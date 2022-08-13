Confirmed Manchester United line-up (Premier League): Cristiano Ronaldo STARTS for Erik ten Hag vs Brentford

Read full article on original website
Related
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen and seen 'flapping his arms' about in training
Cristiano Ronaldo eats lunch alone in the canteen on some days and has been seen 'flapping his arms' about in training, according to stunning reports. He's also attempting to argue against the high-pressing approach favoured by Erik ten Hag amid intense speculation regarding his Manchester United future. Several sources close...
Manchester United Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Send 'SOS' To Club Hierarchy Regarding New Signings
A group of Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, have sent an "SOS" to the club's hierarchy regarding making new signings, according to a report.
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Erik ten Hag told to leave Manchester United after Brentford horror show
Manchester United have been advised to tell Erik ten Hag to leave the club after the horror show his side produced against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ten Hag’s men were second best from the get go under the scorching heat at the Gtech Community Stadium. Josh Dasilva put Thomas Frank’s side ahead when his tame effort was fumbled into the net by United keeper David de Gea.
Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder'
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been called 'the worst possible teammate' who 'gets away with murder' in a damning rant. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table. Fernandes is one of United's most influential players...
Kylian Mbappe appears to 'stop running' during counter attack because nobody passed to him, footage is damning
Kylian Mbappe appeared to stop running during a Paris Saint-Germain counter attack in Saturday's 5-2 win over Montpellier and fans are furious. The Ligue 1 champions have started the campaign with two wins out of two under new manager Christophe Galtier, scoring 10 goals. Mbappe opened his account for the...
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel RED CARDED after final whistle of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
A frantic ending led to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte being red carded after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge. It was a fiery affair between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, and it ended chaotically after Harry Kane headed in a last gasp equaliser for Conte’s side.
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gary Neville claims only TWO of Manchester United's signings in the last NINE years have been a success
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville believes only TWO of the club's signings in the last nine years have turned out to be a success. United have struggled to challenge for major honours since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down as manager at Old Trafford at the end of the 2012-13 season.
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis
Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
Simon Jordan defends Graeme Souness over controversial ‘it’s a man’s game’ comments
Simon Jordan has defended Graeme Souness over the controversial comments the Scotsman made in the aftermath of Sunday’s clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. The derby between the two London rivals erupted into chaos after the final whistle after Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel shared a unsavoury handshake, resulting in both managers being shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about Man Utd live on Sky Sports gets incredibly heated
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about the state of Manchester United live on Sky Sports has gone viral. The Red Devils were thumped 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since 1992. United legend Neville called...
Jurgen Klopp admits he felt Liverpool had been cursed after 'crazy' week of injuries: 'Like a WITCH was in the building'
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he felt like a "witch" had cursed his side in the build-up to their draw with Crystal Palace, after losing several more senior players to injury. Liverpool were without Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in attack for Monday's match at Anfield, while the Reds were...
Watch Angry Kylian Mbappe Stop Playing After Vitinha Passed To Lionel Messi Instead Of Him
Mbappe had a mixed evening on Saturday as he made his first appearance of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's 5-2 win over Montpellier.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0