Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing completes line-up with 15th contestant
Strictly Come Dancing's line-up for 2022 is now complete!. The show announced the 15th contestant taking part when the dancing competition returns in the Autumn will be TV and radio broadcaster Helen Skelton. Speaking of donning dancing shoes in a bid to win the coveted glitterball trophy, she said: "I'm...
digitalspy.com
Upcoming EastEnders Storylines (possible spoilers)
Walford weddings rarely run smoothly. But when you've got the grooms ex-wife simpering in the background and the brides ex-husband turning up its certainly got the potential of being an event we will remember in years to come. A showdown between the Slaters and the Mitchells would be quite something.
digitalspy.com
CS Ian McLeod Is Reliving The 90s again
First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. All characters from different...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street Returning Character?
Https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. If ever there was a return that wasn’t needed it’s Debs. Posts: 213,549. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 12:01 #3. To me Gabrielle Glaister will always be Patricia Farnham off Brookside. Posts: 8,374. Forum Member. ✭. 14/08/22 - 12:14 #4. So random! She wasn’t...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Poldark's Aidan Turner stars in first look trailer for ITV's The Suspect
ITV have released a first look trailer for new thriller The Suspect starring Poldark's Aidan Turner. The Suspect will star Aidan Turner alongside Shaun Parkes, Anjli Mohindra, Camilla Beeput, Adam James and Sian Clifford. In the trailer (which you can watch below), a bearded Turner can be seen trying to...
digitalspy.com
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost opens up about wedding plans
Former Home and Away star Sam Frost opens up about her wedding plans on Instagram. In July, Frost announced that she was engaged to her partner Jordie Hansen, who previously appeared on Australian Survivor: Blood v Water. She posted several pictures to her Instagram story, with the first showing the...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Xander Delaney to share worrying secret in new scenes
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. An accident in Home and Away looks set to expose a secret that Xander has been keeping to himself, as he struggles with some difficult events at work. Tending to a cyclist who is the victim of a nasty car crash caused...
digitalspy.com
SORAS'ed characters in British sitcoms
The only obvious one I can think of is Kenzo from My Family (as Janey was pregnant with him at Christmas 2002, he celebrates his 3rd birthday at Christmas 2005 - despite the fact he was born nowhere near Christmas and in the 2008 Christmas special, he mentions that he is 7), but arw there any other sitcom characters who have been SORAS'ed? I remember Not Going Out did the same with Lee and Lucy's oldest child (whose name I've forgotten) as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Shona McGarty and Max Bowden have now gone public as a couple.
There had been rumours of Shona and Max becoming close but now Shona posted on her Insta that they are together. His pregnant ex is due to give birth in a couple of weeks. I feel sorry for his ex though. I too feel sorry for his ex given that...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Rose Delaney considers Summer Bay exit after shooting drama
Home and Away spoilers at Australian pace follow. Drama is never far away in Home and Away. A shock shooting occurred in recent scenes that aired Down Under, and it could pave the way for a surprising Summer Bay departure. The victim of the dramatic shooting was Cash and while...
digitalspy.com
2023 Rumours, Predictions and Wishlists
I know we have only just had the full cast revealed but on the 1 year anniversary of the 2022 thread being made I thought I'd follow in tradition and give us a full whole year to discuss the next batch of contestants in 2023. Sam Quek, Roman Kemp and...
digitalspy.com
Best Now album from 40-49
Choosing between Now 47 and Now 48 was really hard, but I went for 47. Now 47 had Robbie Williams’s Rock DJ as the first track on disc 1, and I really love that song, whilst Martine McCutcheon is the first track on disc 2 which is equally just as good. The artwork is brilliant and so original as well with the metal clogs on a green background with the red logo. The flow of the music is really nice and they put a lot of effort into that, and that’s the same for every Now back then.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
EE - The GP surgery
They need to male more use of this. Put Sonia in there as a practice nurse. She needs mixing with other characters more. Then get someone in as a receptionist. Jean could work there as a cleaner. Then they need to bring in a character who works in the chemists...
U.K.・
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa season receives promising filming update
Doctor Who will begin filming this autumn, with Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the Time Lord. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 14th season of the BBC show – and the first confirmed to be starring Gatwa – will start filming this November. It is expected to air in 2024.
digitalspy.com
BBC Local Radio on Freeview
I'm just thinking with both BBC 1 East (W) and BBC 1 Oxford closing down, what will happen to the local BBC Radio stations that are on Freeview in those areas?. I'm just thinking with both BBC 1 East (W) and BBC 1 Oxford closing down, what will happen to the local BBC Radio stations that are on Freeview in those areas?
digitalspy.com
ITV Hub Removal on Humax G2 Boxes
ITV and Freesat are now indicating ITV Hub will no longer be available on Humax G2 boxes by the end of September - I also received an email from ITV saying much the same thing. Although it doesn't mention ITVX, it's fair to say this means ITVX won't be available...
digitalspy.com
Made in Chelsea's Olivia Bentley and Tristan Phipps reunite following split
Made in Chelsea stars Olivia 'Liv' Bentley and Tristan Phipps have revealed that they have gotten back together. Liv was introduced to the show in 2016, with Tristan joining two years later. In 2020, they got into a relationship that they admit was rocky at the time. But now they...
digitalspy.com
Never Have I Ever boss breaks down shocking finale moment
Never Have I Ever season 3 spoilers follow. Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever returned for its third season yesterday (August 12), dropping all episodes in one go. Across the latest batch of episodes, we saw Devi and Paxton's brand new relationship crash and burn, while a romance with Des also fizzled out before long.
digitalspy.com
Power: Raising Kanan stars tease Raq's huge secret being exposed
Power Book III: Raising Kanan spoilers follow. Power Book III: Raising Kanan's season 1 finale left our protagonist shaking as he learned out that Detective Malcolm Howard was his father... right before Raq made Kanan shoot him. Thankfully he survived, but that just means that there's plenty of drama for...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away newcomers Lyrik hit by shock exit after just two weeks
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away recently welcomed a bunch of new characters on Channel 5, but next week will see one of them appearing to make a sudden exit. Following Lyrik's success during Salt's band night, Mac wants them back but Felicity is keenly...
Comments / 0