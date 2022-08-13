ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Master Gardeners seek volunteers

SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning their 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Fair honors county’s veterans

TROY – Powerful. Inspirational. Emotional. Excellent. Those are just a few words used to describe the Miami County Fair Veterans Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 14. Sunday was Veterans and First Responders Day which honored veterans, first responders, and their spouses by offering free admission. The ceremony began at 2...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

$100M available to Ohio law enforcement to help fight, prevent violent crime

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes are coming to the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant funding available to local law enforcement agencies has increased from $58 million to $100 million, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. DeWine said the expansion will help the Ohio support local law...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urbana, OH
Health
City
Springfield, OH
City
Urbana, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district

LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Health Care#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#Mercy Health#Urbana Hospital#Cms
miamivalleytoday.com

Area first responders to speak at Miami Valley Veterans Museum monthly meeting

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak will be the featured speaker at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. He will give a presentation called, “Got a Gun? The New Firearms Regulations in Ohio,” in which he will brief veterans and their friends on new Ohio gun laws and respond to questions from the audience.
TROY, OH
Lima News

Few area schools plan to arm teachers

DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
OHIO STATE
hollandsfj.us

School meals are no longer free for most students

During the last school year, children and families benefited from no-cost school meals for all students, made possible by special permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Unfortunately, these permissions have expired. Springfield Local Schools and the Ohio Department of Education cannot extend the permissions for nocost meals for all...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wnewsj.com

Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
hometownstations.com

Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 127 in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Fort Recovery man was killed in a two-car crash in Mercer County this morning. The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. on State Route 127, just south of 119 in Grandville Township. 51-year-old Martin Schmitt was heading south when a pickup truck, being driven by 58-year-old James Bruns of North Star, Ohio, went left of center, striking Schmitt's SUV. Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, and Bruns was taken to Mercer Health for treatment. The crash remains under investigation, and the case will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Grand Champion steer sells for over $10,000 at Champaign County Fair; other results

Shae Conrad's 2022 Champaign County Fair Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $10,100 at the livestock auction this week. Those buyers were: Calland Ag Transport, Maurice Farms, National Salt Distributors, Braden Lance Construction, Joby and Trista Havens Family, Mike and Emily Bumgardner, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin, King Family, Bishop Farms/Showrite Feeds, Mike and Mary Melvin, John and Sandy Detwiler, Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza, Aaron Boerger, Dave and Tracy Faulkner, Thomas and Kylie McGuire, Dona Tullis, Kim Cupps, J&J Farms, Josh Astorino Family, The Chuck Wagon Boutique, Dan & Traci Coats, Heritage Co-Op, Belinda Carter, Warye Family, Lee & Jenny Petit, Rhett Laughman, Coverlink Insurance, NXAL, Southwest Bowling, Grand Rental, Women that Farm LLC, New Horizon Ag Solutions, Z&Z Construction, Check & Go Flag DriveThru, Set N' Stone, Vernon Funeral Homes, Farmer's & Merchants Bank, Harlow Family, Brian & Tangie Newman, Janet Havens, SVG Motors, Channell Equipment, McIntosh Ag, Dusty Hurst Realtor, Fat Racks BBQ, Nutrien Ag Urbana, Hurst Trucking, Kingscreek Towing, Joe Rees Welding, Clapp Farms & Cattle, Andy & Jill Stickley, Havens Bros show Pigs, Havens Farms Angus and Civista Bank.
peakofohio.com

Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners

The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Ohio has Dolly Parton Day

The day finally arrived — the day Dolly Parton came to celebrate the success of our statewide Imagination Library!. For me, it all started several years ago. I was with three of my grandchildren when their mail arrived one day. In it were three books, wrapped in plastic, individually addressed to Jean, Steven and Grady. They ripped open the plastic with great joy and enthusiasm, saying, “Read to me. Read to me, Grandma!” I have never forgotten that joy — that thrill in their voices as they received those books!
OHIO STATE
WDTN

SICSA working to find animals forever homes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy