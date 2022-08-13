Jeep Fest continues with downtown parade

A rugged display of Jeeps paraded through downtown Toledo streets Saturday as the second day of Jeep Fest continued with the celebration of an iconic American brand.

The parade was led by Vietnam war veteran Tom Jones, 75, in his 83 CJ military Jeep touting the American flag and a “Semper Fi” marine plate.

“Well, it's a historical thing here,” said Mr. Jones, explaining his relation to Jeep. “I knew hundreds of people that worked at Jeep.”

Connoisseurs of the original all-wheel drive vehicle, commissioned initially and designed for the military, flocked from all over the country to enjoy a weekend dedicated to all things Jeep.

“My favorite part of the event is when you meet somebody that has never been to Toledo, and they come here and have a great time,” said Jerry Huber, 75, an event chair for Jeep Fest and former Jeep plant manager.

Mr. Huber was part of planning the first Jeep Fest back in 2016 to commemorate Jeep’s 75th anniversary and has only doubled down on his commitment to the event.

“We thought...we ought to be doing something to, you know, recognize and celebrate,” said Mr. Huber, who himself owns six Jeeps. “It went over so well, that each year it's grown.”

And the event has certainly grown in recent years, getting approximately 65,000 participants last year and more are expected this year, Mr. Huber said.

The crowning event of the three days of Jeep Fest is the parade, which John Latham, 74, a man who dedicated four decades of his life to Jeep as a line worker and engineer, helped organize.

By Mr. Latham’s estimates, at least a thousand Jeeps rolled through downtown Toledo, each one modified in some way.

For Mr. Latham, Jeep meant security, and he’s happy to celebrate a company that always gave him work.

Esque Jackson, 69, spent 31 years working at Jeep.

“Jeep is the backbone to Toledo, Mr. Jackson said.

With this kind of dedication to the community, it’s easy to see why people are flocking to the home of Jeep.

Die-hard fans such as Kyle Manworren, 37, a welder and fabricator from West Toledo, had a family steeped in the culture of Jeep and received his first Jeep at the age of 14.

From head to toe, Mr. Manworren showed off his many Jeep tattoos on his legs and arms, including a knuckle tattoo that spells out “Jeep Life.”

Over the course of his life, Mr. Manworren has owned at least 15 different Jeeps, and he currently owns two right now, making his father and uncle, who both retired from the Jeep plant, proud.

Kevin Lewis, 64, a tool and dye worker from Oregon, explained that to him, Jeep means fun.

What draws a lot of fans to Jeep is its individuality. Jeeps, unlike many other vehicles, can be modified a million times over, they won’t fall apart in weather, and their off-road capabilities leave options open to explore anywhere.

Mr. Manworren expanded on this idea.

“There's nothing that you can't change, upgrade, customize, or make your own, and there's no place they won't take you.”

Sunday Jeep Fest continues at the Glass City Center with a display of historical vehicles from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday,