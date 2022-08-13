Read full article on original website
KTUL
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
KTUL
Tulsa Tech offering free haircuts at Back-To-School Barber Cut-Off
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Tech is offering free haircuts on a first-come, first serve basis during the Back-To-School Barber Cut-Off on Sunday. The Cut-Off is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus. Aside from free haircuts and stylings, there will also be door...
KTUL
Tulsa library program to help students earn high school diploma for free
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City-County Library has partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Gale/Cengage Learning to offer five Tulsa County residents the opportunity to earn their high school diploma for free. The program is called Excel High School and it allows residents to receive their...
KTUL
Tulsa Botanic Garden's Scarecrow Contest registration to open
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Calling all creative minds! The Tulsa Botanic Garden's annual Scarecrow Contest is back. Artists, businesses, organizations, schools, families and scouts are invited to create a scarecrow for the botanic garden this fall. Scarecrows will be on display from Sept. 22 to Oct. 30 during the...
KTUL
North Tulsa Economic Development initiative to host 18th annual back-to-school event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The North Tulsa Economic Development initiative will host its 18th Annual Back 2 School Supply and Resource Extravaganza Monday from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Tulsa Technology Center - Peoria Campus. The organization hopes to setup children for educational success and help parents...
KTUL
Broken Arrow organization hosting first Pride Fest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow is holding its first Pride Fest on Saturday. It's a free all-ages event that will be held at Events Park from noon to 5 p.m. Pride Fest in BA will feature over 30 vendors including local artists, food trucks,...
KTUL
Bull Shark Dive winners take a swim at Oklahoma Aquarium
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two lucky winners of this year's Bull Shark Dive contest got to take a dip in the shark tank. More than 700 people entered, but it was Kayla Hansen from Sand Springs and Bryne Berry from New Orleans whose names were drawn. However, Bryne Berry...
KTUL
CRT bill could limit the teaching of Native American history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Critical Race Theory bill attempts to ban discriminatory teaching. It bans teaching that one race is superior and bans teaching that one race is inherently racist. It's the interpretation of the law that could make teachers choose not to teach pieces of history for...
KTUL
Tulsa County extends burn ban until Aug. 22
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioners approved extending the burn ban within Tulsa County for another seven days. A burn ban was put in effect on Aug. 8. Due to conditions not improving enough, the commissioners voted to extend the ban. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate...
KTUL
Tulsa hit-and-run victim dies after a week in a coma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christopher Key, the victim of a south Tulsa hit-and-run, passed away today, according to a Facebook post from his dad, Ben Key. "My sweet boy Christopher went to Heaven. We are all devastated and overwhelmed. I love him so much! He was the best son and brother that ever lived," Ben said in the post.
KTUL
Cherokee artists celebrated in annual homecoming art show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee artists, collectors, and community members gathered Friday to preview the 27th annual Homecoming Art Show and Sale. The show is on display through Sept. 10 in a dedicated gallery next to the Cherokee National Research Center in Tahlequah. “This is a special time for...
KTUL
Sand Springs youth group leader sentenced 135 months in prison
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Sand Springs man who led a church youth group was sentenced Thursday for engaging in a sexualized relationship with a minor, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Thomas Daniel Johnson, 49, was sentenced to 135 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised...
KTUL
17-year-old shot at east Tulsa shopping center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A person has been shot at a shopping center near 21st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police have blocked off the parking lot of the Cherokee Shopping Center to investigate the incident. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
KTUL
Semi loaded with liquid cranberries rolls over on IDL in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck and trailer loaded with liquid cranberries rolled over on the Highway 412 on-ramp in downtown Tulsa on Sunday. The truck was on Interstate 244 northbound on the ramp to go to U.S. 412 westbound when it rolled around 5:15 p.m. The cranberries spilled...
KTUL
OBI to give away cruise after FDA reversal allows more donors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Blood Institute announced it will be giving all blood donors the chance to win a European Cruise Vacation. The promotion was created to celebrate the FDA's reversal on European blood donor deferrals, according to OBI. The FDA recently reversed its deferral for vCJD...
KTUL
Disabled veterans compete in Heroes on Horses event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The horse world converged on the Tulsa State Fairgrounds over the weekend for the National Snaffle Bit Association world championship. It’s one of the largest horse shows in the country. But there was more than prize money and prized horses on display. Roy McQuaig...
KTUL
Broken Arrow man arrested after shooting into home, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow man was arrested Monday after shooting through the front door of someone's home and then going inside, Tulsa police said. Leo John Noel allegedly went to the home near 61st and Lewis around 9 a.m. Monday wearing body armor and shot through the front door several times with a semiautomatic rifle.
KTUL
Tulsa Oktoberfest tickets now on sale
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tickets for Tulsa's 43rd Oktoberfest are now on sale. Tickets went on sale Friday, including VIP packages and registration for special events. The festival will bring days of live music, food, games and competitions, carnival rides and more. It will be held from Oct. 20 to the 23.
KTUL
Two people shot near 61st and Peoria, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
