Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans are ripping the condition of the Soldier Field turf in Bears vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs to open the preseason on Saturday, and the turf at Soldier Field was already in midseason form. As in, it looked pretty rough. The reason? Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field last week, and the fans did a number on the turf. You’d think that would be enough time to get the field conditions situated ahead of an NFL preseason game. Especially given complaints by kicker Cairo Santos earlier this week.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Blake Bell suffers hip injury, questionable to return vs. Bears

Kansas City Chiefs TE Blake Bell got the scoring started for the team on Saturday, but it appears that his day is over due to injury. On the first play of the second offensive series, a four-yard run by rookie RB Isiah Pacheco, Bell suffered an apparent lower-body injury. The training staff had to help him off of the field and tend to him on the sidelines. According to Kansas City Star reporter Herbie Teope, Bell was carted to the locker room in the back of the cart, which is never a good sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants

New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL

