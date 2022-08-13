Metallica’s James Hetfield Reportedly Divorced His Wife of 25 Years

Metallica’s James Hetfield and his wife Francesa reportedly divorced earlier this year. The couple had been married for over two decades.

As TMZ wrote, James filed for divorce in a Colorada court, but the separation was never reported. The two managed to keep the news out of the headlines as they came to a settlement.

Francesca and James Hetfield met in 1992 and married in 1997. Throughout their relationship, James publically battled addictions but voluntarily sought help to keep his family together. And James has said that Francesca helped him get through personal issues like anger management.

The publication added that the source said the former spouses keep in touch because of their three children, Cali (24), Castor (22), and Marcella (20).

James Hetfield Celebrating Another Wave of Success Thanks to ‘Stranger Things’

Despite his personal, private battle this year, James Hetfield and his band celebrated another wave of success over the summer thanks to Stranger Things. And they’re still riding that wave today.

The Netflix hit, which is based in the 1980s, used Metallica’s Master of Puppets in a notably epic scene. And because of that, the heavy metal single shot to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100. It also hit No. 1 on the iTunes’ Rock charts. And it hit the UK charts for the first time in four decades. Not only did the song peak at 22, but it stood as the first Metallica hit to make it to the UK charts since 2008.

In season four of the series, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played Master of Puppets to cause a distraction for his friends and they battled the monsters of The Upside Down World. Netflix dropped the final two episodes, which included Eddie’s solo, of the season on July 1st. Within one week, on-demand streams for the song jumped by a staggering 650.3%.

Once Metallica realized that the Netflix series catapulted their song to chart-topping feats, it gave a shoutout to the show’s creators. And the band praised their tasteful and perfect use of their classic tune.

“The way the Duffer brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level,” Metallica wrote on Instagram. “So we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master of Puppets in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away.”

“It’s so extremely well done. So much so that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!” it added. “How crazy cool is that?”