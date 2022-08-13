Read full article on original website
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Barnett, Fischer and Jones Named B1G Players to Watch
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s Talani Barnett, Kayla Fischer and Sydney Jones were all named Big Ten Women’s Soccer Players to Watch this season. As a team, the Buckeyes were picked to finish fifth by the league’s head coaches in the preseason poll. Barnett has been...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in the Pros — Summer Update
JJ Wolf – 83 (83 career high) JJ has had an eventful 2022 so far and has climbed into the Top 100 in the world rankings for the first time in his career. He’s played well at times at both the Challenger and ATP levels. He’s reached the semifinals of four Challenger events and has also advanced in the main draw at five ATP 500 level or higher events. He advanced to the round of 16 at the ATP 500 in Acapulco in February where he fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas. He then won a main draw match the next week in Indian Wells and then played Tsitsipas again, this time in the second round of the ATP event in Miami in March. Wolf beat American Jenson Brooksby, who was ranked No. 36 at the time, in the first round of the ATP 250 event in Houston. At the Citi Open, he claimed perhaps the best win of his career, knocking-off world No. 22 Denis Shapovalov in three sets and advancing to his first ATP quarterfinal. Wolf has appeared in seven Grand Slams and reached the round of 32 at the 2020 US Open.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Ranked Seventh in AVCA Preseason Poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its preseason poll on Monday, just 11 days prior to the Buckeyes’ season opener. Ohio State was selected seventh in the AVCA’s preseason poll. Last season, the Buckeyes set a program record with 14-consecutive weeks in the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Thompson Awarded NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Skylar Thompson, who recently completed her eligibility with the Ohio State Women’s Golf team, has been awarded an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship in the amount of $10,000, the NCAA announced. The funds can used for part- or full-time graduate study at a university or professional school.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Four Buckeyes Named to USA Hockey Rosters
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four current and former Buckeyes were selected to the U.S. Women’s National Team and Collegiate Select Team, USA Hockey announced Sunday. Jincy Dunne, Paetyn Levis, Amanda Thiele and Makenna Webster earned their roster spots after a week at the National Festival in Buffalo, N.Y. Former...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Six Will Captain Ohio State Buckeyes in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Ohio State football season kicks off in exactly three weeks and today, nine practices in to this fall camp, the team’s captains were named following a players vote. Six Buckeyes, led by repeat captain and Block O jersey recipient Kam Babb, will lead the Buckeyes in 2022.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Babb is Ohio State’s Third Recipient of the Block “0” Jersey
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kamryn Babb’s had every reason to lose hope. As knee injuries have piled up and prevented him from seeing significant playing time, Babb’s attitude and perspective have allowed him to clear the many hurdles that have been placed in front of him. As a...
