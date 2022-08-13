Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch: Great Lakes Water Authority update (Aug. 16) on Metro Detroit water main break
The Great Lakes Water Authority provided an update Tuesday afternoon on the water main break that sparked a boil water advisory for several counties across Metro Detroit. There are still seven communities and more than 130,000 people affected by the boil water advisory: Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester, Shelby Township, and Washington Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Water distribution sites: Where to get free water in Metro Detroit amid main break
Officials are offering free water to residents impacted by a major water main break that has forced several communities under a boil water notice since Saturday. A 120-inch leak was discovered Saturday at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron Treatment facility. Crews have since been working on repairing the break, which officials say could take 2-4 weeks. The water main break has affected water pressure, which could lead to potential bacterial contamination, causing a boil water notice to be issued for affected communities as a precaution.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Schools reveal plans to deal with boil water advisory in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s a water problem in several Metro Detroit communities that will take a little longer to fix. The Great Lakes Water Authority says it will take three weeks to fix the major water main break where over 100,000 people remain affected for a fourth straight day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Passenger rail line plan takes step forward from Metro Detroit to Northern Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Monday, a step forward was made to get Metro Detroiters up north by train. Developers were just given money to study what it would take to get a passenger rail line up and running. It would connect Detroit and Ann Arbor to Traverse City and Petosky with stops along the routes seen in the video player above.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory in effect for 133K in Metro Detroit: What residents need to know
A boil water advisory remains in effect for seven Metro Detroit communities, covering more than 130,000 residents in the region, after a water main break impacted water pressure on Saturday morning -- and it could be weeks before it’s fixed. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported the major water...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man sentenced for targeting members of LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man from Indiana was sentenced on Wednesday on charges that he targeted members of the LGBTQ community in Metro Detroit. Diabolique Paris Johnson committed multiple offenses from September through December 2020. According to Michigan’s attorney general, the two offenses during this period involved victims from dating apps who were part of the LGBTQ community.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to prevent illness as 3 Michigan counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Kent, Ottawa and Oakland counties see ‘alarming’ jump in E. coli cases: Here’s how to prevent illness. Michigan health officials are urging...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: General Motors recalls 484,000 SUVs over seat belt-related issue -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. GM recalls 484K SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts. General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
CARS・
ClickOnDetroit.com
No boil water notice issued for Madison Heights despite low water pressure
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The city of Madison Heights is experiencing low water pressure amid a major water main break affecting several Metro Detroit communities, but the city is not under a boil water advisory, officials say. A water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heat, humidity and storms set to return in Metro Detroit this weekend
DETROIT – A much more stable air mass will take over Metro Detroit on Thursday as the upper level low to our east finally moves out. Mostly sunny skies with pleasant temps in the low 80s. Friday. Another pleasant day, with partly cloudy skies, but feeling a bit warmer...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mastodon remains found on Michigan’s west side
KENT CITY, Mich. – Road crews on Michigan’s west side discovered a mastodon on Friday. Kent County crews over in Kent City discovered bones while digging up 22 Mile Road, according to WOOD-TV. Staff members from the Grand Rapids Public Museum and experts from the University of Michigan analyzed the bones to determine the mastodon’s species and age.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Lights could be visible in Michigan this week: When, how to look for them
Michiganders could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights this week. The National Weather Service reports that recent space weather activity suggests potential for Northern Lights viewings across Michigan on Wednesday night through Friday, so Aug. 17-19. But Thursday, Aug. 18, looks like the best chance with a G3 geomagnetic...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how long gas prices, airfare will continue to dip in Michigan
DETROIT – There’s good economic news as gas and airline prices take a dip. However, the lower price points may not stick around through the end of the year. If you’re looking to book a flight or need to get gas, then you’ll be spending less for now as airline ticket prices are dropping fast, especially if you’re looking to book now.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nearly 100 cases of E. coli reported within 3 Michigan counties
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that three local health departments and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are investigating the increase of E. coli cases. According to the MDHHS, there have been 98 cases reported in August out of Kent, Ottawa and Oakland...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More than just a bridge town: 5 things to do in St. Ignace
To some, St. Ignace is simply the town in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan that is closest to the Mackinac Bridge, or a place to stop briefly before journeying further into the U.P. going north, or going on the bridge if headed south. But the town along Lake Huron actually...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman charged with fraud after reporting car stolen, forging title to hide lien
CLARKSTON, Mich. – An Oakland County woman is facing fraud charges after she reported her car stolen and forged a title to hide that there was a lien on the vehicle in order to collect $42,000 from her insurance company, officials said. Brittany Brown, 32, of Clarkston, is accused...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan reports 23,165 new COVID cases, 103 deaths over past week
DETROIT – Michigan reported 23,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 103 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 3,309 cases per day. Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,731,787, including 37,774 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,708,622 cases and 37,671 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vigil held for 6-year-old who died due to complications after Redford Township hit-and-run
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Family and friends came together Wednesday to remember a boy that was killed in a hit-and-run. Police say six-year-old Chase Young was dragged by a car last week by Brady and Vassar Drive. A week later, Young passed away due to complications from the incident.
Comments / 0