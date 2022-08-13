ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Herbruck’s cuts ribbon on Pennsylvania location

A Michigan poultry ranch recently expanded into Pennsylvania. Saranac egg producer Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch recently celebrated the completion of Blue Springs Egg Farm, a cage-free egg-laying facility in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. Herbruck’s family members and local state and elected officials were present at Blue Springs for a ribbon-cutting event and...
SARANAC, MI
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay Journal

Protecting the water while harvesting sunshine

Cover photo: This solar facility, built by Utah-based Sustainable Power Group, or sPower in Spotsylvania County, VA, covers more than 6,000 acres. (Hugh Kenny/Piedmont Environmental Council) Solar panels are going up across the Chesapeake Bay watershed to help states reach their renewable energy targets. But, while working to achieve climate-related...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOLF

Nurses Strike Imminent in Healthcare Chains in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania — Nursing home workers at 39 facilities in three of the biggest healthcare chains in Pennsylvania are voicing concerns, unsure of the future of care in the state and threats of a strike are imminent. They say they’re underpaid, understaffed and under resourced and it’s affecting care....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash

SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
SHERMAN, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

What is an acre of Pennsylvania farmland worth?

The average value of an acre of farmland in Pennsylvania increased to $7,350 this year. That’s an increase of 8.1 percent from $6,800 per acre in 2021, which was close to the 8.2 percent that ag land prices climbed across the northeastern U.S., according to an annual report from the USDA Economics, Statistics and Market Information Systems. Across the 11-state region, farmland values climbed from $6,000 to $6,490.
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania resident seeking live organ donor

Imagine learning that you need a new liver, then having to face the difficult reality that it could be years before you can get one through the transplant list. According to a recent news report by WJAC Channel 6, a Pennsylvania man named Doug Fregly is currently seeking a live liver donor, and we wanted to help spread the word.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

