Apex, NC

cbs17

Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Search warrant executed after human remains found in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July. On July 7, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was informed of human remains and a shotgun located in the 700 block of Orange Factory Road. Patrol Officers confirmed that the remains were human and contacted the Criminal Investigations Division.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
DURHAM, NC
Public Safety
cbs17

Retiree volunteers for Raleigh Police Department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
RALEIGH, NC

