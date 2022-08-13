ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

NewsTimes

When does school begin for Greenwich’s private schools? Administrators reveal changes for the school year

GREENWICH — As back-to-school advertisements populate television screens, ideas of new pens, notebooks and laptops begin to fill students’ heads. For Greenwich’s largest private schools, the first day is about a month away — and schools have been working on new developments far longer than families have been shopping for school supplies.
GREENWICH, CT
Hudson Valley Post

What’s A Friendship Center? Dutchess County, NY Has 8 Of Them

Dutchess County Office for the Aging really looks out for Seniors in the county. Have you ever needed to call them, ask a question, or need their services?. Even if I had a question, I called them and the person answering the phone has either known the answer or was able to quickly get it. Did you know that they are also a wealth of information and programs for our seniors?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Corn season in the mid-Hudson Valley, don’t miss it

Folks may flock to the mid-Hudson in September to pick apples and October for pumpkins, but sweet corn reigns supreme as summer reaches its peak and draws to an end. The earliest varieties begin to come in the second week in July, and the latest ones are brought in by the first of October. But peak harvest happens in August.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess Outreach food pantry in critical need of supplies

POUGHKEEPSIE – A Poughkeepsie food pantry is running out of food and is seeking donations while the executive director continues to lobby local, county, and state officials for additional funding to help meet the increased demand for food. Dutchess Outreach Executive Director Renee Fillette told Mid-Hudson News that their...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Growing connections one flower at a time

So much can bloom from adversity: Hope, art, community, purpose. Local florist Amanda Perretta harvests all these delights and more in her dream job at Heart and Soil. The Newburgh-based floral design company where she works is famous for its locally grown, organic, sustainable arrangements, and naturalistic style. The designs,...
NEWBURGH, NY
WestfairOnline

Kingston transfers former business building to nonprofit

The city of Kingston is selling to a local nonprofit for $1 a building that formerly was home to a restaurant and bar. Kingston acquired the property in a tax foreclosure proceeding. The two-story wood frame building at 46 Grand St. was constructed in 1950 and contains approximately 3,122 square feet of space.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility

They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Tie dye bagels big hit at Monticello Bagel Festival (VIDEO)

MONTICELLO – The Village of Monticello is the self-proclaimed “Bagel Capital” and each August, thousands of people flock to the downtown to enjoy the annual Bagel Festival. Held this Sunday, it included perhaps a throwback to the tie-dye t-shirts of the 1960s with Monticello Bagel Bakery owner...
MONTICELLO, NY
Daily Voice

Poughkeepsie Business Owner Dies At Age 47

The owner of a Hudson Valley business died at the age of 47. Dutchess County resident Muneer Tony Nesheiwat died at Vassar Medical Center in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to his obituary. He was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie and the owner of Auto City in Poughkeepsie, his...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season

It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
ULSTER PARK, NY
CBS New York

Severe drought conditions take over eastern part of Orange County

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The landscape is awfully brown in Orange County.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, the eastern part of the county is now officially in the severe drought stage.A sign says "No swimming," not that you would be able to in the upper pond at Algonquin Park in the town of Newburgh."Where there once was a pond, there's just dryness and muck. Where there once was a stream, there's plain old rocks," resident Danielle Derham told CBS2's Tony Aiello.READ MORE: Residents in parts of Connecticut, Long Island asked to limit water usageBushfield Creek is babbling no more, as severe drought...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

