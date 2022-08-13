Read full article on original website
Ezekiel's Father Shows Picture Of Ezekiel's Family On 8/15 WWE Raw
Ezekiel has one beautiful family. Although Kevin Owens put him out of commission last week after power bombing him on the apron, 'Zeke The Freak' is keeping in high spirits while he is recovering in the hospital. As revealed by Ezekiel's father Ernie Jr. on this week's episode of WWE Raw, Ezekiel is being supported by his family during his stay in his local medical facility.
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting
In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) And Trinity Fatu (Naomi) Appear At 'She-Hulk' Premiere
It was Boss Time at the "She-Hulk" premiere, as Sasha Banks and Naomi attended the event. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW on May 16, reportedly due to creative frustrations. At the time, they were the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. WWE subsequently suspended the duo indefinitely and stripped them of the titles. The company pulled their merchandise from WWE Shop and reportedly removed them from the internal roster. Still, their status has been up in the air, especially in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement and the beginning of a new era.
Jeff Cobb Crunches The Numbers And Reveals The Formula For How He Will Win NJPW G1 Climax 32 A-Block
Jeff Cobb crunches the numbers. With the G1 Climax 32 Tournament wrapping up in the next few days, Jeff Cobb, Who currently has a record of 3-3, with 6 points recently crunched the numbers in a post-match interview on August 13, Cobb astutely detailed how he was going to get the win for the A-block. This mathematical expertise would make Scott Steiner jealous.
IMPACT Emergence 2022 Full Show Results & Review Podcast | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Emergence 2022!
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Riddle Reveals He's Medically Cleared, Challenges Seth Rollins To A Match At WWE Clash At The Castle
In the days leading up to tonight's Raw, it was teased that Riddle would give an update on his medical status. After Seth Rollins berated him in a promo in the ring, Riddle revealed that he is medically cleared to compete and that he was actually doing the interview from a disclosed area backstage. This prompted Riddle to charge to the ring and brawl with Rollins all over the arena before the show cut to commercial break.
Blake Christian Under ROH/AEW Deal
Another former NXT name is under a deal with ROH/AEW Fightful has learned. 25-year old Blake Christian has been working a variety of promotions, including AEW, ROH, IMPACT, NJPW, GCW, and Jim Crockett Promotions since his 2021 WWE release. However, sources this past weekend surrounding the Starrcast show indicated that Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling, tied to the Ring of Honor promotion.
WWE Backstage Morale Was Immediate Improvement Under Triple H
The August 1 WWE Raw created a lot of optimism for a lot of talent. Early in the day, Fightful was told that the show would be a "statement" from the new regime. What resulted were fresh matchups, more wrestling and stakes, more women's wrestling featured, and underutilized talent being on the program. Specifically, we'd heard about Ciampa being a heavy part of the program, and how well he's been received on the WWE main roster by staff thus far.
Triple H Expected To Remain Aggressive In Acquiring WWE Talent
Triple H has clearly been aggressive in his new roles, and that doesn't look to stop any time soon. Triple H was able to retain Iyo Sky, re-sign Dakota Kai at the last minute to revive a stable that Vince McMahon shot down, bring back Max Dupri to Maximum Male Models after Vince McMahon nixed that, and re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
AJ Styles: I Want IMPACT And AEW To Do Well, You Never Know Who Might Show Up In WWE
AJ Styles talks about competition and the current state of professional wrestling. There was a time when it was thought that AJ Styles would never be in WWE. For the latter part of the last decade, AJ Styles has been one of the top stars in WWE, and now, he is wishing the best for everyone in AEW and IMPACT, arguably the original house that AJ Styles built.
Matt Cardona: I'm Working With A New Doctor, Dr. Matt Cardona; He Cleared Me For NWA 74
Matt Cardona has become his own doctor. When Matt Cardona went out of action with a torn bicep earlier this summer, the expectation was that the former GCW World Champion would miss 4-6 months of action. However, Cardona is seemingly set to beat the odds yet again by returning to action at the upcoming NWA 74 pay-per-view.
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
Seth Rollins: My Daughter Has Made Me Think About Wrestling In A Safer Way
Seth Rollins became a new dad in December 2020 when Becky Lynch deliver their daughter Roux. Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE and has put his body on the line in a variety of matches including Hell in a Cell, ladder matches, Elimination Chamber, and more. Now...
Kevin Nash Discusses The Booking Of Omos, Says That He Shouldn't Have Been Separated From AJ Styles
Kevin Nash discusses Omos. Omos has taken the main roster by storm since he debuted on WWE Raw back in October 2020. Following a successful partnership with AJ Styles that came to a halt at the end of 2021, Omos has went on to experience plenty of singles success throughout 2022 with new manager MVP by his side.
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling
Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
Kerry Morton: Ric Flair Told Me I Would Probably Be His Top Draft Pick In Wrestling
Kerry Morton recently received some kind words from an all-time great. Kerry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, was part of the card for the Ric Flair's Last Match event. There, he teamed up with his father to represent the Rock 'n' Roll Express and face the Four Horsemen's legacy representatives, Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. Ahead of the match, Ric Flair himself gave Kerry a remarkable compliment.
AEW Fight Forever News: Story Mode, Who Made The Cover Art, Minigames
AEW revealed their Fight Forever game cover, which we've gained some more information about. Fightful Select learned that THQ Nordic's team designed the cover, as opposed to All Elite Wrestling's graphics team. People within AEW didn't even know until the cover was leaked the day before that the cover athletes would be featured, and that goes for the actual athletes themselves.
Jade Cargill Is The First Black Woman On The Cover Of A Wrestling Video Game
Jade Cargill is making more history. Cargill took to social media to say that she's the first black woman to grace the cover of a wrestling video game. Cargill is one of six wrestlers to be on the cover of AEW: Fight Forever, which is AEW's first console game. She shares the cover with Britt Baker, CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.
NWA USA Stream And Results (8/13): Ricky Morton vs. VSK, The Country Gentlemen In Tag Action
NWA USA Results (8/13) “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & “The Legacy” AJ Cazana def. Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus. Wrecking Ball Legursky is thinking about a singles run with Jay Bradley on the shelf. Jamie Stanley hosts Stanley’s Drill with May Valentine and Aron Stevens. Kerry Morton...
