Lancaster County, PA

local21news.com

Woman found deceased hours after overnight vehicle crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On the morning of August 12, the York County Coroner was sent to the 1400 block of Williams Rd. in Springettsbury Twp. for a woman's body that was found in the area of a vehicle crash. 25-year-old Zoraida Soto from York twp. was driving on...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Family who lost almost everything in Dauphin County arson working to rebuild

Dauphin County, PA — A Dauphin County fire left more than 20 people without a home and now those impacted say things may never get back to normal. Monet Cunningham and her family were returning home from a fun day at the pool, but as they approached their block, Cunningham says she saw a cloud of smoke and knew something was wrong. A single mother of two, Cunningham says her family was only able to salvage a few belongings.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Nearly 60 inspection stickers stolen during burglary

Lebanon County — PSP - Jonestown were called to the scene of Sattizahn Auto Sales in Fredericksburg due to a burglary of numerous Pennsylvania inspection and emissions stickers. Between the hours of August 11 at 8:45PM and August 12 at 6:15AM, unknown suspect(s) entered the car dealership, without force,...
FREDERICKSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Life saving moment caught on doorbell camera

Dauphin County, PA — It was a life saving moment, all caught on a doorbell camera. On Friday, August 12, Chris Favorin, of York, was experiencing major chest and left arm pain. He went to the porch of a neighbor, who is a first responder, ringing the doorbell for...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Man charged with trespassing onto laundromat five times

Franklin County — On August 13, Chambersburg Police Department were called to the 200 block of Ceder Street at a laundromat for an individual who had a history of trespassing onto the property. 29-year-old Sterling Schley was found and arrested on the property at 3:47AM. Police say that Schley,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Vacant bar catches fire for the second time this month

ENOLA, Pa. — The same building in Cumberland County has caught fire twice in the last eight days. Monday morning fire departments were called to the scene of an abandoned bar ablaze on the 100 block of South Enola Drive. In the early morning of August 7, the same bar was damaged by arson, police say.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Shooting incident in Cumberland Co. sends one to the hospital

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department sent reports of a shooting just before 9 a.m., on August 13. Police say the shooting took place on the 100 block of N. East St. The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, according to police with at least one...
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Teen wounded in Harrisburg weekend shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Sunday August 14, Harrisburg police responded to reports of shots fired at Hall Manor around 10:00 p.m. Officials report that a 14-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound in his right arm. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Elderly woman assaulted with rock by a group of juveniles

Cumberland County — Upper Allen Police are asking for information about an incident that occurred on the 100 block of Nittany Drive where an elderly woman was assaulted with a rock. Police were dispatched on August 14 at about 8:46PM and conducted an investigation. Authorities say that they were...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Find out when your first day of school is here!

Dauphin County — CBS has all of the reported first days of school listed here for your convenience!. August 19 - York City: Kindergarten and Grades 10-12 August 29 - Harrisburg School District, Central Dauphin. Susquehanna Township, Lower Dauphin, Steelton-Highspire, Middletown, West Shore. Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Penn Manor. August...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Intoxicated man does $5,000 of damage to police station, police say

Lancaster County — The Manheim Borough Police Department were contacted at 5:20PM on August 13 by a seemingly intoxicated man who requested to be taken to the hospital. After the call, police found surveillance footage of the same man, 50-year-old Jason Ramey, throwing rocks at their station's windows and doors.
MANHEIM, PA
local21news.com

Mobile dental clinic providing free care to children coming to Lebanon

A mobile dental clinic in Central Pennsylvania is providing free services to children. United Concordia and Highmark Wholecare are currently delivering dental care directly to children and youth insured by Highmark Wholecare. To make this opportunity happen for children, dentists and hygienists have volunteered to provide optimal dental care to...
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Clouds increase Sunday bringing chance for showers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Clouds will increase a bit on Sunday with a few showers possible as early as Sunday night. Highs tomorrow will be a bit cooler in the middle 70s. The start of the work week will be unsettled with scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. A t'storm will also be possible. The rain becomes more isolated heading into Wednesday with a drier second half of the week. Highs will remain quite comfortable as we head through the work week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg organization supporting youth during upcoming school year

For LGBTQ youth that need support from trained counselors, there’s the 24/7 support line from The Trevor Project. The phone number is 1-866-488-7386. CNN is calling this a record-breaking year for bills targeting LGBTQ Americans. According to the ACLU, state lawmakers across the U.S. have introduced at least 162...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Milton Hershey School kicks off the first day of their school year

Dauphin County — The Milton Hershey School is engaging their students by breaking in the 2022-2023 school year with a theme for students. With this theme, students pre-K through 12th grade are expected to take this new year as a fresh start. Teachers of the school say that this...
HERSHEY, PA

