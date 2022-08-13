ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 2

Donna Lopes
2d ago

has she been found yet. sometimes they don't always tell you. because a little three yr was missing in the storm a few weeks back and I posted on citizen to see if she was ever found and never got a response. praying she's found safe 🙏

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Early morning shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after an early morning shooting in Guadalupe on Monday. According to Sgt. Calbert Gillett, with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Magdalena after someone reported hearing gunshots just before 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a teen who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Family identified the teen as 15-year-old Elias Longeria.
GUADALUPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect charged in carjacking, shooting at Target parking lot in Peoria

PHOENIX — A suspect was charged Friday in the carjacking and shooting at a Target parking lot in Peoria, authorities said. Adonijah Josiah Ortega, 19, is accused of demanding the victim’s keys and wallet before striking him with a gun and shooting him in the leg in the parking lot of the department store near 91st and Northern avenues at about 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
PEORIA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Alberta Lavetta Cons Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 51st Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

30-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near McDowell Road. The incident happened around 5:40 a.m., near McDowell Road on August 10th. According to reports, a pickup-truck was heading south on 51st Avenue when traffic slowed down due to a disabled vehicle. In attempt to avoid a collision, the pickup-truck driver swerved left and struck another northbound pickup-truck.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police looking for names in 2017 robbery, vandalism cases

This article originally appeared Jan. 15, 2018. There are a lot of stolen guns and ammunition out there and a big reward for the capture of the thieves. On Sunday morning, Dec. 10, 2017, three suspects broke into Legendary Guns near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. “The firearms range from...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Dog rescued from north Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX - A dog was rescued from an apartment fire in north Phoenix Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to a three-story apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road and discovered smoke coming from one of the windows. Officials said a fire from a kitchen stove had...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Diego Channel

Oscar-winning actor's vehicle stolen, recovered in Arizona

MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — Actor Troy Kotsur’s vehicle was stolen in Mesa, Arizona on Saturday. The vehicle reportedly had his Oscar trophy inside. Police say they were notified about the theft and were able to locate the vehicle with two juvenile boys inside. The boys reportedly admitted to...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Pregnant woman killed, 6 hurt after head-on crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a pregnant woman has died and six other people injured following a head-on crash in Glendale on Sunday evening. Just after 6:30 p.m., near 67th and Northern avenues, the driver of a pickup truck was trying to make a left when it crashed into a sedan. Five people were inside the sedan, including 34-year-old Bridgette Lee Armijo, a man, and three kids. Paramedics rushed Armijo to the hospital, but she and her unborn baby died from their injuries.
GLENDALE, AZ
KGUN 9

Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona DPS using tattoo recognition technology to identify unknown persons

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has used tattoo recognition technology to identify two deceased persons in the state. DPS’ Forensic Images Unit upgraded the Arizona Biometric Information System to include tattoo recognition capabilities via 1.4 million images from criminal booking procedures, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have found the body of a missing swimmer five days after he didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant. Around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, deputies identified the body as 72-year-old Gregory Elias, who was swimming in the Humbug Cove area of the lake last weekend and didn’t come back up.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy