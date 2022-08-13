ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia school district mandates masks for first 10 days of class

By Dana Kennedy
 2 days ago

Philadelphia public school students, teachers and administrators will have to wear masks for the first 10 days of the school year.

Pre-kindergarten pupils aged 3 to 5 will have to mask up all year, according to a letter to parents Friday from the School District of Philadelphia, Fox News reported.

The letter cites the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in stating that when COVID-19 community transmission is high, students and staffers must wear masks. When the threat level is medium, masking is “strongly recommended.”

The district also has a “mask to stay” program that calls for students and staff who have been exposed to COVID-19 to remain in school, but mask up for 10 days.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a professor of medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center, told Fox News there’s “no public health value” in making students and staff mask-up for the first 10 days of the school year.

The district also has a “mask-to-stay” program.
“The whole thing is, mandates aren’t working at all. So, you know, they just obscure the question about whether there’s any public health value in actually doing any of this.

He acknowledged, however, that there are some benefits to masks.

“I mean, I think if you’re at a high risk, there is,” he said. “So if I was in an area with a lot of spread, and I was at high risk, I might choose to wear a mask indoors.

The letter to parents cited CDC information as the reasoning behind the mandate.
“But there’s no evidence that these mandates doing anything,” Siegel continued, adding, “mandates for 10 days are like a sign of hypocrisy.”

