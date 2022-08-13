Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
'Back to School With Dignity' ensures Rockland students return to class with the essentials
People to People's "Back to School With Dignity" program is providing backpacks filled with essential school supplies to Rockland County students ahead of this upcoming school year.
NewsTimes
When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year
GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
Newburgh principal resigns after problems with Regents exam
Edgar Glascott stepped down from his role as co-principal at Newburgh Free Academy, according to district sources.
What’s A Friendship Center? Dutchess County, NY Has 8 Of Them
Dutchess County Office for the Aging really looks out for Seniors in the county. Have you ever needed to call them, ask a question, or need their services?. Even if I had a question, I called them and the person answering the phone has either known the answer or was able to quickly get it. Did you know that they are also a wealth of information and programs for our seniors?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsonvalleyone.com
Corn season in the mid-Hudson Valley, don’t miss it
Folks may flock to the mid-Hudson in September to pick apples and October for pumpkins, but sweet corn reigns supreme as summer reaches its peak and draws to an end. The earliest varieties begin to come in the second week in July, and the latest ones are brought in by the first of October. But peak harvest happens in August.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of August 15th
SAVE THE DATE – OFA “SENIOR PROM” IS BACK. It’s happening. After a three-year hiatus, the OFA annual Senior Prom is back on the calendar!. Save the date Monday, October 24th, from noon to 4 pm. We’ll announce the prom venue shortly. This will be...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess Outreach food pantry in critical need of supplies
POUGHKEEPSIE – A Poughkeepsie food pantry is running out of food and is seeking donations while the executive director continues to lobby local, county, and state officials for additional funding to help meet the increased demand for food. Dutchess Outreach Executive Director Renee Fillette told Mid-Hudson News that their...
Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes
More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop or somewhere that is uplifting. Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Growing connections one flower at a time
So much can bloom from adversity: Hope, art, community, purpose. Local florist Amanda Perretta harvests all these delights and more in her dream job at Heart and Soil. The Newburgh-based floral design company where she works is famous for its locally grown, organic, sustainable arrangements, and naturalistic style. The designs,...
Kingston transfers former business building to nonprofit
The city of Kingston is selling to a local nonprofit for $1 a building that formerly was home to a restaurant and bar. Kingston acquired the property in a tax foreclosure proceeding. The two-story wood frame building at 46 Grand St. was constructed in 1950 and contains approximately 3,122 square feet of space.
The Hudson Valley’s Empire State Trail is Any Hiker’s Dream Destination!
I've been working as a summer camp counselor for about 10 years now, and for the last couple of years, I have been the lead coordinator for this Outdoor Adventure Camp. We go to various locations around the Hudson Valley to fish, hike, play games, and more. Some places we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility
They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
Long-troubled nursing home that once housed hundreds of residents is now totally empty
Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center, the nursing home in Andover that found itself in the national spotlight after police discovered 17 bodies stored in a temporary morgue after the pandemic struck in April 2020, has finally shut its doors. Federal funding to the facility was terminated on Monday in the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Tie dye bagels big hit at Monticello Bagel Festival (VIDEO)
MONTICELLO – The Village of Monticello is the self-proclaimed “Bagel Capital” and each August, thousands of people flock to the downtown to enjoy the annual Bagel Festival. Held this Sunday, it included perhaps a throwback to the tie-dye t-shirts of the 1960s with Monticello Bagel Bakery owner...
Bridgeport mother joins $25M class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park
A Bridgeport mother has joined a $25 million class action lawsuit against Legoland Theme Park in Goshen and Sesame Place in Philadelphia.
Poughkeepsie Business Owner Dies At Age 47
The owner of a Hudson Valley business died at the age of 47. Dutchess County resident Muneer Tony Nesheiwat died at Vassar Medical Center in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to his obituary. He was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie and the owner of Auto City in Poughkeepsie, his...
Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
Severe drought conditions take over eastern part of Orange County
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The landscape is awfully brown in Orange County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, the eastern part of the county is now officially in the severe drought stage.A sign says "No swimming," not that you would be able to in the upper pond at Algonquin Park in the town of Newburgh."Where there once was a pond, there's just dryness and muck. Where there once was a stream, there's plain old rocks," resident Danielle Derham told CBS2's Tony Aiello.READ MORE: Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usageBushfield Creek is babbling no more, as severe drought...
Comments / 1