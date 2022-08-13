Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Inside Indiana Business
Study plots potential impact of Fresh Market planned near Cook Medical plant
The Indy Fresh Market grocery store expected to open in late 2023 as part of the broader revitalization of the 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue area could have a one-time economic impact of $11.1 million, as well as an annual impact of $4.6 million in wages, benefits and other spending.
Inside Indiana Business
IU approves capital request for renovations, maintenance
Indiana University has approved more than $200 million as part of its 2023-25 legislative request for capital planning and facilities. IU says its biennial request for state funding focuses on projects for renovations of classrooms, labs, student-focused spaces, as well as related facilities and infrastructure. IU says the updates are...
Inside Indiana Business
IPL hires CFO
The Indianapolis Public Library has hired Lolita Campbell as chief financial officer. She most recently was corporate senior financial analyst for Health & Hospital Corp. Campbell holds a bachelor’s degree from Martin University and an MBA from the Indiana Institute of Technology.
Inside Indiana Business
The Heritage Group welcomes cohort of hard tech startups
Indianapolis-based The Heritage Group Accelerator has selected seven startups to participate in its 2022 hard tech accelerator program. THG says all of the cohort participants focus on building a sustainable future through innovation, from eco-friendly cleaners to next generation lithium batteries. The selected startups will receive financial, business development, and...
Inside Indiana Business
STAR Financial Bank appoints new leadership
Fort Wayne-based STAR Financial Bank has promoted Kevin Wright to the role of president, working out of the bank’s Indianapolis location. Wright was named senior vice president of STAR’s commercial banking division in 2018. STAR says Wright will continue to lead its commercial banking team, as well as...
Plea agreements still the norm for resolving criminal cases, despite criticism
The vast majority of criminal cases in Indiana are resolved through plea agreements, records show. 106,522 criminal cases were resolved through guilty pleas and admissions.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Future Of Downtown
Jump to: The Stutz Complex | Bottleworks District | Circle Centre Mall | Elevator Hill | City Market | Pan Am Plaza | AT&T Building | Eleven Park | Old City Hall | Elanco | Cultural Trail | City-County Building | IU Health Downtown Hospital | 16 Tech | Pacers Entertainment District | Monument Circle.
indianapolismonthly.com
What Comes Next For Mitch Daniels?
“President Mitch Daniels” was a title no small portion of establishment Republicans imagined for the former Indiana governor in 2011. It just so happened they expected him to be working from the West Wing—not Westwood, the 1932 English Tudor where the president of Purdue University traditionally lives. In the decade that passed at Purdue, Daniels—nicknamed “the Blade” by George W. Bush while serving as his budget director—famously froze tuition every academic year, set fundraising records, and oversaw a massive expansion on the main campus at West Lafayette.
Mobile central Indiana barbershop provides unique experience out of an RV
INDIANAPOLIS — New Element Barber opened in central Indiana in 2020, bringing the barbershop experience inside an RV. Antwain "Kuts" Booker, who has been cutting hair his entire career, took on this venture to bring his barbershop experience to different communities in central Indiana. "I want to change that...
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority welcomes new honorary members Brownstone
Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. returned home to Indianapolis, Indiana, to celebrate its Centennial Boule from July 12th-17th. They welcomed several honorary members, and the ladies of Brownstone were among the few now proud members of the sorority. Rolling out spoke with group member Nicci Gilbert about being inducted into the honorary centennial class.
Inside Indiana Business
Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ
Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
touropia.com
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
indyschild.com
25 Best September Festivals near Indianapolis
September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Stuckey Farm...
Indiana, Purdue Universities Plan Indianapolis Campus Split
Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced plans Friday to split up control of the Indianapolis campus that the schools have shared for more than 50 years. The academic division is set to take effect in 2024, with IU continuing to operate much of the 27,000-student campus and programs in areas including business, science, law, nursing and liberal arts.
Sikh worshipers donate 25,000 bottles of water to Wheeler Mission center
The Sikh community dedicated this Sunday to serving the community, they did so by donating 25,000 bottles of water to wheeler mission.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission puts the spotlight on Wayne Township
Submitted by the Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. During the Hamilton County Bicentennial, each of the county’s nine townships will get a little extra love for one full month. In this post, we’re headed east to Wayne Township, which will be put on the Bicentennial pedestal in August 2023. (Visit our FAQ page to find out when your township will be the star.)
WTHR
Check Up 13: Abdominal aortic aneurysms and the importance of trivascular screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — Ira McKay, 77, spends most days working on the five-acre Madison County farm he shares with his fiancé, Barbara Bowman-Johnson. He's enjoyed a life free of health concerns and has a zest for life. "I'd rather burn out then rust out," McKay said. He says he...
readthereporter.com
Republicans flock to outdoor party
After a VIP event at the Gaylor Electric Production Innovation Center, 17230 Kraft Ct., Noblesville, people drove across town so this GOP fundraising party could move outside for the first time in years. Forest Park was filled with candidates and supporters early Friday evening, who were there to strategize for November and hear guest speakers Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Senator Todd Young.
