Indianapolis, IN

Inside Indiana Business

IU approves capital request for renovations, maintenance

Indiana University has approved more than $200 million as part of its 2023-25 legislative request for capital planning and facilities. IU says its biennial request for state funding focuses on projects for renovations of classrooms, labs, student-focused spaces, as well as related facilities and infrastructure. IU says the updates are...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IPL hires CFO

The Indianapolis Public Library has hired Lolita Campbell as chief financial officer. She most recently was corporate senior financial analyst for Health & Hospital Corp. Campbell holds a bachelor’s degree from Martin University and an MBA from the Indiana Institute of Technology.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

The Heritage Group welcomes cohort of hard tech startups

Indianapolis-based The Heritage Group Accelerator has selected seven startups to participate in its 2022 hard tech accelerator program. THG says all of the cohort participants focus on building a sustainable future through innovation, from eco-friendly cleaners to next generation lithium batteries. The selected startups will receive financial, business development, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

STAR Financial Bank appoints new leadership

Fort Wayne-based STAR Financial Bank has promoted Kevin Wright to the role of president, working out of the bank’s Indianapolis location. Wright was named senior vice president of STAR’s commercial banking division in 2018. STAR says Wright will continue to lead its commercial banking team, as well as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Future Of Downtown

Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?

“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
INDIANA STATE
rolling out

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority welcomes new honorary members Brownstone

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. returned home to Indianapolis, Indiana, to celebrate its Centennial Boule from July 12th-17th. They welcomed several honorary members, and the ladies of Brownstone were among the few now proud members of the sorority. Rolling out spoke with group member Nicci Gilbert about being inducted into the honorary centennial class.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ

Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
touropia.com

23 Best Things to Do in Indiana

Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

Indiana, Purdue Universities Plan Indianapolis Campus Split

Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced plans Friday to split up control of the Indianapolis campus that the schools have shared for more than 50 years. The academic division is set to take effect in 2024, with IU continuing to operate much of the 27,000-student campus and programs in areas including business, science, law, nursing and liberal arts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission puts the spotlight on Wayne Township

Submitted by the Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. During the Hamilton County Bicentennial, each of the county’s nine townships will get a little extra love for one full month. In this post, we’re headed east to Wayne Township, which will be put on the Bicentennial pedestal in August 2023. (Visit our FAQ page to find out when your township will be the star.)
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Republicans flock to outdoor party

After a VIP event at the Gaylor Electric Production Innovation Center, 17230 Kraft Ct., Noblesville, people drove across town so this GOP fundraising party could move outside for the first time in years. Forest Park was filled with candidates and supporters early Friday evening, who were there to strategize for November and hear guest speakers Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Senator Todd Young.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

