Glens Falls, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Former funeral home director to plead guilty

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (News10)-The former funeral home director accused of improperly storing corpses and containers of human remains is expected to plead guilty to the charges against him. News10’s Anya Tucker The owner and former director of Ehle-Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown is accused of improperly storing 3 corpses and upwards of 20 containers of human […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two plead guilty for 2021 death at Colonie Motel 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death. Streeks appeared in the […]
COLONIE, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
WNYT

Ronald Riggi, Saratoga businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80

Ronald Riggi, who was a philanthropist and businessman based out of Saratoga Springs, has died at the age of 80 today. In a Facebook post, New York state Senator Daphne Jordan said that Ronald Riggi was a great philanthropist and promoter for Saratoga Springs. He was on the board of SPAC and was the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Troy woman arrested for DWI; over three times the legal limit

Menands, NY (WRGB) — A troy woman has been arrested for Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the Third Degree, Vehicle and Traffic Law violations, Harassment in the Second Degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree. On August 13, 2022 at about 1:05 a.m. Troopers...
TROY, NY
Janet Difiore
Q 105.7

Abandoned Albany Middle School still has Student Murals & Secrets

Part of the abandoned Kenwood Convent property in Albany, here's a look at one of the buildings that was home to a middle school. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Explore the Abandoned...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local police departments working around staffing issues

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Staffing woes still plaque nearly every industry from food service to healthcare and even law enforcement. “Like any other organization, we’re hurting right now,” says Sgt. Nick Mannix with the Schenectady Police Department. The department has around 10 vacancies to fill to bring them up to contractual levels. Though, the number […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Wilton Crash

Authorities have identified a 31-year-old motorcyclist who died following a crash in the Capital District. Saratoga County resident Jeffrey Leighton, of Gansevoort, was riding on State Route 9 in Wilton Friday morning, Aug. 12, when he collided with a car just before 9 a.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said.
WILTON, NY
WNYT

1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
BETHLEHEM, NY

