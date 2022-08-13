JJ Wolf – 83 (83 career high) JJ has had an eventful 2022 so far and has climbed into the Top 100 in the world rankings for the first time in his career. He’s played well at times at both the Challenger and ATP levels. He’s reached the semifinals of four Challenger events and has also advanced in the main draw at five ATP 500 level or higher events. He advanced to the round of 16 at the ATP 500 in Acapulco in February where he fell to Stefanos Tsitsipas. He then won a main draw match the next week in Indian Wells and then played Tsitsipas again, this time in the second round of the ATP event in Miami in March. Wolf beat American Jenson Brooksby, who was ranked No. 36 at the time, in the first round of the ATP 250 event in Houston. At the Citi Open, he claimed perhaps the best win of his career, knocking-off world No. 22 Denis Shapovalov in three sets and advancing to his first ATP quarterfinal. Wolf has appeared in seven Grand Slams and reached the round of 32 at the 2020 US Open.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO