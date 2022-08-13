Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Community meeting held in response to Appleton officer-involved shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A community meeting was held Monday evening following an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. District 12 Alderman Nate Wolff organized the event to discuss mental health issues and resources available to the community at St. John’s Church, 1130 W. Marquette St. “It’s very important. Mental health...
Fox11online.com
Judge rules DNA evidence will be allowed at trial for suspect in East River Trail attack
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – DNA evidence tying Miles Cruz to the scene of an attack of a woman on a De Pere trail will be allowed at trial, a judge ruled Monday. Miles Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including attempted homicide, first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and strangulation for the Oct. 5 incident. Under Wisconsin law, 17-year-olds are prosecuted in adult court for criminal cases. He is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 24.
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to Discuss Drug Court Today
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council will be gathering at 12:15 p.m. via Zoom. A big topic of conversation will stem around the Drug Court, specifically taking a look at the current participation. The group will also take action...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags
GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
Fox11online.com
'Fentanyl is the leading cause': Winnebago County sees increase in overdose deaths
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- For the second year in a row, Winnebago County is reporting an uptick in overdose deaths. The Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review (OFR) team released its annual report, sharing statistics, trends and recommendations to prevent overdoses and deaths in the future. According to the report, 41...
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Investigating the Discovery of a Deceased Individual
The Oshkosh Police Department is looking into what happened to an individual that was found dead over the weekend. The Department found the body of the yet unidentified individual in the 100 block of High Avenue at around 10:45 Saturday morning (August 13th) after receiving a tip. While very few...
seehafernews.com
One Dead Following Officer Involved Shooting in Appleton
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. last week Friday (August 12th) in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue. Officers had reportedly been called to a domestic disturbance and confronted a man who was armed with a handgun. The officers...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: School district needs teachers; local clerks dispute basis of election resolution; inmates could get new help with substance abuse
Welcome to the Aug. 15 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 30th issue of 2022. School district holds job fair to fill teacher vacancies. The Oshkosh Area School District is holding a job fair...
whby.com
Menasha Police Chief announces retirement
MENASHA, Wis–Menasha Police Chief Tim Styka announces his retirement. Styka will hang up his badge January 3rd of 2023. Styka has been with the Menasha Police Department since 1996 and has been chief for the last 11-years.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/15/22 Shooting Incident In FDL
Police in Fond du Lac were sent to the area of the Forest Mall apartments at 379 North Peters Avenue late Saturday morning for a report of two gunshots outside the apartment complex. Officers located two persons of interest on the property and determined they were directly involved. It is believed a 17-year-old Fond du Lac man discharged a 9 millimeter pistol into the air towards an unoccupied field behind the complex. The pistol used in the incident was recovered. The teen was charged with recklessly endangering safety. No one was injured and the incident poses no future threat or safety issues for residents of the area. The time of the incident was approximately 10:13 am.
Fox11online.com
'This is a quiet neighborhood': Appleton residents react to officer-involved shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. "We were sitting watching TV...
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
APPLETON, Wis. — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday.The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.Officers tried to negotiate with the man but later shot him, the department said. He died at an Appleton hospital.No officers were hurt during the confrontation.A firearm was recovered at the scene and body camera footage captured the shooting, according to the Justice Department's news release.The Appleton police officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.Authorities did not release any additional information.
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation determines Two Rivers HS student’s death was ‘accident’
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Police Department has concluded its investigation into the death of the student who was found unresponsive in a local high school’s pool earlier this year. On February 8, 2022, officers responded to an incident at Two Rivers High School. Upon...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh police department is currently investigating a death at a building on the 100 block of High Ave. that occurred around 10:45 A.M. Saturday. Officers received information that there was possibly a deceased individual in the building, and later confirmed those reports. The body has not been identified at this time.
Fox11online.com
Appleton woman among those hurt in Six Flags amusement park shooting
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago, including a woman from Appleton, that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six...
Fox11online.com
Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves
(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
wearegreenbay.com
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
