across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The researchers, some of whom work at Oregon State University, want to see more of these animals on federal land. They say adding more beavers and wolves could help our ecosystem and make a positive impact on Earth's climate.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer

ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
ALBANY, OR
KGW

Hot spell: Portland expected to see 4 days of 90-degree heat and higher

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro is in the midst of another hot spell this week. Temperatures are likely to reach close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. The Rose City hit 90 degrees Monday and is likely to hit that again Tuesday. The upcoming round of hot weather will peak Wednesday with high temperatures close to 100 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
KGW

Oregon justice fires panel due to lack of public defenders

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's chief justice fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission on Monday, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes as Oregon's unique...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Washington#Turtles#Western Pond Turtle#The Woodland Park Zoo#The Oregon Zoo

Comments / 0

Community Policy