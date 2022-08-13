Read full article on original website
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Herbruck’s cuts ribbon on Pennsylvania location
A Michigan poultry ranch recently expanded into Pennsylvania. Saranac egg producer Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch recently celebrated the completion of Blue Springs Egg Farm, a cage-free egg-laying facility in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. Herbruck’s family members and local state and elected officials were present at Blue Springs for a ribbon-cutting event and...
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
deseret.com
A member of Utah’s history-making Little League team is reportedly in the hospital with a serious injury
Tragedy reportedly struck Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League team less than 48 hours after it clinched a berth into the Little League World Series. St. George News reports that one of Snow Canyon’s players is in the hospital after he fell out of his bunkbed in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the international tournament.
Major discount retail chain opens new store location in Pennsylvania
A major discount retail chain with over 140 store locations just opened another new store location in Pennsylvania this past week. Read on to learn more. If you like saving money on food, furniture, back-to-school supplies, and more, you will be excited to learn that Ocean State Job Lot has just opened a new store location in State College, PA.
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
Pennsylvania Acquires Land to Develop Motorized Recreation Area
MCADOO, PA — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced the acquisition of a 5,600-acre parcel of land that will be developed into a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. The acquisition was made possible...
This Pennsylvania Museum Boasts a Huge Collection of Vintage Motorcycles
If you've lived in Pennsylvania most of your life, discovering a hidden gem can feel like winning the lottery. We bet that's how you'll feel when you take a step inside this one-of-a-kind museum. Home to more than 200 vintage bikes and various other relics of the past, there is so much to see here. Keep reading to learn more.
Bay Journal
Protecting the water while harvesting sunshine
Cover photo: This solar facility, built by Utah-based Sustainable Power Group, or sPower in Spotsylvania County, VA, covers more than 6,000 acres. (Hugh Kenny/Piedmont Environmental Council) Solar panels are going up across the Chesapeake Bay watershed to help states reach their renewable energy targets. But, while working to achieve climate-related...
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
WOLF
Nurses Strike Imminent in Healthcare Chains in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania — Nursing home workers at 39 facilities in three of the biggest healthcare chains in Pennsylvania are voicing concerns, unsure of the future of care in the state and threats of a strike are imminent. They say they’re underpaid, understaffed and under resourced and it’s affecting care....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
abc27.com
Pa. Lottery’s Cash 5 has largest jackpot in game’s history
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Cash 5 jackpot has now grown to $2.5 million for Thursday night’s drawing, making it the largest jackpot in the game’s history, according to a press release from the Lottery. The jackpot has been increasing since it was won...
What is an acre of Pennsylvania farmland worth?
The average value of an acre of farmland in Pennsylvania increased to $7,350 this year. That’s an increase of 8.1 percent from $6,800 per acre in 2021, which was close to the 8.2 percent that ag land prices climbed across the northeastern U.S., according to an annual report from the USDA Economics, Statistics and Market Information Systems. Across the 11-state region, farmland values climbed from $6,000 to $6,490.
Pennsylvania resident seeking live organ donor
Imagine learning that you need a new liver, then having to face the difficult reality that it could be years before you can get one through the transplant list. According to a recent news report by WJAC Channel 6, a Pennsylvania man named Doug Fregly is currently seeking a live liver donor, and we wanted to help spread the word.
Dr. Oz didn’t get permission for Musikfest visit, ArtsQuest says
Editor’s note: The story was updated to include information about a visit by Lt. Gov. candidate Austin Davis to Musikfest. U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz went against Musikfest’s policy when he walked through the festival grounds in Bethlehem just months before Election Day, according to a festival spokeswoman.
