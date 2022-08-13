Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Happiness Is Personal
No one can tell you how to be happy. You can discover your own happiness by making good choices and making the most of them. Being happy is a process of becoming happier rather than an end state. My “prescription” is finding a personal pathway that makes the most of...
psychologytoday.com
Happiness: Adaptation to Change
Change is inevitable, and when it comes, it can be fast, difficult, and even shocking. Most of people's suffering comes from not dealing well with change. The key is to learn to adapt. Sudden changes can only "rock one's world" if they are unexpected. Expecting change helps people find ways...
psychologytoday.com
You Can Expect to Be Happy in Your 50s and 60s
Becoming happier after midlife is a pattern that shows up in human brain scans as well as research with primates. One study found that people who focus on family have poorer functioning as they age than those who value friendship highly. Staying engaged with cultural, social, and physical activities is...
ARTS・
psychologytoday.com
Exercising Kindness
The practice of kindness has been shown to improve self-esteem, mood, empathy, and compassion. Practicing kindness can help people live longer and healthier lives. It is important to remember to be kind to yourself, which can include use of self-hypnosis. Kindness can be defined as being friendly, helpful, generous and...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’
As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
Opinion: Women Explain Reasons For Staying in Unhappy Marriages
Recently one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
The Beginning of Sobriety Can be Challenging
So you’ve quit drinking and are awaiting the rush of health, vitality, and all things nice. Most of us quit because we want to feel better, or else why bother stopping, right? Except that now you feel a bit worse and can’t figure out why. You’re beginning to question your decision and can’t figure out why you would feel worse than ever.
psychologytoday.com
Can a Love of Being Single Add Years to Your Life?
Decades ago, all the people in the small town of Oxford, Ohio who were older than 50 were invited to participate in a long-term study of aging and retirement. They were asked many questions when they first joined the study, and they were followed for decades by researchers who asked them many more questions and kept track of how they were doing.
psychologytoday.com
Personal Perspective: My Mother's Voice
In a generation where self-sacrifice was a given for women, the author's mother gave up her voice in service of others. Now a middle-aged woman herself, the author's discovery of her own singing voice evokes all that her mother lost. Too often, women wait for men to give us "permission"...
psychologytoday.com
The Familiar Force That Helped Get Us Through the Pandemic
Throughout the pandemic, nostalgia and nostalgic products have skyrocketed. One reason is that nostalgia can help us get through tough times. Research shows that when people feel a dip in psychological well-being, nostalgia and serve to buffer or repair these negative effects. Garlic. Onions. Ginger. Vinegar. Soy sauce. Bay leaf....
psychologytoday.com
How People-Pleasing Behavior Affects Self-Worth
Adults with a history of people-pleasing behavior are more vulnerable to being manipulated in narcissistic relationships. Constant people-pleasing behavior negatively affects many areas of a person’s life. Many who identity as being stuck in a pattern of seeking external validation also struggle with depression and fears of abandonment. A...
psychologytoday.com
Caught Cheating? 7 Steps Toward Forgiveness
Rigorous honesty is a key to forgiveness. If you can display empathy for your betrayed partner, that can speed the healing process. After the discovery of infidelity, betrayed partners are deeply traumatized and react accordingly. Often, however, the straying partner, engages in one of seven behaviors that will make the situation worse. Nevertheless, there are behaviors one can engage in that will help re-earn relationship trust and repair the damaged relationship.
Opinion: The way someone responds to your boundaries says a lot about them, not you
Boundaries are key to building healthy relationships. Yet, many struggle to set or enforce them — and this is true especially for people pleasers. There are also some people who struggle to recognize, accept and respect others’ boundaries.
Psych Centra
Tips to Cope With the Stress of a Divorce
Divorce stress can be more intense and overwhelming than daily stress, but with specific coping tools, you can find relief. There are few things more stressful in life than going through a divorce. Not only is it a painful and emotional process, but for most, it’s also a logistical and expense-laden ordeal.
Psych Centra
Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety
Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
psychologytoday.com
How to Get Off the Resentment Treadmill
Resentment is a perception of unfairness, emanating from the self-obsessed autopilot brain. More accurate appraisals of fairness require reflection. Accurate judgments of fairness require perspective-taking, which is impossible while feeling resentful. Resentment is a perception of unfairness, of not getting the expected help, appreciation, praise, reward, or affection, of getting...
psychologytoday.com
The Secret Body Language of Touch
Touch is a complex body language channel that conveys many subtle messages to others. A classification of different types of touches includes using them to convey feelings, to control others, and to accomplish tasks. Touch can increase compliance and even increase a waiter's tip. Nonverbal communication is the means by...
Mic
A new report casts serious doubt on the whole serotonin = happiness thing
If you’ve kept up with memes in the past few years, then you know that young people on the internet are obsessed with serotonin, a neurotransmitter that’s supposed to make us happy. But a recent large-scale review of several studies found that depression actually might not be caused by low levels of serotonin, a pretty damning conclusion when you consider that several modern antidepressants — known as SSRIs, or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors — focus solely on increasing the levels of that exact chemical in our brain.
