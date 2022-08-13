Former Cobb County chairman laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

A memorial collage for former Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce. Cobb County Government

Former Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce was laid to rest with full military honors Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Family, friends, military and a group of figures from Cobb County traveled to Arlington County, Virginia, across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital, to give the retired Marine Colonel a final farewell. The Cobb contingent included District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris. Michael Murphy, who served as Boyce's special projects assistant during his term as chair, also attended.

Boyce’s send-off was in fitting fashion for a man of his military stature with a horse-drawn caisson, the ceremonial folding and presentation of the U.S flag to wife Judy and family and a gunfire salute.

Boyce passed away Jan. 25 at the age of 72 while attending a yearlong program at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Before becoming Cobb County’s chairman in 2017, he served three decades with the U.S. Marines.

Birrell said there were about 80 attendees. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren "there were a lot of folks from all over, from his Marine service and other friends and family. They folded the flag at the gravesite and there were three or four Marines that knelt down in front of Judy. One gave her the flag and they all spoke to her and the family," Birrell said.

"He was a great man, 30-year military, chairman .... he represented all walks of life. It was an honor to be there."

Boyce is remembered by many for his commitment to Cobb County residents, often holding multiple town halls so he could meet people face to face to discuss their concerns.

He would always acknowledge the rights of Cobb residents, even when faced with opposition, putting their needs before anything else, the county said in a release after the service.

“He was a man of God who always put other people first,” wife Judy Boyce previously told the MDJ.

Boyce is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren and two brothers.