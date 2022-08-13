Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Idaho rated one of the best states to live in the US. Here is where it ranked and why
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Have you ever considered leaving Idaho to find a state offering a better quality of life?. You’ll be hard-pressed to find it, at least according to personal finance website WalletHub’s 2022 report on the best states to live in. WalletHub rated Idaho as...
Which Boise Company Employs The Most People?
It's no secret that the Treasure Valley continues to grow and along with it, the companies that employ its residents. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's population is expected to top 2 million by 2031. One can only imagine what the business landscape of Idaho will look like...
Boise gas prices continue to drop, according to GasBuddy report
BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices continue to trend down nationally and across the gem state for both regular and diesel gas. Gas costs are deterring some drivers from their regular habits in Idaho and across the nation, as they struggle with the high fill-up costs. "There's a bit of...
eastidahonews.com
UI trials in eastern Idaho show potential for hemp production
ABERDEEN — A University of Idaho Extension weed scientist has some promising leads in trials evaluating potential herbicides for use in Idaho’s new hemp farming industry. Pamela Hutchinson, a potato cropping systems weed scientist at the U of I Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, and Chad Jackson, the facility’s operations manager, are among a small group of growers licensed to raise hemp in Idaho. This is the first season in which hemp production has been allowed in the state, and no herbicides are currently available to Idaho hemp farmers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Experts Say THIS Caused Idaho’s Loud “BOOM” Over The Weekend
Maybe you were mowing the lawn, or spending time outside with your family, or even simply enjoying a White Claw on your patio when you heard it. A massive boom heard across Idaho and Utah on Saturday. But what was it? Experts have their opinions, and that's only resulted in us having more questions.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho gas prices drop nine cents, but drivers still feeling the squeeze
BOISE — High gas prices continue to put a damper on driver behavior, both here in the Gem State and across the country. According to AAA, Idaho gas prices fell nine cents this week as drivers continue to struggle with expensive fill-ups. “Fuel demand increased last week from 8.5...
You Need To See The Latest Doc on Oregon’s Most Famous Hijacker
True crime is one of the hottest genres in streaming right now and it seems every unsolved (or horrific) case is receiving a "limited series" on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant is showcasing one of the most infamous cases of all time that has yet to be solved after over 50 years... the case of D.B. Cooper.
idahoednews.org
Idaho Press: Reports of Reclaim Idaho K-12 initiative price tag overblown
The Reclaim Idaho education funding initiative might not impose a $570 million-a-year tax hit on all Idahoans, Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press reported Sunday. It’s the latest installment in an ongoing debate over the Reclaim Idaho initiative — and claims that the measure would inadvertently repeal income tax cuts passed by the 2022 Legislature.
eastidahonews.com
Officials: Loud ‘boom’ heard in north Utah likely a meteor
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A loud “boom” heard across areas of northern Utah was likely a meteor, officials said Saturday. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m., with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard the “boom,” The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
idahobusinessreview.com
2 appointed to Serve Idaho
Gov. Brad Little has appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, which aims to impact volunteers and empower communities. April Durrant will fill the role of an individual with experience in promoting the involvement of older adults in service and volunteerism. An AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) alum, she currently works as a ...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Is Idaho’s history of hate repeating itself?
Hate is making a comeback in Idaho, this time with political support. That’s the latest word from Heath Druzin, the host and creator of the Extremely American podcast. He covers far-right movements and he’s been looking at a series of recent events that have some people worried that Idaho’s history of hate may be repeating itself.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
New data shows worsening mental health, education trends among Idaho children
New nationwide data shows Idaho ranks among the best in the country for economic well-being, family and community factors, but also shows increasing anxiety and depression rates among children and low education scores. The 2022 Kids Count data is published annually by the Annie E. Casey Foundation to measure the...
eastidahonews.com
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
(CNN) — A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday. The flood watch includes Las Vegas, where two people died last week in flooding in what...
Resources for COVID-long haulers becoming more readily available
For many Idahoans experiencing the effects of post-acute COVID-19 symptoms after their infections, finding a physician to work with has been difficult due to the relatively new phenomenon of COVID-19. One such resident in eastern Idaho is Jana Merkley, chief executive officer for the Snake River Regional Multiple Listing Service, who had to travel to Boise to the COVID-19 clinic at St. Luke’s Hospital to get medical help when she first realized she had post-acute symptoms. Merkley, 58, said she first tested positive for COVID-19...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What you need to know about Idaho's dandelions
Last week, Idaho Matters took a look at a program that's helping to reduce pesticides in Boise city parks. We talked a little about dandelions and how they're not as evil as people might think, especially since they're native to the area ... or so we thought. Not so long...
What Do You Think About Mandatory Tipping in Idaho?
We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
Idaho School Districts Struggling to Fill Hundreds of Positions Statewide
Idaho school districts are hustling to fill vacancies for teachers, bus drivers, custodians – and especially paraprofessionals – before students arrive in a matter of days. Most districts have the staff they need to welcome students, but they’ll take more. As nearly every district would tell the public: We’re hiring.
Idaho Criminals May Start Leaving Notes Before They Steal Your Stuff
A criminal with a conscience? What a world we live in. Some people have reported seeing notes on their vehicles from thieves asking for money so they don’t have to rob them. Are Idaho Criminals Leaving Warning Notes Before They Steal Your Stuff?. Criminals often get creative in how...
Hate resurges in Idaho, this time with political muscle
Swastikas placed outside the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. Gay Pride flags stolen from a Boise neighborhood. Members of a white nationalist group found with a smoke grenade and riot gear headed to a Pride celebration in Coeur d’Alene. A cruel prank targeting needy families on the sidelines of the Idaho GOP Convention. These are some of the recent events highlighting an uncomfortable fact: Hate is making a comeback in a state that chased out the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations two decades ago. ...
Comments / 1