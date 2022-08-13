Read full article on original website
news9.com
Program Designed To Help Local Students, Families In Need Expanding In Tulsa
A free program designed to help Tulsa students and families in need is expanding this school year. This year, 'Youth At Heart' will make an even bigger impact in the Tulsa Metro and will now be serving McClure Elementary students. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday with...
kjrh.com
Gift for a crow: An unexpected gift of friendship at Tulsa Botanic Garden
TULSA, Okla. — Registration is now open for the Tulsa Botanic Garden's Scarecrow Contest. Every year creative scarecrow entries are voted upon during "Autumn in the Garden," and it seems there may be a special judge this fall — a crow who has taken a garden employee under his wing.
news9.com
Tulsa Botanic Garden Asks Community To Make Scarecrows For Autumn Festival
TULSA, Okla. - The first day of fall is a little more than a month away. The Tulsa Botanic Garden is getting ready by asking the community to make scarecrows for its autumn festival. News On Six's Matt Rahn had more.
news9.com
Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage
Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic. Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded. The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since...
news9.com
OG&E Hosts Free Pop-Up Shop For Sapulpa Educators
Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) is helping Sapulpa teachers get the supplies they need for their classroom. Volunteers helped pass out paper, binders, scissors and glue to teachers earlier on Monday. Teachers say this will help students who can't afford to buy their own supplies. "We walked around and got...
news9.com
Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
news9.com
Tulsa Farmers' Market Hosts Second Sunday Arts & Eats At Whittier Square
Tulsa shoppers got an extra opportunity to eat and buy locally on Sunday. Every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tulsa Farmers' Market dedicates Whittier Square to local artisans, florists, and farmers. In addition to food, shoppers could buy arts, crafts, jewelry, health and beauty products, plus...
Family, friends gathered for a balloon release for man shot to death in north Tulsa last week
TULSA, Okla. — Family and friends gathered near 46th N and MLK Jr. Blvd for a balloon release in honor of Farron Cooper. Cooper was shot to death by Quentin Caldwell last Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to police. Court records indicate that Cooper was at the mother of his...
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
Tulsa man arrested for shooting into a home, burglary while wearing body armor
Police said a Tulsa man was arrested Monday after going to a south Tulsa home with a semi-automatic rifle and body armor and shooting through the door several times around 9:11 a.m. After shooting through the door, police told FOX23 that Leo John Noel went to the back of the...
Fire destroys RV in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed an RV in north Tulsa Monday morning. Black Dog, Sperry and Berryhill fire departments responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. Black Dog Fire Department said the fire was called in around 5:30 a.m....
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
news9.com
Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail
The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
News On 6
Welltown Brewing Brings 500 Foot Slip-N-Slide To Downtown Tulsa
A giant slip 'n slide is coming to downtown Tulsa this weekend, closing off the Boulder Avenue Bridge. This is the second year Welltown Brewery has brought the slide to town. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us more.
KTUL
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
Green Country powerhouses prepare for competitive high school football season
The five schools at the top of high school football in Green Country are set for a competitive season in Class 6A Division I.
news9.com
Tulsa Families Enjoy Back-To-School Community Resource Fair
Tulsa families are now more ready to head back to school, thanks to dozens of groups working together. This is the 6th annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair at Tulsa Tech's 31st and Memorial campus. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies. There were also COVID-19 vaccines and other shots,...
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
Tulsa Oktoberfest tickets now on sale
TULSA, Okla. — Tickets for Tulsa Oktoberfest 2022 are now on sale, River Parks Authority announced. “Fall and Oktoberfest are right around the corner and the time to buy your tickets and VIP packages is now,” River Parks Authority said on Facebook. Oktoberfest brings together international and local...
