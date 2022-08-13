Read full article on original website
OSU researchers propose using federal land to boost wolf, beaver populations
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new proposal by a team of researchers could mean a population boom for wolves and beavers across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. The researchers, some of whom work at Oregon State University, want to see more of these animals on federal land. They say adding more beavers and wolves could help our ecosystem and make a positive impact on Earth's climate.
State land officials consider permanent ban on camping on part of Hayden Island
PORTLAND, Oregon — State land officials are trying to make part of North Portland’s Hayden Island safer and better for the environment. They’re focusing on a 500-yard stretch of riverbank along the Columbia River just west of the I-5 bridge, between river mile 106 and 107. The...
Fred Meyer selling Emma's Donuts to support Oregon kids fighting cancer
ALBANY, Oregon — A 9-year-old Albany girl teamed up with Fred Meyer and Franz Bakery to create a sweet way to support Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Through September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, most Fred Meyer stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington will sell “Emma’s Donuts.”
Hot spell: Portland expected to see 4 days of 90-degree heat and higher
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland metro is in the midst of another hot spell this week. Temperatures are likely to reach close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. The Rose City hit 90 degrees Monday and is likely to hit that again Tuesday. The upcoming round of hot weather will peak Wednesday with high temperatures close to 100 degrees.
Washington state moms band together, push for change after losing sons to overdoses
SEATTLE — The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 107,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. On Monday, organizations from 24 states came together to remember loved ones and ask for a change in policy. "This is Andrew when he...
Four more Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho appear in court Monday
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot. The following men appeared in court Monday:. Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR) James...
Oregon has less than a third of the public defenders it needs
Oregon is facing a public defender crisis that's creating a backlog for the state's legal system. A law professor from Willamette University weighs in.
Oregon justice fires panel due to lack of public defenders
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's chief justice fired all the members of the Public Defense Services Commission on Monday, frustrated that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. The unprecedented action comes as Oregon's unique...
An Oregon doctor helps parents navigate student mental health as kids head back to school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another school year is creeping closer — and that transition can bring on a lot of anxiety. Students are still adjusting to schooling through the pandemic, and this year will bring on new challenges. “Every year, going back to school is a transition and can...
Betsy Johnson says she's gathered enough signatures to appear on Oregon's November ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson announced Monday that she has gathered the requisite number of signatures to make her bid for Oregon governor official and appear on the November ballot alongside Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan. Major party candidates for Oregon governor compete in primary...
