Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
Drunk Driver Arrested After Crashing into Dental Office and Attempting to Flee
At about 10:45 pm Thursday night, the Turlock Police Department and Turlock Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle collision with unknown details at Turlock Dental Care, 3131 Colorado Avenue, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle involved, a silver Chevrolet sedan, which had originally...
Traffic Stop Leads to Methamphetamines and Misdemeanor Warrant Arrest
At about 1:51 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer in the 600 block of Chestnut Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s two occupants and identified them, including driver Luis Ramirez...
Suspect hits elderly man with bat at Merced County home, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A drunk man was arrested after he allegedly used a baseball bat to beat up an elderly victim during an argument, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday night, deputies were called out to a home in the area of Rose Lawn and Linwood avenues after it was […]
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Warrant Arrest for Probationer with Firearm Charge
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Warrant Arrest for Probationer with Firearm Charge. At about 9:55 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Envy Vinyl, 227 West Canal Drive, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact...
Man Arrested after shooting a man.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING MAN HE KNOWS AT GAS STATION THURSDAY AFTERNOON. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at 4:48 pm, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault that had just occurred at 76 DoubleTime, 101 N Tully Rd, Turlock, after a man had been shot.
Do you know him? Fresno man found dead in canal, relatives wanted
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Relatives of a man found dead in a Fresno canal last month are being asked to come forward by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 59-year-old Antonio Aguilar was found on July 19 by workers clearing trash from a canal at Barstow and Westlawn avenues in Fresno. His body was […]
Suspects found with gun, fentanyl at Merced motel, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they were found with a gun and fentanyl during a disturbance at a motel early Sunday morning, according to the Merced Police Department. Just before 2:00 a.m., officers were called out to a Motel 6 after it was reported that someone had brandished a firearm. When […]
Downtown Sonora Improvement?
Tracey Petersen asks Mother Lode residents, “What could be done to improve downtown Sonora?”
Drugs seized, stolen goods from Home Depot recovered, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Stolen goods from Home Depot were among items recovered by detectives from Fresno Police’s Special Investigations Bureau after a search warrant was served at a Fresno home, police say. On Thursday, officials served the warrant in the 4400 block of E. Bend Avenue after detectives identified the residence as a place […]
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
Fresno PD officer who rescued puppy now saves abandoned kitten
A Fresno police officer is earning praise for rescuing a kitten - and it's not the first time he's been a hero to an animal in need.
Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Man throws beer can at store clerk’s face in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man allegedly hit an employee in the face with a beer can during an argument at a convenience store, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday, officers were called out to a 7-Eleven near Highway 99 and Gerard Avenue for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they […]
1 killed in early morning hit-and-run crash in Madera
California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the people involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 and Avenue 16.
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
Man Killed in Garbage Truck Accident on Chestnut Avenue in Fresno
Authorities in Fresno reported a fatal garbage truck collision on the morning of Thursday, August 11, 2022. The traffic accident happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lane Avenue and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Fresno Police Department. Details on the Fatal Garbage Truck Collision in Fresno. An...
Customers mourn after Fresno County produce stand shuts down for good
The Saeturn Fruit Stand had been in the field near the corner of Shaw and Locan in Clovis for more than a decade. But now, the stand is empty and so is the field.
