ComicBook
Gotham Knights Explains How the Court of Owls Influenced the Game's City
When it comes to Gotham Knights, plenty is still shrouded in secrecy about how Batman died and what exactly is going on now, but it's been known pretty much from the start that the nefarious organization the Court of Owls will serve as one of the primary antagonists. As part of a new lengthy deep dive about the creation of Gotham Knights' Gotham, the developer has explained exactly how the organization has influenced how the team built the city itself.
Overwatch Players Shocked by Skin Prices in Final Event
Blizzard Entertainment is hosting a final event for Overwatch players before Overwatch 2 is released. The Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event includes skins that players have been on the lookout for. Overwatch players were dissatisfied with the cost of the older skins and are wondering why they are still so expensive.
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra dev breaks down balance patch goals
Legends of Runeterra game designer Steve Rubin dropped five goals that he and the balance team have been working on over the course of the last year in the title. Balancing is a fickle process that varies from game to game. Without any form of rotation built into the Legends of Runeterra organized play format, balancing properly can make or break the meta quickly. Over the past year, Rubin has encouraged the team “to measure patch success more by overall metagame disruption.” And in staying open with LoR players about dev goals, Rubin provided five “best patch outcomes” on Twitter that he believes the team should aim for with each balance update.
dotesports.com
Fortnite x Dragon Ball event, cosmetic details potentially leaked early
There has been a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming Fortnite and Dragon Ball collab, with the announcement tweet becoming the most liked post ever on Fortnite‘s Twitter. Many users have been very eager to get new information about the event since it was first found in the files late last month. Now the details of the event have been leaked early, and it looks to be impressive.
ComicBook
Dr Disrespect Calls Apex Legends the "Most Competitive Battle Royale"
YouTube streamer and content creator Dr Disrespect often shares his opinions on games whether unprompted or in response to viewers asking him questions during streams, and often, those comments can be critical of what he deems shortcomings those games exhibit. Sometimes, however, he has more positive comments about games. In this case, that game was Apex Legends, a game which Dr Disrespect said was the "most competitive battle royale," though he did question just how enjoyable the game was from a viewer's perspective.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Reunion with United States Champion Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is back to his dominating ways. "The All-Mighty" kicked off the year in a big way, dethroning then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble. Lashley would drop that title just three weeks later at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite not getting the chance to properly defend it. He would then set his sights on Omos, ending the Nigerian Giant's undefeated streak at WWE WrestleMania 38 this past April. It wouldn't take long for Lashley to decorate his waist once again, as he captured the WWE United States Title from Theory at WWE Money in the Bank.
WWE・
ComicBook
New God of War Ragnarok Video Revealed by PlayStation
A new video associated with God of War Ragnarok has today been released by PlayStation. In recent months, new information associated with the next game in the God of War series has remained fairly silent. Outside of getting the long-awaited release date for the title last month, PlayStation has opted to continue to show off very little of what Ragnarok will have in store. And while a new video tied to the game has now been unveiled, it still doesn't offer up many new details about the forthcoming release.
Elite Dangerous has ended a 2-year story with a big disaster and an update
A new update for Elite Dangerous has just landed, bringing an end to the long-running Azimuth Saga storyline, paving the way for the next chapter in the story, and fixing a ton of issues. Update 13 concludes the Azimuth Saga which has been running since late 2020 and introduces the...
ComicBook
New Lord of the Rings Game Announced
A new video game tied to Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings has today been announced to be in development. Although details on the project are still incredibly sparse, this game itself is being published by Private Division, which is the label behind projects like The Outer Worlds and Hades. And as for the game's developer, it happens to be coming from a studio that has direct ties to The Lord of the Rings film franchise.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Will Conclude In Season 5 With The Archon Map
Call of Duty Season 5 is just around the corner, and Treyarch has confirmed the upcoming season will include "The Archon" as the final map for Vanguard Zombies. Treyarch tweeted a Zombies teaser on August 15, saying "Koritfex must die. Vanguard Zombies concludes in Season 5 with The Archon." The developer included an image of the logo artwork for The Archon, which is a stone-style text with glowing red symbols. The tweet also added confirmation that this final map is going to be a traditional round-based experience.
Respawn Updates Trello Bug Tracker, Fixes Legends Abilities Swap Bug
Respawn Entertainment released an updated version of the Trello tracker for Apex Legends. After some hilarious bugs at launch including one which allowed players to use a certain Legend but with abilities from a different one. There have been fewer creative bugs that are simply annoying including a few that...
ComicBook
Top AEW Prospect Shoots Down Idea of Working for WWE
Konosuke Takeshita has become one of AEW's hottest prospects over the past year, with impressive TV matches against the likes of Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. The 27-year-old star is currently under contract with DDT Pro-Wrestling in Japan and has been on an excursion to work in promotions like AEW, Progress, Defy, PWG and GCW. He's currently headed back to Japan to work an upcoming DDT event this weekend, but recently told Cultaholic that he's looking to get back to the United States. And while WWE has changed its creative direction under Paul Levesque, he admitted he has no interest in working for that promotion.
WWE・
Polygon
Watch a comic book artist make a Final Fantasy-inspired game in real time
Giannis Milonogiannis is a comic book artist known for his work on DC comics, like the Batman series Future State: Gotham. But now he’s shifted his work toward a new kind of project: developing a Final Fantasy-esque RPG inspired by the original PlayStation. As he works on this project, he has documented each step of the process and shared it on social media. It’s been a joy to follow online.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Teases "Shocking Developments"
Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter is almost here, and artist Toyotaro is teasing that it will include some "shocking developments." Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 arrives on Friday, August 19th. The new chapter will serve as an epilogue to the long-running "Granolah the Survivor" story arc, which has been nothing less than a major game-changer for the entire Dragon Ball series. However, as promo interviews and preview pages are now teasing, the Granolah Arc may not be as finished as we thought!
dotesports.com
Wukong had the highest pick/ban rate among all champions during 2022 Summer Split
The League of Legends regular season wrapped up around the world yesterday across the game’s four major regions. This summer, a variety of champions were selected around the globe, but it was Wukong who was picked or banned more than any other champion in the game. Yes, you read...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Scythe melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War
A new melee weapon has been added to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone today thanks to Treyarch, and players can immediately reap the benefits. The Scythe was accidentally leaked by Treyarch several months ago, found within Black Ops Cold War. The weapon is now officially in the game and secured via an in-game challenge.
ComicBook
Man-Thing: Behind the Building of Film's Incredible Practical Monster Suit
The world of visual effects evolves rapidly with each passing blockbuster released. Nearly 20 years ago, VFX capabilities were just a fraction of what artists have access to now. As such, Lionsgate's Man-Thing feature skipped crafting its swamp monster with a computer-generated model. Instead, the production used a massive practical suit.
