2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
WTKR
Former Cavalier Robinson joins ODU men's basketball staff
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Following the departure of assistant coach Bryant Stith, Jeff Jones is turning to another former player to help him guide the latest group of Monarchs. Jones announced on Monday that Jamal Robinson has been named an assistant coach on his staff. Robinson played for Jones at Virginia and went onto enjoy a 13-year professional career.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
Virginia Beach businesses poke fun at each other in sign war
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 4, 2020. If you've driven by the Haygood Skating Center in Virginia Beach, chances are you've noticed something odd about its sign. It keeps on changing, all while making...
Missing, but never forgotten: A Virginia Beach son comes home
This is the story of U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Jack Shelton Brown, U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, and WAVY-TV's exclusive report on the Dignified Transfer of his remains.
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million playing Virginia Lottery
Duane McFarland was playing Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life game online and let the computer generate a set of six random numbers. Duane's numbers matched the first five winning numbers, earning him the game's second prize -- the choice of $1,000 a week for life or a one-time payment of $1 million.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton remains hungry after 11-win season
No one needs to tell Hampton first-year coach Steve Sciullo about the importance of an offensive line. The former NFL lineman knows the front five is the anchor of any offense. “It’s super important,” Sciullo said, “for those guys to jell.”. Hampton enters the 2022 season with...
Norfolk police: Missing teen found safe in Arizona
NORFOLK, Va. — Missing Norfolk teen Kadence S. Morrell was found in another state. According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Department, authorities found the 15-year-old in Arizona. Morrell was last seen on August 3 in the 3100 block of Norway Place. For days, volunteers searched the Norfolk...
regent.edu
Regent University Names Dede Robertson Student Center and Announces Expansion Plans
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (Aug. 15, 2022) – The Regent University Board of Trustees has voted to officially change the name of the Student Center to the Dede Robertson Student Center, in honor of the late wife of Dr. M.G. “Pat” Robertson. The university will also break ground on a new expansion project at the Dede Robertson Student Center this September. A new patio addition will be developed on the west side of the building, outside of Café Moka.
Downtown group calls for ending the night at midnight
NORFOLK, Va. — Another shooting in Downtown Norfolk left leaders with the Downtown Norfolk Civic League developing new ideas to curb crime in the area. “First I was just really shocked, and then I was really angry that this has happened again,” said Preston Callaway, the vice president of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League.
Man shot near Southern Shopping Center in Norfolk
A man was shot Saturday afternoon along Tidewater Drive.
Virginia Beach unveils 3 proposals to redevelop Rudee Loop at Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals for Rudee Loop on Friday, the latest step in efforts to redevelop the cul-de-sac and parking space at the Oceanfront's southern tip. The proposals came from Bruce Smith Enterprises, local developer Bruce Thompson's Gold Key PHR and...
Work It! Missy Elliott To Have Street Named After Her in Portsmouth, Virginia
Rap icon Missy Elliott put on for her city, and now her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia, will pay her back by naming a street after her. On Tuesday, Portsmouth City Council unanimously voted to rename a portion of a street “Missy Elliott Boulevard,” WTKR reports. The name change is a tribute to the proud Portsmouth native and aims to promote the city’s recently-rezoned Entertainment District.
Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
WCNC
A family met a goose at the beach. Then, it chased their boat and followed them home.
SEAFORD, Va. — A wild encounter turned into a goose chase (yes, literally) for a York County, Virginia family spending time on the water Sunday. Allison and John Tyrrell, who live in Seaford, Virginia, made a TikTok video of a goose following them throughout the day, both over the water and on land.
hampton.gov
Teacher's Are The Best: Back 2 School Drive-Thru Giveaway
We are hosting the first annual "Teachers Are The Best" back to school drive-thru giveaway! Please mark your calendars for Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 1 pm to 3 pm (C3-Hampton 2311 Tower Place Hampton, Virginia 23666). Thank you for educating and sowing seeds of greatness in our young people.
peninsulachronicle.com
Army Veteran Opening New Beauty Salon In Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-A military veteran is set to open soon her own business, a beauty salon in Greater Williamsburg. Marlo Brown, who retired as a major from the United States Army after 21 years, sought a change from a government contractor position and decided to venture out on her own. Want to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton infielder finds pop over summer
During his first two seasons as Hampton’s starting second baseman, Anthony Bucci was known as a flashy fielder without much pop in his bat. He has gone hardcore to change that. Bucci, who is entering his senior year, turned himself into a more formidable presence at the plate this...
After 16 years of salt water and high winds, monument gets much-needed restoration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A beloved local landmark is beginning to show its age. So on Monday, work began to restore the Naval Aviation Monument to its place of rightful glory. The display is there for all to enjoy at 25th Street and the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. But being as close as it is to the sea, Mother Nature has taken a toll over the past 16 years.
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight. Plans to present to city council their concerns about crime in the area.
