ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Montenegro mourns after 10 are killed in street attack

By PREDRAG MILIC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tv6jZ_0hG4GwNF00
Montenegro Shooting Flags flew at half-mast in front of the site of the attack in Cetinje, some 30 km west of Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. A man went on a shooting rampage in the streets of a western Montenegro city Friday, killing multiple people, before being shot dead by a passerby, officials said. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) (Risto Bozovic)

CETINJE, Montenegro — (AP) — Montenegro declared three days of national mourning Saturday, a day after 10 people, including two children, were killed in a daylight attack by a 34-year-old gunman who police said had recently exhibited a “change in behavior.”

The attacker used a hunting rifle to first shoot to death two children, 8 and 11, and their mother, who lived as tenants in his house in the western city of Cetinje’s Medovina neighborhood. He then walked to the street and randomly shot 13 more people, seven of them fatally. The gunman was shot dead later after a gunbattle with police.

Police investigating the rampage issued a statement Saturday saying it was still unclear what motivated the gunman — identified only by his initials, V.B. But they said people close to the attacker said he had recently started exhibiting a “change in behavior but nothing that indicated he could commit such a crime.” The attacker had an appointment to see a mental health care specialist but went on the rampage prior to it.

The police statement also said the law enforcement officers sent to the scene came under fire from the attacker and responded by firing at him at least 20 times and seriously injuring him.

“It is still being investigated if he died as the result of the serious injury (by police) or as the result of being shot at by a local citizen,” the statement said.

The prosecutor coordinating the investigation, Andrijana Nastic, told journalists Friday that the gunman was killed by a passerby and that a police officer was among the wounded. She said nine of those killed died at the scene and two died at a hospital.

Witnesses of the attack were struggling Saturday to come to terms with the carnage. They described scenes of chaos and horror as the gunman unleashed his fury on innocent people just going about their daily business on a warm summer afternoon.

“You could hear women crying, people shouting in panic that a man has a weapon and is indiscriminately shooting around. I heard gunshots,” said witness Milena Stanojevic. “I’ve seen a lot of crying, tears and sadness and today, silence and disbelief.”

Cetinje, a city of 17,000 people and the seat of Montenegro’s former royal government, is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

Four of the wounded were transferred to the Clinical Center in Podgorica for surgery and were still in intensive care Saturday, according to its chief neurosurgeon, Dr. Ivan Terzic. Two others suffered less severe injuries and were recovering at a hospital in Cetinje.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Montenegro: Gunman kills 11 after family dispute

At least 11 people have been killed in a shooting following a family dispute in the city of Cetinje in Montenegro. According to officials, a single gunman shot dead three members of the same family before shooting at passers-by. A mother and her two children all staying in the shooter's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Gunman in Montenegro Kills 10, Then Shot Dead by Passerby

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — A man went on a shooting rampage in the streets of this western Montenegro city Friday, killing 10 people, including two children, before being shot dead by a passerby, officials said. Montenegrin police chief Zoran Brdjanin said in a video statement shared with media that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mourning#Montenegro#Violent Crime#Cetinje
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Five Americans Injured in Mass Shooting Near Jerusalem’s Western Wall

Five Americans were among the eight people injured in a mass shooting in Jerusalem on Sunday, authorities told CNN. A bus and some cars near the city’s Western Wall were struck by a “terrorist armed with weapons” at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, local authorities said in a statement. Two of the eight are in serious condition, including a pregnant woman, and the other six are mildly or moderately injured. Four of the U.S. victims were from a Jewish family from Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York, according to Yeshiva World News. The U.S. Embassy condemned the attack, but it did not offer more information. “We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions,” an embassy spokesperson said. CNN reported that the suspect, who later turned himself in to police, is an Israeli citizen from East Jerusalem.Read it at CNN
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Six including army general killed in Pakistani military helicopter crash

Six people including an army general were killed in Pakistan when the helicopter they were in crashed.The wreckage of the helicopter was found near Musa Goth in the Lasbela district on Tuesday, according to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It had gone missing last night in Balochistan in southwest Pakistan.The personnel inside the chopper included Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, the commander of the south Pakistan-based 12 Corps. Ali was supervising a flood relief operation in Musa Goth in Lasbela Balochistan when the helicopter lost contact with air traffic controllers.A spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces said in a tweet that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

Strong winds collapse stage in Spain, killing 1, officials say

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A stage collapse during the Medusa Festival in near Valencia, Spain, early Saturday left one person dead and more than 20 others injured, police said. The Valencia government said three of those injured were listed in serious condition. The wind caused "chaos" while damaging multiple structures at the festival as well as the stage. Authorities said the "violent" winds devastated parts of the area and forced the event management team to vacate the location.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

M18 crash: Driver killed after lorry catches fire on motorway

A man has been killed after a lorry crashed and burst into flames on the M18 motorway near Doncaster. The driver, who is believed to be in his 60s, died in the incident. Police said a member of the public reported a lorry had collided with the central reservation on Monday afternoon. The vehicle caught fire and the driver died at the scene, according to South Yorkshire Police. Images posted on social media appeared to show the lorry in flames on top of a road bridge, with huge plumes of smoke billowing into the air. BREAKING: Officers have been in...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Gunman who held up Lebanon bank to withdraw own money arrested as siege ends

An armed man in Lebanon who took bank staff hostage in a desperate attempt to access his own money has given himself up after seven hours.Authorities said the 42-year-old entered the bank branch in Beirut with a shotgun and a canister of petrol, fired three warning shots and locked himself in with six hostages, threatening to set himself on fire unless he was allowed to take out his money.The man was trying to withdraw money to pay for his father’s hospital treatment. He has about £175,000 in savings, according to reports.After several hours of negotiations, he accepted an offer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Vehicles and businesses destroyed after authorities arrest drug cartel "bosses" in western Mexico

Authorities made a series of arrests of drug cartel figures in western Mexico that set off the destruction of vehicles and businesses in two states in apparent reaction. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not identify those arrested Tuesday in Jalisco state, but said soldiers had confronted criminals, including "bosses," at a "meeting of two gangs." There was a shootout, arrests and then "this provoked protests of burned vehicles, not only in Jalisco, but also in Guanajuato," he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Arrests in western Mexico set off destruction in 2 states

Members of the State Prosecutor's Office and Municipal Police guard the area where gang members set a bus on fire blocking a highway to prevent authorities from chasing them while they were clashing with another gang, in Zapopan, Jalisco State, Mexico, on August 9, 2022. - According to the authorities, no one was injured. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Alleged member of ISIS ‘Beatles’ charged in U.K. with terrorism

LONDON — An alleged member of an Islamic State group cell nicknamed “the Beatles” that tortured and killed Western hostages was charged with terrorism offenses in Britain on Thursday after being deported from Turkey. Aine Davis, 38, appeared in a London court after being arrested Wednesday night...
U.K.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
105K+
Followers
119K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy