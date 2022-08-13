ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Watch: Great Lakes Water Authority update (Aug. 16) on Metro Detroit water main break

The Great Lakes Water Authority provided an update Tuesday afternoon on the water main break that sparked a boil water advisory for several counties across Metro Detroit. There are still seven communities and more than 130,000 people affected by the boil water advisory: Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Water distribution sites: Where to get free water in Metro Detroit amid main break

Officials are offering free water to residents impacted by a major water main break that has forced several communities under a boil water notice since Saturday. A 120-inch leak was discovered Saturday at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Treatment facility. Crews have since been working on repairing the break, which officials say could take 2-4 weeks. The water main break has affected water pressure, which could lead to potential bacterial contamination, causing a boil water notice to be issued for affected communities as a precaution.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
DETROIT, MI
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality

A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
News Break
Politics
Mastodon remains found on Michigan’s west side

KENT CITY, Mich. – Road crews on Michigan’s west side discovered a mastodon on Friday. Kent County crews over in Kent City discovered bones while digging up 22 Mile Road, according to WOOD-TV. Staff members from the Grand Rapids Public Museum and experts from the University of Michigan analyzed the bones to determine the mastodon’s species and age.
KENT CITY, MI
Here’s how long gas prices, airfare will continue to dip in Michigan

DETROIT – There’s good economic news as gas and airline prices take a dip. However, the lower price points may not stick around through the end of the year. If you’re looking to book a flight or need to get gas, then you’ll be spending less for now as airline ticket prices are dropping fast, especially if you’re looking to book now.
MICHIGAN STATE
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
MICHIGAN STATE
More than just a bridge town: 5 things to do in St. Ignace

To some, St. Ignace is simply the town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that is closest to the Mackinac Bridge, or a place to stop briefly before journeying further into the U.P. going north, or going on the bridge if headed south. But the town along Lake Huron actually...
SAINT IGNACE, MI
Michigan reports 23,165 new COVID cases, 103 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 23,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 103 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 3,309 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,731,787, including 37,774 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,708,622 cases and 37,671 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
MICHIGAN STATE

