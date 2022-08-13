Dan + Shay Singer Shay Mooney & His Wife Expecting Baby No. 3

Another country couple is preparing to welcome another little miracle, just a few months after Luke and Nicole Combs welcomed their first child, Tex Lawrence. This time though, the expecting couple, Shay Mooney, of the music duo Dan + Shay, and his wife Hannah will be heading into parenthood with a whole lot of background knowledge as they welcome baby number three.

The Dan + Shay band member and his partner shared news of their latest pregnancy in a video on social media. The clip, which you can view below, sees Hannah Billingsley sharing the exciting news with her two sons, 4-year-old Asher James, and 2-year-old Ames Alexander. Things took a turn for the hysterical thought when both boys told their mama that they wanted a baby sister.

Per Mooney and Billingsley’s post, however, the couple will be welcoming another baby boy. In her caption, the Dan + Shay band member’s wife wrote, “Mooney Baby #3! Thankful. Excited. Tired,” followed by an emoji in hysterics.

Unsurprisingly, the country music singer and his partner saw loads of praise on Instagram. Hayley Hubbard, wife to Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard shared well-wishes of her own, writing, “Congrats! So sweet!!”

Meanwhile, one fan commented, “Boys boys boys!! so happy for you guys.”

Needless to say, if Shay Mooney’s wife Hannah didn’t already have her hands full now, she definitely will soon.

Luke Combs Has Baby-Free Night as Dan + Shay’s Mooney Prepares for Third Child

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney is no stranger to accommodating babies in between touring and date nights. However, fellow country star Luke Combs is still adjusting to life as a dad just two months after welcoming his first son. And while he and Nicole Combs seem absolutely devoted to their only son, the pair actually took a moment last week to have a night to themselves.

Sharing a collection of photos from Florida, Nicole Combs’s post features her and her famous husband soaking up the sun as they take to the water on a boat for date night. She captioned the post, “first d8 night since bb t,” followed with a blue heart emoji.

Fans took to the comments to congratulate the couple and praise their night out. Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline commented, “Good for y’all!!” while a fan wrote, “Date night is so important. You look amazing.”

So far, the Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney has not revealed when he and his wife might expect their newest addition. However, Luke and Nicole Combs welcomed Tex Lawrence on Father’s Day this June and since then, it’s clear to see the couple has absolutely fallen in love with their baby boy.