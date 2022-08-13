ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

kymkemp.com

Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing into Dental Office and Attempting to Flee

At about 10:45 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department and Turlock Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details at Turlock Dental Care, 3131 Colorado Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a silver Chevrolet sedan, which had originally...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Methamphetamines and Misdemeanor Warrant Arrest

At about 1:51 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants and identified them, including driver Luis Ramirez...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested after shooting a man.

MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING MAN HE KNOWS AT GAS STATION THURSDAY AFTERNOON. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at 4:48 pm, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault that had just occurred at 76 DoubleTime, 101 N Tully Rd, Turlock, after a man had been shot.
TURLOCK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
MERCED, CA
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store

One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. 
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno

Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
FRESNO, CA

