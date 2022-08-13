ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WTKR

Former Cavalier Robinson joins ODU men's basketball staff

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Following the departure of assistant coach Bryant Stith, Jeff Jones is turning to another former player to help him guide the latest group of Monarchs. Jones announced on Monday that Jamal Robinson has been named an assistant coach on his staff. Robinson played for Jones at Virginia and went onto enjoy a 13-year professional career.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
VIRGINIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton remains hungry after 11-win season

No one needs to tell Hampton first-year coach Steve Sciullo about the importance of an offensive line. The former NFL lineman knows the front five is the anchor of any offense. “It’s super important,” Sciullo said, “for those guys to jell.”. Hampton enters the 2022 season with...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Norfolk police: Missing teen found safe in Arizona

NORFOLK, Va. — Missing Norfolk teen Kadence S. Morrell was found in another state. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, authorities found the 15-year-old in Arizona. Morrell was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place. For days, volunteers searched the Norfolk...
NORFOLK, VA
regent.edu

Regent University Names Dede Robertson Student Center and Announces Expansion Plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Regent University Board of Trustees has voted to officially change the name of the Student Center to the Dede Robertson Student Center, in honor of the late wife of Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson. The university will also break ground on a new expansion project at the Dede Robertson Student Center this September. A new patio addition will be developed on the west side of the building, outside of Café Moka.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Downtown group calls for ending the night at midnight

NORFOLK, Va. — Another shooting in Downtown Norfolk left leaders with the Downtown Norfolk Civic League developing new ideas to curb crime in the area. “First I was just really shocked, and then I was really angry that this has happened again,” said Preston Callaway, the vice president of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League.
NORFOLK, VA
Black Enterprise

Work It! Missy Elliott To Have Street Named After Her in Portsmouth, Virginia

Rap icon Missy Elliott put on for her city, and now her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia, will pay her back by naming a street after her. On Tuesday, Portsmouth City Council unanimously voted to rename a portion of a street “Missy Elliott Boulevard,” WTKR reports. The name change is a tribute to the proud Portsmouth native and aims to promote the city’s recently-rezoned Entertainment District.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Channelocity

Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
hampton.gov

Teacher's Are The Best: Back 2 School Drive-Thru Giveaway

We are hosting the first annual "Teachers Are The Best" back to school drive-thru giveaway! Please mark your calendars for Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm (C3-Hampton 2311 Tower Place Hampton, Virginia 23666). Thank you for educating and sowing seeds of greatness in our young people.
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Army Veteran Opening New Beauty Salon In Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-A military veteran is set to open soon her own business, a beauty salon in Greater Williamsburg. Marlo Brown, who retired as a major from the United States Army after 21 years, sought a change from a government contractor position and decided to venture out on her own. Want to...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton infielder finds pop over summer

During his first two seasons as Hampton’s starting second baseman, Anthony Bucci was known as a flashy fielder without much pop in his bat. He has gone hardcore to change that. Bucci, who is entering his senior year, turned himself into a more formidable presence at the plate this...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

After 16 years of salt water and high winds, monument gets much-needed restoration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved local landmark is beginning to show its age. So on Monday, work began to restore the Naval Aviation Monument to its place of rightful glory. The display is there for all to enjoy at 25th Street and the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. But being as close as it is to the sea, Mother Nature has taken a toll over the past 16 years.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

