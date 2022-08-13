ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage

Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic. Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded. The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

OG&E Hosts Free Pop-Up Shop For Sapulpa Educators

Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) is helping Sapulpa teachers get the supplies they need for their classroom. Volunteers helped pass out paper, binders, scissors and glue to teachers earlier on Monday. Teachers say this will help students who can't afford to buy their own supplies. "We walked around and got...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Farmers' Market Hosts Second Sunday Arts & Eats At Whittier Square

Tulsa shoppers got an extra opportunity to eat and buy locally on Sunday. Every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tulsa Farmers' Market dedicates Whittier Square to local artisans, florists, and farmers. In addition to food, shoppers could buy arts, crafts, jewelry, health and beauty products, plus...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire destroys RV in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed an RV in north Tulsa Monday morning. Black Dog, Sperry and Berryhill fire departments responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. Black Dog Fire Department said the fire was called in around 5:30 a.m....
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail

The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Families Enjoy Back-To-School Community Resource Fair

Tulsa families are now more ready to head back to school, thanks to dozens of groups working together. This is the 6th annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair at Tulsa Tech's 31st and Memorial campus. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies. There were also COVID-19 vaccines and other shots,...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Oktoberfest tickets now on sale

TULSA, Okla. — Tickets for Tulsa Oktoberfest 2022 are now on sale, River Parks Authority announced. “Fall and Oktoberfest are right around the corner and the time to buy your tickets and VIP packages is now,” River Parks Authority said on Facebook. Oktoberfest brings together international and local...
TULSA, OK

