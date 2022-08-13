ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Steve Morison ‘pleased as punch’ with performance as Cardiff edge Birmingham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zfh7x_0hG4KBtw00

Cardiff manager Steve Morison was “pleased as punch” with his team’s performance as they dominated Birmingham to record a 1-0 Championship win in the south Wales sunshine.

Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene scored the only goal of the game for the hosts after 17 minutes and the only disappointment for Morison was that his side did not win more comfortably.

Man of the match Callum O’Dowda was denied twice in the opening stages of the first half after striker Max Watters wasted two golden opportunities before the break and substitute Kion Etete headed wide late on with the goal gaping.

“We were excellent,” said Morison. “In the first half we were tremendous and we started the second half on fire and should have scored another one.

“We went a bit flat after that, but the changes worked. We should have had a couple more but, on the whole, it was a really pleasing performance.”

Philogene’s tap-in from O’Dowda’s cross was enough for the Bluebirds to maintain their 100 per cent league home record after their 1-0 victory over promotion favourites Norwich on the opening day.

Morison added: “We limited Norwich to a very low chance of scoring goals and we did the same against Birmingham. I’m pleased as punch.”

Cardiff have collected six points from a possible nine after defeat at Reading last week and Morison was pleased with their start to what he believes will be a tightly-contested Championship season.

“I think anyone can beat anyone this year,” said the former Wales striker. “I don’t think there’s going to be a Fulham this year – the league is going to be very tight and it’s about stringing results together and getting that consistency.

“Days like today we can enjoy but, obviously, it doesn’t get much tougher than West Brom away on Wednesday.”

New Birmingham boss John Eustace admitted his side were second best for the first half hour, but he believes they should have had a second-half penalty when Cedric Kipre appeared to bring down Scott Hogan.

“I was disappointed with the way we started the game. After half an hour, I thought we were much better and I was really pleased with the reaction of the group after half-time,” said Eustace.

“And the second half was much more competitive and we were more like ourselves.

“I think it was a penalty, but they should also have had a penalty – probably – so the referee has obviously balanced that one out.

“There are no excuses. We weren’t at the races for that first half-an-hour.

“Cardiff are a good team and we were ready for them but, unfortunately, we just didn’t match their intensity for that first half-an-hour and the lads were disappointed.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

On-loan Jaden Philogene scores the winner as dominant Cardiff take narrow win

Aston Villa loanee Jaden Philogene scored the only goal of the game to condemn Birmingham to a 1-0 defeat in the Sky Bet Championship at Cardiff. Steve Morison’s men defied the sweltering conditions to produce a superb display of high-energy passing football in the first 45 minutes, playing out from the back and attacking Birmingham with pace and precision.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chris Wreh salvages point for Southend from draw at Solihull

Chris Wreh ensured Southend left Solihull with something to show for their efforts as they scrapped their way to a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw. The home side took the lead with 12 minutes gone when Callum Maycock slid in striker Andrew Dallas to beat goalkeeper Steve Arnold. Arnold denied...
SOCCER
newschain

Fleetwood forward Paddy Lane banned for Cheltenham clash

Paddy Lane will miss Fleetwood’s League One clash with Cheltenham due to suspension. The forward was handed a straight red card for a bad tackle in added time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe. Joe Garner or Promise Omochere could step into the starting line-up if boss Scott...
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez in contention for Burnley starts

Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez are pushing for starting spots in Burnley’s Championship clash with Hull on Tuesday. Captain Cork was left out of the side against Watford on Friday but made a difference after being introduced at half-time while striker Rodriguez returned from injury as a substitute. Southampton...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Eustace
Person
Callum O'dowda
Person
Max Watters
Person
Kion Etete
Person
Scott Hogan
Person
Steve Morison
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show

Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier keep Brighton out in stalemate

Nick Pope conjured two fine saves and Kieran Trippier a goal-line clearance as Newcastle ground out a goalless Premier League draw at Brighton. England stopper Pope racked up a second-straight clean sheet in Newcastle colours, thwarting both Adam Lallana and Solly March at the Amex Stadium. March thought he had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff#Birmingham#Fulham#Pleasing#Uk#Bluebirds
newschain

On-loan defender Ethan Laird eyeing QPR debut ahead of Blackpool visit

QPR could hand a debut to Ethan Laird as they welcome Blackpool to Loftus Road. The Manchester United defender has joined on loan for the rest of the season and could come straight into the Rangers side as they continue to struggle with injuries. Hoops boss Michael Beale is hoping...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Manchester United battered by brilliant Brentford to spark full-blown crisis

Manchester United plumbed new depths after a 4-0 capitulation at Brentford sent Erik ten Hag’s side into full-blown crisis mode after just two games of the season. Through a mixture of catastrophic defensive ineptitude and Brentford opportunism, the Red Devils found themselves four down at half-time. Goalkeeper David De...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
Country
U.K.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jacob Sorensen ruled out for weeks for Norwich ahead of Huddersfield game

Norwich have lost another left-back to injury, with Jacob Sorensen ruled out for several weeks ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Huddersfield. The defender suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the loss to Hull and joins Sam McCallum, who broke a bone in his foot last week, and Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) on the sidelines.
SOCCER
newschain

QPR sign Manchester United defender Ethan Laird on season-long loan

QPR have signed defender Ethan Laird on loan from Manchester United. Laird, 21, will stay at Loftus Road for the duration of this season, the Championship club said. Capped by England at under-17, 18 and 19 levels, Laird had loan spells last term with Swansea and Bournemouth. “It feels brilliant,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Beasley and Bond strike Great St Wilfrid gold

Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may...
SPORTS
BBC

Relive Sunday's Championship action as Blackburn win to go top

A pretty entertaining Sunday of Championship football, I'm sure you'll agree. A ding-dong match between promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and Sheffield United ends all-square, before Blackburn do enough to beat West Brom and preserve their 100% start to the campaign. You can follow Chelsea v Tottenham updates here and we'll be...
SOCCER
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne stars as Manchester City crush Bournemouth

Kevin De Bruyne scored the pick of the goals as Premier League champions Manchester City crushed promoted Bournemouth 4-0. City went ahead with 19 minutes gone when Erling Haaland, who had only five touches in the entire first half on his home debut, slid Ilkay Gundogan in to score, and De Bruyne extended their lead 12 minutes later with a stunning finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy