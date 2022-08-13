ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauiewowie makes it a hat-trick for Lyons in Curragh Stakes

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXMJq_0hG4K22e00

Mauiewowie edged out Treasure Trove in a thrilling finish to the Qatar Racing And Equestrian Club Curragh Stakes at the Curragh.

Sent off the 7-4 favourite after narrowly missing out in Listed company last time out, Mauiewowie was made to work hard for victory, with Colin Keane’s mount only just shading it by a short head on the line as Funny Money Honey came home a two-and-a-half-length third.

It was a third win in a row in the race for Ger Lyons and Keane, with another three in the last nine years.

“She’s a lovely filly and a filly we always liked,” said Lyons.

“We have a load of backward two-year-olds at home and she’s the one that has always been precocious.

We'll see how she comes out of it, but I wouldn't be surprised if you didn't see her again this year and we look after her until next year

“I was very worried about today’s ground and they’ve done a marvellous job.

"We'll see how she comes out of it, but I wouldn't be surprised if you didn't see her again this year and we look after her until next year.

“We won’t rush her and let her come along. She’ll come into her own over six furlongs with a little bit of juice.

“We have loads of options now, the Blenheim over six furlongs, with a bit of juice, but I’ll let her tell me and let her grow up because she’s a work in progress and she’ll be a lovely horse for next year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymP1n_0hG4K22e00
Daamberdiplomat could step up in class later in the year (Donall Farmer/PA) (PA Wire)

Johnny Murtagh has a Group race target in mind for Daamberdiplomat (10-1) after he made it second time lucky in the opening Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden.

Well beaten by the highly-regarded Hans Andersen on his initial start at this track last month, the Cotai Glory colt took a leap forward as he fended off Bird Of Play to triumph by half a length.

“That was pretty impressive. I did think that he had come on at home,” said Murtagh.

I might give him four or five weeks and we might look at the Killavullan towards the end of the year

“It was visually very impressive, there were a lot of fancied horses in that race today.

“I don’t know what to do with him next to tell you the truth. He’s still a bit immature and he should improve so I don’t think I’ll rush him.

“I might give him four or five weeks and we might look at the Killavullan towards the end of the year, maybe stepping him back up to seven because I always thought he was a seven-furlong horse.”

Palace Gardens sprang a surprise as she landed the TRI Equestrian Nursery Handicap at odds of 22-1 for jockey Wayne Lordan and trainer Kevin Coleman.

Placed once in six previous outings, Palace Gardens proved a length and a half too good for Lasmuigh this time – with the Gutaifan filly now set to be sold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35CNSe_0hG4K22e00
Palace Gardens was a game winner at the Curragh (Donall Farmer/PA) (PA Wire)

“She has loads of ability, we had her entered in loads of big races early in the season but she’s been very disappointing,” said Coleman.

“She’s had a few excuses, she’s been in season quite a bit and we found it had to work around that.

“There are a few times she’s just disappointed but she has loads of ability and is probably the fastest two-year-old we have.

“She’s in the sales next week, we need to make room and I think she’ll be a perfect filly for England.

“She’ll win plenty of races and Wayne thought there was plenty there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVFKe_0hG4K22e00
Prisoner’s Dilemma could now head to Dubai (Donall Farmer/PA) (PA Wire)

Johnny Levins has a winter campaign in Dubai in mind for Prisoner’s Dilemma (3-1 favourite) after he claimed the Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Handicap.

“It was a lovely performance. I was a little bit worried turning him out again very quickly,” said Levins.

“The idea of running the last day was just to sharpen him up. I have him in the Constantine Stakes at York (next Saturday) and in the Ayr Gold Cup and he just needed to learn a little bit more as he’s only started sprinting this year.

“I’m very pleased but now I’m not sure whether we’ll go to York or Ayr as I might put him away and train him for Dubai.

“If I’ve ever had a horse tailor made for Dubai it’s him. Dubai will be first preference.”

