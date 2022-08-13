Read full article on original website
Part of I-81 closed due to tractor trailer accident in Dauphin County
Dauphin County — A tractor trailer accident was reported to have closed down I-81 north bound to 67.4. At this time, police report that the tractor trailer is the only vehicle involved in the accident. According to police trooper Megan Frazer, the coroner is currently on scene. All traffic...
Woman found deceased hours after overnight vehicle crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On the morning of August 12, the York County Coroner was sent to the 1400 block of Williams Rd. in Springettsbury Twp. for a woman's body that was found in the area of a vehicle crash. 25-year-old Zoraida Soto from York twp. was driving on...
Family who lost almost everything in Dauphin County arson working to rebuild
Dauphin County, PA — A Dauphin County fire left more than 20 people without a home and now those impacted say things may never get back to normal. Monet Cunningham and her family were returning home from a fun day at the pool, but as they approached their block, Cunningham says she saw a cloud of smoke and knew something was wrong. A single mother of two, Cunningham says her family was only able to salvage a few belongings.
Nearly 60 inspection stickers stolen during burglary
Lebanon County — PSP - Jonestown were called to the scene of Sattizahn Auto Sales in Fredericksburg due to a burglary of numerous Pennsylvania inspection and emissions stickers. Between the hours of August 11 at 8:45PM and August 12 at 6:15AM, unknown suspect(s) entered the car dealership, without force,...
Life saving moment caught on doorbell camera
Dauphin County, PA — It was a life saving moment, all caught on a doorbell camera. On Friday, August 12, Chris Favorin, of York, was experiencing major chest and left arm pain. He went to the porch of a neighbor, who is a first responder, ringing the doorbell for...
Man charged with trespassing onto laundromat five times
Franklin County — On August 13, Chambersburg Police Department were called to the 200 block of Ceder Street at a laundromat for an individual who had a history of trespassing onto the property. 29-year-old Sterling Schley was found and arrested on the property at 3:47AM. Police say that Schley,...
Vacant bar catches fire for the second time this month
ENOLA, Pa. — The same building in Cumberland County has caught fire twice in the last eight days. Monday morning fire departments were called to the scene of an abandoned bar ablaze on the 100 block of South Enola Drive. In the early morning of August 7, the same bar was damaged by arson, police say.
Shooting incident in Cumberland Co. sends one to the hospital
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department sent reports of a shooting just before 9 a.m., on August 13. Police say the shooting took place on the 100 block of N. East St. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, according to police with at least one...
Teen wounded in Harrisburg weekend shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Sunday August 14, Harrisburg police responded to reports of shots fired at Hall Manor around 10:00 p.m. Officials report that a 14-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound in his right arm. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are...
Man allegedly uses stolen credit card to make purchases, police seek identity of suspect
Lancaster County, PA — Police in Lancaster say they are seeking the identity of a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a city business. According to authorities, a wallet was stolen from a city resident in July and a credit card was used by the suspect in the photos above.
Elderly woman assaulted with rock by a group of juveniles
Cumberland County — Upper Allen Police are asking for information about an incident that occurred on the 100 block of Nittany Drive where an elderly woman was assaulted with a rock. Police were dispatched on August 14 at about 8:46PM and conducted an investigation. Authorities say that they were...
Hazing incident on Middletown Area H.S. football team being investigated by police, D.A.
Dauphin County, PA — Middletown High School Football team is under fire after video surfaces of brutal hazing. Police along with the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident that was shared all over social media. The school held a meeting at the high school for the parents...
Millersburg man in custody after threatening to kill ex and owning illegal firearms
Dauphin County — A 23-year-old Millersburg man is behind bars, charged with threatening violence against his ex-girlfriend on social media. Police say on August 5, they received a complaint from a citizen over posts that Evan K. Etzweiler allegedly made on his Facebook page. According to authorities, Etzweiler was...
Find out when your first day of school is here!
Dauphin County — CBS has all of the reported first days of school listed here for your convenience!. August 19 - York City: Kindergarten and Grades 10-12 August 29 - Harrisburg School District, Central Dauphin. Susquehanna Township, Lower Dauphin, Steelton-Highspire, Middletown, West Shore. Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Penn Manor. August...
Intoxicated man does $5,000 of damage to police station, police say
Lancaster County — The Manheim Borough Police Department were contacted at 5:20PM on August 13 by a seemingly intoxicated man who requested to be taken to the hospital. After the call, police found surveillance footage of the same man, 50-year-old Jason Ramey, throwing rocks at their station's windows and doors.
Mobile dental clinic providing free care to children coming to Lebanon
A mobile dental clinic in Central Pennsylvania is providing free services to children. United Concordia and Highmark Wholecare are currently delivering dental care directly to children and youth insured by Highmark Wholecare. To make this opportunity happen for children, dentists and hygienists have volunteered to provide optimal dental care to...
Scattered showers possible Monday and Tuesday with return to average temps by end of week
Dauphin County, PA — The start of the work week is a bit unsettled with scattered showers this evening and a stray shower tomorrow. It will be a rather quiet week of weather. BACK TO AVERAGE TEMPERATURES:. Highs will remain quite comfortable as we head through the work week...
Clouds increase Sunday bringing chance for showers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Clouds will increase a bit on Sunday with a few showers possible as early as Sunday night. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler in the middle 70s. The start of the work week will be unsettled with scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. A t'storm will also be possible. The rain becomes more isolated heading into Wednesday with a drier second half of the week. Highs will remain quite comfortable as we head through the work week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
Harrisburg organization supporting youth during upcoming school year
For LGBTQ youth that need support from trained counselors, there’s the 24/7 support line from The Trevor Project. The phone number is 1-866-488-7386. CNN is calling this a record-breaking year for bills targeting LGBTQ Americans. According to the ACLU, state lawmakers across the U.S. have introduced at least 162...
Milton Hershey School kicks off the first day of their school year
Dauphin County — The Milton Hershey School is engaging their students by breaking in the 2022-2023 school year with a theme for students. With this theme, students pre-K through 12th grade are expected to take this new year as a fresh start. Teachers of the school say that this...
