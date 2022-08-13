Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Suspect vehicle photos released, $100K reward offered in Wake deputy murder
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy. Wake County deputy Ned Byrd died of his wounds after being...
Duo arrives in Mercedes SUV, jacks Camaro, Fayetteville police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A black 2013 Chevy Camaro LT was taken from the parking lot of a Circle K on July 23 in Fayetteville. More than three weeks later, Fayetteville police are releasing the photos of the suspects in hopes that members of the community can help piece together their identities.
Search intensifies for Wake sheriff’s deputy shooter as photos of truck released
After Wake County deputy Ned Byrd was shot Thursday night, a $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
4 girls, 2 boys — ages 12 to 17 — taken to hospitals after shooting at NC nightclub, police say
Police say six teenagers are injured after a shooting took place at a Raleigh nightclub Friday night.
‘Could have shot the clerk, but chose not to’: warrant details accounts of Durham man’s armed gas station robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On July 18 the Durham Police Department arrested 29-year-old Christian Davis for six armed robberies that took place throughout the city earlier in the month. On Monday, CBS 17 acquired the warrant that detailed three of those robberies, including one off of Guess Road, where...
Search continues for gunman in Wake County Deputy’s death, $100k reward offered
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search continued on Monday for whoever is responsible for gunning down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his team will not stop until whoever is responsible is brought to justice. “We’ll be out there until we...
FedEx driver arrested for stealing tortoise from NC home, deputies say
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
$100K reward offered for suspect in North Carolina deputy’s murder
The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff's deputy.
Search warrant executed after human remains found in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant was executed Aug. 7 after police found human remains on a property in Durham in July. On July 7, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office was informed of human remains and a shotgun located in the 700 block of Orange Factory Road. Patrol Officers confirmed that the remains were human and contacted the Criminal Investigations Division.
21-year-old arrested in Raleigh deadly hit-and-run
Raleigh police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Sunday.
2 taken to hospital; ‘jaws of life’ used to rescue driver in head-on Morrisville wreck, police say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews had to use the “jaws of life” to free one driver after a head-on crash closed a road in Morrisville for two hours Monday evening, police said. The wreck happened just before 7:20 p.m. at 10217 Chapel Hill Road, which is a...
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
Bicyclist shot in drive-by less than half mile from police station in Hope Mills
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A male victim of a shooting in Hope Mills told police he was shot at by an unknown person in a white van while riding his bike Thursday on S. Main Street. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of South Main Street,...
Durham homicide clearance rate improves, but several families still wait for murder cases to be solved
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Twenty-three people have been shot and killed in Durham so far this year, but Durham Police are making progress on solving these cases, according to a crime report released this week. On Thursday, Durham Chief of Police Chief Andrews will present the department’s second-quarter crime...
Burlington man gets in high-speed chase with deputies, police while an infant was in the car
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:10 p.m. on Friday night, Elon police requested assistance from Alamance County deputies as they were engaged in a […]
Driver crashes car through Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police. A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through...
Law enforcement community rallies around K-9 Sasha, partner of slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for the person or people who gunned down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night continued on Monday, with no suspect identified or arrested. In the meantime, though, loved ones and the larger law enforcement community are working to honor Deputy Byrd...
Retiree volunteers for Raleigh Police Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
