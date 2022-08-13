ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney & His Wife Expecting Baby No. 3

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22EAs9_0hG4JW9k00

Another country couple is preparing to welcome another little miracle, just a few months after Luke and Nicole Combs welcomed their first child, Tex Lawrence. This time though, the expecting couple, Shay Mooney, of the music duo Dan + Shay, and his wife Hannah will be heading into parenthood with a whole lot of background knowledge as they welcome baby number three.

The Dan + Shay band member and his partner shared news of their latest pregnancy in a video on social media. The clip, which you can view below, sees Hannah Billingsley sharing the exciting news with her two sons, 4-year-old Asher James, and 2-year-old Ames Alexander. Things took a turn for the hysterical thought when both boys told their mama that they wanted a baby sister.

Per Mooney and Billingsley’s post, however, the couple will be welcoming another baby boy. In her caption, the Dan + Shay band member’s wife wrote, “Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired,” followed by an emoji in hysterics.

Unsurprisingly, the country music singer and his partner saw loads of praise on Instagram. Hayley Hubbard, wife to Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard shared well-wishes of her own, writing, “Congrats! So sweet!!”

Meanwhile, one fan commented, “Boys boys boys!! so happy for you guys.”

Needless to say, if Shay Mooney’s wife Hannah didn’t already have her hands full now, she definitely will soon.

Luke Combs Has Baby-Free Night as Dan + Shay’s Mooney Prepares for Third Child

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney is no stranger to accommodating babies in between touring and date nights. However, fellow country star Luke Combs is still adjusting to life as a dad just two months after welcoming his first son. And while he and Nicole Combs seem absolutely devoted to their only son, the pair actually took a moment last week to have a night to themselves.

Sharing a collection of photos from Florida, Nicole Combs’s post features her and her famous husband soaking up the sun as they take to the water on a boat for date night. She captioned the post, “first d8 night since bb t,” followed with a blue heart emoji.

Fans took to the comments to congratulate the couple and praise their night out. Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline commented, “Good for y’all!!” while a fan wrote, “Date night is so important. You look amazing.”

So far, the Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney has not revealed when he and his wife might expect their newest addition. However, Luke and Nicole Combs welcomed Tex Lawrence on Father’s Day this June and since then, it’s clear to see the couple has absolutely fallen in love with their baby boy.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Hubbard
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Luke Combs
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#The Dan Shay
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Sets Record Straight After His Wife Says He Suffered Injury

Good news Luke Bryan fans, we’re happy to share that the Country megastar’s finger is doing just fine—despite what his wife shared on social media earlier this week. Bryan took to his Instagram account today (Aug 6) to tell the world that Caroline Bryan was up to her old tricks when she revealed that he broke his finger. And he’s begging everyone to stop spreading the fake news.
ACCIDENTS
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Meet Andy Griffith’s Two Adopted Children, See Their Names

Iconic TV actor Andy Griffith is best remembered for playing Andy Taylor, sheriff of Mayberry, on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. The show turned Griffith into a household name and ran for eight popular seasons. In the show, his son was Opie Taylor, played by child star turned famed filmmaker, Ron Howard.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

WATCH: Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis Presley’s Incredible Collection of Jewelry, Watches Heading to Auction

Just a little over 40 years old, Elvis Presley passed away on August 16, 1977, at his Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. Leaving behind him a legacy that has carried on for longer than he was alive, the King of Rock and Roll continues to receive awards for being one of the most recognized icons of the 20th century. And with the recent success of the film following his life as a worldwide celebrity, it appears an auction is scheduled to take place on August 27th, featuring an assortment of the singer’s belongings owned by his manager Colonel Tom Parker.
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’: What Is Darrell Sheets Doing Now?

For seven years Darrell Sheets was a star contender on A&E’s Storage Wars. But for some reason, he abruptly disappeared from the screen without a formal explanation. As it turns out, the exit wasn’t meant to last. But after a series of heart attacks nearly took his life in 2019, he decided to walk away from his career for good.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

542K+
Followers
57K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy