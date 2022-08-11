United Arts hires new president and CEO

For the Weekly RALEIGH — The United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County has hired Jennifer Dwyer McEwen to be the organization’s next president and CEO beginning Aug. 22. McEwen comes to United Arts from Hilton Head Island, S.C. where she was the town’s director of cultural affairs for the past five years. Prior to her time on Hilton […]

