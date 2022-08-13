Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Predictions, previews for an exciting opening week of high school football
The moment we have been waiting for is finally here—the 2022 high school football season kicks off this week. It couldn’t be a more exciting way to start the season either. We’ll get to start with a Thursday-night game in Montgomery, then we’ll have one nationally-ranked matchup and one top-five Class 6A battle.
Tuscaloosa Native on List of Favorites to be Mr. Football 2022
Tuscaloosa, AL -- Senior quarterback Ethan Crawford has been named to the preseason Mr. Football list leading up to the start of this years high school football season. The selection comes with little surprise after Crawford lead the Patriots to last years 6A semi-finals. The 6' 2 dual-threat was selected...
elmoreautauganews.com
Ready for Some Football? Jacksonville State Opens their Season Against Stephen F. Austin in Montgomery
College football is right around the corner, and in a couple of weeks, two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) powerhouses will meet down the street in Montgomery to kick off the season. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in the FCS Kickoff Classic and will be nationally televised on ESPN.
ESPN
Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
Springville embraces challenges that 5A class brings
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor SPRINGVILLE — If there’s one thing Springville offensive line coach Chris Mills knows, it’s that this group of Springville players is capable of rising to the challenge. In Jon Clements’ second year as head coach, the Tigers face another change: They’ve been re-classified to 5A, competing in Region 6 against […]
Spring, summer work shows progress for Shades Valley
By John Goolsby, Special to The Tribune IRONDALE — The Shades Valley football team put in the work over the offseason, including going 5-1 over a two-week span during 7-on-7 against tough competition at one point during the summer. The purpose of 7-on-7, which is played without pads, is to give skill players on either […]
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Gators Over Tide
Four-star defensive lineman out of Gardendale High School in Gardendale, Ala., Kelby Collins has committed to the Florida Gators. The upcoming senior ranks at No. 172 nationally, No. 24 in defensive linemen, and No. 12 in the state of Ala., for the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Last season,...
beckersspine.com
Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons
Charles Pitt, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban highlights freshman WR Kobe Prentice as a scrimmage standout
Mike McCoy, an Alabama football alum, has trained the next receiver that looks to become impactful. As a BCS National Champion in 2009, McCoy is the founder of Maximum Performance Training in Bessemer, Ala. He worked with Kobe Prentice throughout his time at Calera (Ala.) High School. Prentice, a four-star...
Saban era QBs matched with Alabama sororities: JPW accepts his bid, McElroy says ‘no chance’
We’ve always wondered which Nick Saban era Crimson Tide quarterbacks would receive a bid from University of Alabama sororities, haven’t we? Well, we’re finally in luck. The FOG Advisory podcast, cohosted by Reckon editor John Hammontree and University of Alabama instructor Brian Oliu, welcomed Crimson Tide super-fan Lacey Cencula, known to many on Gump Twitter as @dddrop_the_lace, to break down #BamaRushTok and place Saban era QBs in their respective house holds. You can find FOG Advisory wherever you get your podcasts.
tdalabamamag.com
Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions
Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jermaine Burton explains his thought process in decision to transfer to Alabama
Jermaine Burton has made a smooth transition to Alabama following his transfer from Georgia, and the wide receiver even said that his new teammates have congratulated him on the national championship. Burton said he’s not looking back at his time with Georgia, and instead focusing on this team and what Alabama can do this season.
Tuscaloosa County to host second chance hiring event
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — West AlabamaWorks! will be partnering with the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office to host a hiring event at the end of August. The hiring event will be focused on finding jobs for qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment. The Tuscaloosa DA’s […]
Bham Now
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?
Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
Adolphus Jackson is first Black president of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
Video interview with Alabama Governor Candidate Jimmy Blake
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Tribune Publisher, Scott Buttram, interviews Alabama Governor Candidate Jimmy Blake, about the upcoming November 8, 2022 election.
Alabama: Search underway for missing 18-year-old in Bibb County
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 18-year-old girl. According to authorities, Camya Shamir Toby was last seen on Aug. 13 wearing grey sweatpants and a grey or white t-shirt in the area of Duff Acres Lane in Brent. She may be […]
Obituary: Mavinell Barnett Thornton (June 24, 1937 ~ August 14, 2022)
Mavinell Barnett Thornton, 85, of Pinson, passed away on August 14, 2022. She was born on June 24, 1937, to Major and Georgia Barnett. Thornton was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Thomas Lloyd Thornton; her sons, Thomas Lloyd Thornton, Jr, and George William Thornton; her daughter, Jacqueline Denise Thornton. She […]
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: School system, ‘culture wars’ headline Mountain Brook council elections
Mountain Brook residents will head to the polls Aug. 23 to select representatives for three of their five City Council seats. For some of the new faces among the candidates, concerns about the school system and cultural hot-button topics were the driving forces behind their decisions to run for office. But city services, infrastructure and finances are also on the minds of candidates and voters alike.
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
