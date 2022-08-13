Read full article on original website
Argyle man arrested for allegedly strangling woman
An Argyle man has been arrested for allegedly strangling a woman. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Robert Risacher, 31, was arrested after an investigation into the domestic incident.
Former funeral home director to plead guilty
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-The former funeral home director accused of improperly storing corpses and containers of human remains is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. News10’s Anya Tucker The owner and former director of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown is accused of improperly storing 3 corpses and upwards of 20 containers of human […]
Two plead guilty for 2021 death at Colonie Motel 6
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death. Streeks appeared in the […]
Traffic stop ends in felony charges for Troy man
An early-morning traffic stop on Sunday led to felony charges for a Troy man after officers allegedly found an illegal gun on him.
Schenectady man accused of trying to cash forged checks
A Schenectady man has been arrested for allegedly trying to cash forged checks at multiple banks throughout the Capital Region. New York State Police said Kevin Lillibridge, 65, did successfully cash one of the checks.
Ronald Riggi, Saratoga businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80
Ronald Riggi, who was a philanthropist and businessman based out of Saratoga Springs, has died at the age of 80 today. In a Facebook post, New York state Senator Daphne Jordan said that Ronald Riggi was a great philanthropist and promoter for Saratoga Springs. He was on the board of SPAC and was the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.
Schenectady PD: Man stabbed with sword-like weapon
The Schenectady Police Department was called to a home on Daggett Terrace at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, after hearing of a possible stabbing.
Troy woman arrested for DWI; over three times the legal limit
Menands, NY (WRGB) — A troy woman has been arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, Harassment in the Second Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. On August 13, 2022 at about 1:05 a.m. Troopers...
Student workers thanked for a summer of hard work
On Friday, a group of youth workers from across Warren County took a well-earned picnic. 29 students who spent their summer working with the Warren County Summer Youth Employment Program were thanked for a summer of hard work across the county workforce.
Hudson Falls police chief retires
On Friday, the village of Hudson Falls said goodbye to its police chief. Hudson Falls Police Department Chief Scott Gillis retired effective Friday, Aug. 12, after several decades of service.
Political buzz: Departing Cusick on Albany legacy and whether he’ll miss that long drive to the state capital each week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After two decades in office, Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) is calling it a day. Cusick, the dean of the Albany delegation, is not seeking re-election to the Legislature this year. “I’m very proud of my service in the state Assembly,” Cusick told us. “It’s been...
Abandoned Albany Middle School still has Student Murals & Secrets
Part of the abandoned Kenwood Convent property in Albany, here's a look at one of the buildings that was home to a middle school. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Explore the Abandoned...
Albany man allegedly hands police fake ID
An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday.
Gilded Age Wraps in Albany -See Stunning Pics from Week Long Film Shoot!
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the mild inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. Entire neighborhoods are lined with old brownstones that feature plaques with historical data showing when they were built, and who first lived there.
Local police departments working around staffing issues
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staffing woes still plaque nearly every industry from food service to healthcare and even law enforcement. “Like any other organization, we’re hurting right now,” says Sgt. Nick Mannix with the Schenectady Police Department. The department has around 10 vacancies to fill to bring them up to contractual levels. Though, the number […]
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Wilton Crash
Authorities have identified a 31-year-old motorcyclist who died following a crash in the Capital District. Saratoga County resident Jeffrey Leighton, of Gansevoort, was riding on State Route 9 in Wilton Friday morning, Aug. 12, when he collided with a car just before 9 a.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said.
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
Victim identified in fatal Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.
Albany man accused of fatally stabbing roommate
An Albany man who fatally stabbed his roommate early Friday morning on Clinton Street has been arrested, according to the Albany Police Department.
Albany man indicted on pandemic-related fraud charges
An Albany man appeared in court on Wednesday on an indictment alleging he engaged in fraudulent schemes to obtain government benefits and other funds intended to help out-of-work New Yorkers and struggling small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
