Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL fans are ripping the condition of the Soldier Field turf in Bears vs. Chiefs
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs to open the preseason on Saturday, and the turf at Soldier Field was already in midseason form. As in, it looked pretty rough. The reason? Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field last week, and the fans did a number on the turf. You’d think that would be enough time to get the field conditions situated ahead of an NFL preseason game. Especially given complaints by kicker Cairo Santos earlier this week.
Colts vs. Bills: Player of the Game in preseason Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts may have lost their preseason opener against the Buffalo Bill on Saturday at Highmark Stadium, but quarterback Sam Ehlinger showed some encouraging development in his game. The second-year quarterback came into the preseason opener during the third quarter after starter Matt Ryan and backup Nick Foles combined...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason
The New Orleans Saints will meet the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason on Saturday night at NRG Stadium. The Saints are coming off a 9-8 year as they look to improve this season and make the playoffs, while the Texans went just 4-13 and will be looking to turn things around this season.
Patrick Mahomes throws TD pass as Chiefs face Bears
Patrick Mahomes expected to play one series Saturday against the Chicago Bears. The great quarterback made it count and showed everyone he is in midseason form. Mahomes was 6-for-7 for 60 yards and a touchdown pass to Blake Bell, the Belldozer. He shredded the Chicago defense with ease and found...
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Dak Prescott show continues on Aug. 20 against Chargers
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule continues on Saturday with a 10 PM ET matchup
NFL Preseason Odds: Saints vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
In the heart of Texas, the New Orleans Saints will get their preseason started when they travel to Houston to face off with the Texans. Join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Saints-Texans prediction and pick will be made. Last season, the Saints finished in second place...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger shines in Colts preseason opener
Sam Ehlinger’s second season in the NFL is off to a good start. The former Texas quarterback put together a great showing in the Colts’ preseason opener against the Bills. Ehlinger completed 10 of 11 passes for 88 yards and two scores. He added 24 yards on the ground, using his feet to convert a few key first downs.
Chiefs TE Blake Bell suffers hip injury, questionable to return vs. Bears
Kansas City Chiefs TE Blake Bell got the scoring started for the team on Saturday, but it appears that his day is over due to injury. On the first play of the second offensive series, a four-yard run by rookie RB Isiah Pacheco, Bell suffered an apparent lower-body injury. The training staff had to help him off of the field and tend to him on the sidelines. According to Kansas City Star reporter Herbie Teope, Bell was carted to the locker room in the back of the cart, which is never a good sign.
New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick beef continues with Giants
New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick proves to be angry with the New York Giants coaching staff for endangering his rookie QB, Bailey Zappe. New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the New York Giants, to say the least. Earlier in his career, Belichick was the defensive coordinator for the Giants under at the time HC Bill Parcells. He went on to win two Super Bowls as the DC for the Giants, however, his biggest blemishes as an HC are also against the Giants. This past Friday, the Pats took on the G-Men in Gillette Stadium and lost, 24-21. While losing never feels good, many believe Belichick left the game with a bad taste in his mouth but not from the score.
NFL・
WATCH: Colts' Jelani Woods catches TD in preseason opener
Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods didn’t see much work until the third quarter of the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, but he made it count. On a long drive led by quarterback Sam Ehlinger, the third-round pick capped off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown...
Comments / 0